Open The TAP Wide And Drown Your Trade War Sorrows, BUD

We go through the top investment themes in this sector and explain why you have to buy when you don't want to.

Trade wars. Apparently, they are good and they are easy to win.

But even such easy victories take time, and in the interim you can be roiled with relentless volatility. While investors hate volatility, we at Wheel of Fortune, love it.

The key reason is that volatility is equal opportunity. It does not discriminate good from the bad and most often will push most stocks down. So while you may be wondering if you have stocked up enough anti-nausea medication to soothe a triplet carrying, first trimester, mother, we have been looking at the stocks that are getting ludicrously cheap. We bring you two today in a very long list.

Molson Coors (TAP)

Molson Coors overpaid and for its acquisition of MillerCoors and shareholders have been paying the price ever since. All the fanciful metrics put forth never came to fruition and TAP stock has been a disaster versus the S&P 500. On October 11, 2016, SABMiller sold its stake in MillerCoors for around US $12 billion after the company was acquired by Anheuser-Busch InBev, making Molson Coors the 100 per cent owner of MillerCoors. That was about the point where TAP parted ways with the stock market.

The recent trade war jitters have not helped the stock and we are hitting new lows again. Investors suffering from share price declines also had to deal with a frozen dividend that was expected to increase. Fortunately for new investors though, TAP is priced extraordinarily cheap and we think this one doubles over the next 3 years.

The Business

TAP owns some of the best known global beer brands.

They also have an extensive craft beer portfolio which works as a hedge against craft beer stealing market share.

What Went Wrong

The acquisition was rather expensive and heavily debt financed. TAP moved from the mid 2's on debt to EBITDA to over 5X. Additionally, TAP has been facing competition from wines and spirits, resulting in volumes stagnating since the acquisition. All of this has led to the stock being one of the worst relative performers to the stock market over the past three years. It has been stuck on the defensive ever since and we are now, in our opinion, reaching a big inflection point.

Why it is time to buy

While the beer market has been weak and declined by 2.2% in 2018, we are still optimistic for overall positive sales in the next decade driven by population and GDP gains, especially in emerging markets. TAP itself delivered decent results in Q1-2019 with the bulk of its headaches coming from a strong dollar.

While we think volumes will improve, TAP is at a point where even flat sales would make the stock appealing. The steady decline in the stock alongside deleveraging has led to a massive valuation compression.

Beer before smoke, that ain't a joke

Yes, some may cite the small volume declines as an issue but there is no reason it should trade near 8.5X EV to EBITDA. We put Altria (MO) below as a comparison because it is the poster boy for declining sales (and a very large fan base that thinks it is a real killer). Unlike TAP, MO had high double digit volumes declines in the most recent quarter and it still trades 3.5 multiples wide of TAP. That makes no sense to us.

More ways to get high

Molson Coors has also entered the emerging marijuana market by forming a joint venture with Canadian marijuana company Hydropothecary Corp. The joint venture will be focused on producing cannabis-infused beverages that will be sold on the Canadian market. If the recreational use of marijuana gets legalized in additional countries, the joint venture could easily expand sales to these new markets, thanks to Molson Coors' established international sales network.

Cannabis-containing beverages are not a large market yet, but could become a large market in the future. Molson Coors' management has established itself as a player in this potentially large market already, which looks like a smart move that could lead to increased growth rates under the right conditions.

With the required sense of hesitation and carefulness that analysts need to have, we believe that marijuana and future-potential cannabis-infused beverages are also recession-resistant products.

The big dividend bump on the way

By the time Q3-2019 results come around, TAP should be cruising under its 3.75X target for debt to EBITDA. The company has promised targeting 20-25% of EBITDA as a payout ratio. The company also is expecting rather significant free cash flow in 2019.

On the current market cap that is a 11.5% free cash flow yield. TAP would pay less than half of that (25% of EBITDA) and we estimate $600-$625 million of annual dividend payments which would be a full bodied 5% yield on the current market cap.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD)

BUD is another high quality beer company that has under-performed the stock market. Its buyout of SABMiller alongside the market's general disdain for value and consumer staples stocks has pushed it significantly lower.

