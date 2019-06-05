The Meet Group Has Lots Of Issues

Profit and past growth is impressive, but the lack of quality of the business makes it too risky to own.

Thesis

The Meet Group (MEET) describes itself as having a portfolio of social entertainment apps. The company is a mashup of less popular social apps which includes MeetMe, Loovo, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr. The company is seeking to compete the dominant Match Group (MTCH) by emulating Chinese social company Momo (MOMO). I lay out my bullish thesis for Momo in Momo: 100% Upside When Headwinds Fade. I am very bullish on Momo and was intrigued by the American counterpart. There are key differences that will enable Momo flourish while Match Group and others will continue to eat Meet.

Source: Meet Group Investor Presentation

Skepticism

The MeetMe app itself is quite odd. It's difficult for me to understand exactly the purpose of downloading it. The live streaming content is random people chatting with audiences. Inevitably most of the comments are quite silly. The chat discussions are a mix of raunchy and useless comments. There appears to be very little of what the company professes is creating meaningful human connection.

Why would I bet on Momo over Meet? The answer has to do with culture. In America, YouTube creators are big influencers. In China, it's the live streamers. Networking effects are make or break on social sites. While Momo finds itself in the dominant niche in China, Meet has been left out in America. Creators seeking to rise to stardom are going to post on YouTube, that's where the eyes are at in America. In China, all eyes are on the live streaming sites like Momo and YY (YY). Not only does Meet have to battle Match in the online dating space, it's up against traditional forms of digital entertainment like YouTube and Netflix (NFLX). It's a game of attention.

While there is always room for new forms of entertainment and social media, I just don't see the additional value that live streaming would add in America.

There are also several follies in Meet's presentations. First of all, the red grammar lines underneath the names of its apps is quite laughable as shown above. While it is nothing to do with the fundamentals, one would assume a public company would carefully edit its investor presentations. I can't be the first to have noticed this, its glaringly obvious, and embarrassing for the company.

I also have issues with the way they choose to represent their business in the 10-K.

Through our live-streaming video platform and pipeline of new products, such as live video gifting, we are helping to connect a portion of the over 50 million people aged 18-34 in the U.S. and the more than one billion worldwide.

The company is essentially targeting humanity as its TAM. To me, this seems very ineffective and directionless. I would like to see the company targeting a more specific group of people to engage. Match intimately understands this, offering a range of specific applications for specific people. Meet is throwing darts at the wall blindfolded and just hoping to hit something. Meet must better understand the people that are using their app, and why. This kind of value is why Match is a 19 billion dollar company and Meet is a 300 million dollar company.

Nimble, fast-moving and already in more than 100 countries, we are challenging the dominant player in our space, Match Group, Inc. (“Match Group”), and differentiating ourselves with live video, which is not offered by many of our direct competitors.

Challenging Match Group is a gross exaggeration. Meet's strategy appears to be very poorly thought out. Complicating the process that Match uses is a backwards strategy. Momo for instance, acquired TanTan to closer emulate Match's success in dating. Momo's current value is almost all tied to live streaming, online dating will add value in the future. Momo shares plunged after investor's panicked on news that Momo's newsfeed was shut down for a month. Momo's newsfeeds add very little value to the overall business. Match and Momo both understand that simpler is better.

Another issue is that Meet's live streaming service shows people from different countries around the world. I'm not going to listen to someone speaking in a foreign language. There appears to be no algorithm to show users relevant content like there is on YouTube. Thus there's really no comparison to the "YouTube streaks" where users find themselves down a rabbit hole of interesting videos due to the algorithms understanding of user's interests. There's no flow or natural progression of suggested content.

The friendship/dating aspects are also not very intuitive. Tinder is like flipping through a deck of cards. MeetMe is a list of random people that makes the experience quite bothersome. Meet's entire layout is flawed.

Online Dating

Match is the 800-pound gorilla in the online dating space. Meet asserts that it is "challenging" Match Group, but it's really not the case. For 2018, Meet had about 17.6 million monthly active users, compared to 57 million estimated for Tinder alone. Tinder has become part of millennial culture, Meet's apps are not as well known. Lacking a huge network effect is detrimental to social apps.

Meet suggests that a survey it performed for Meet users suggests that 83% of users prefer to start relationships as friends. Match's properties are clearly dating applications, while Meet is trying to stand out as more of a friendship app. It's a bit strange.

Online dating had a stigma surrounding it for some time. It wasn't as culturally accepted as it is today. I believe some of it has to do with Tinder's structure. Tinder, and comparable apps like Bumble and Momo's TanTan, reduce unsolicited attention. "Right swipe" allows users to filter profiles better, enabling users to match with others making real world connection more likely. Apps that give consumers a superior experience will be winners over the long term.

Meet's acquisition strategy seems to be without rhyme or reason. It owns a group of very similar apps with live-streaming services attached. Match's growth has been heavily dependent on Tinder, but Match owns a suite of platforms designed for different types of connections. Again, this strategy helps users filter profiles in order to find more meaningful connection. It's much easier for users to decide which app might best suite them. With Meet's variety of apps it's tough to understand the differences.

It's really even difficult to understand what Meet is exactly trying to accomplish. It touts itself as wanting to be the platform for the people that you would like to know. It seems fundamentally flawed in that regard. Dating apps are designed to foster romantic connection, Meet seems to present itself as this strange friendship finding, dating app chatroom. Finding friendships through an app like Meet seems very difficult.

The only benefit of attempting to form friendships through an app like Meetme is that it is a location-based service. There are numerous online forums such as Reddit to discuss specific topics. There's exceptions to every rule, but it seems like there are better ways to make new friends. Friendships are usually fostered through common interests which are best through offline contact. Forming online friends would also be best through more specific apps or sites. I believe that Tinder is so popular because it is a celebration of millennial culture. The entire millennial age group naturally relates to similar life challenges.

Valuation

I really think Meet's qualitative aspects are terrible. What's remarkable is that the company actually makes real money.

Data by YCharts

In this regard, Meet actually looks