The Business

Just like TAP, BUD is a major beer powerhouse with brands that reach every segment of the market.

However, BUD is a Goliath in size compared to TAP.

We can see that by examining their Enterprise value as well.

Why is this in the bargain bin

In BUD's case some of the heavy pain was self-inflicted as management boxed themselves in with a Sisyphean task of trying to reach a 2X debt to EBITDA and maintaining a rather lofty dividend that consumed a significant portion of the free cash flow. Its debt had ballooned over 4.5X and it was just not getting any traction on reducing it. To make matters worse, emerging market revenues were being translated into lower and lower home currency numbers and BUD finally took the axe to the dividend.

The AB InBev Board has approved an interim dividend of 0.80 EUR per share for the fiscal year 2018. In addition, the AB InBev Board intends to propose a final dividend of 1.00 EUR per share for the fiscal year 2018, to be paid in May 2019, subject to the annual shareholders’ meeting approval, which would result in a total dividend payment for the fiscal year 2018 of 1.80 EUR per share. Following this rebase of 50%, we expect dividends to be a growing flow over time in line with the non-cyclical nature of our business. However, growth in the short term is expected to be modest given the importance of deleveraging.

Source: BUD Q4-2018 press release

Why it is time to buy

While we felt that BUD's recovery would take a long time, we were proven wrong in Q1-2019. BUD delivered on every possible front and to such an extent that we felt that had this been the quarter they weighed the dividend cut, they might have actually let it stand.

BUD knocked it out of the park in every category but we were most impressed by their expanding EBITDA margins in the face of cost pressures. Additionally, every segment performed well and we did not see any weaknesses.

Management also continues to deliver on its synergy targets and there is some spark left in its EPS leverage in 2020.

Key risks for both businesses

A key reason to love the beer business is its stability. That is also the key part of our long thesis and we expect the beer markets will stabilize volumes and start growing. We are not expecting high volume growth here but it is important that markets don't roll over and die. We saw that in China in 2018 where beer volumes collapsed by 13% in 2018 as its population swore to wage the trade war in a sober state.

So if somehow we start seeing this spread, we would have to reevaluate the long thesis. We would add that BUD is slightly better insulated against this threat via its rapidly growing non-alcoholic segment.

The debt for both these companies is really a non-concern to us. TAP is already well on its way to reaching a good debt target and while BUD carries far more debt it is a much larger company with global reach and we don't envision any problems with upcoming refinancings. Further, BUD has also been rather prudent with its debt and the weighted average maturity alongside diversification of currencies used, make us sleep soundly at night.

Both brands have felt challenges from craft beer stealing market share. While we don't want to completely dismiss this threat, one has to note that craft beer has stopped stealing market share from mass produced beer. Additionally, both companies control multiple craft beers and can participate in the growth of this market should that occur.

Which to buy

If you are an income lover, it has to be TAP. While the current dividend yield is not exactly riveting, it is going to be dialed up significantly. You won't find many 5% yielders with a sub 50% free cash flow payout ratio, and that is exactly what you will get with TAP, albeit within 6-9 months.

BUD on the other hand has already done the cardinal sin of cutting its dividend and with the large amount of deleveraging it plans, you can rest assured that the dividend will look the same for the next couple of years.

Valuation also separates the two when we examine the EV to EBITDA multiples. TAP trades at 8.5X while BUD is closer to 12X. BUD does deserve a premium. That size comes with some massive economies of scale and other advantages. Taking that into account, our fair value for TAP is a 12X EV to EBITDA while we see BUD as fairly valued closer to 14X.

Conclusion

TAP and BUD two cheap stocks that should be part of every investor portfolio in our opinion. Yes BUD is more expensive but its scale compensates for it. You will never buy Exxon Mobil (XOM) for the multiple of Apache Corp (APA). We see a $108 stock price target for BUD which would get it closer to our 14X EV to EBITDA. Our target price for TAP is a 12X EV to EBITDA which would be a $95 price.

So buy the two stocks and sit back and wait for the easy trade war victory.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TAP, BUD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TAP, BUD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.



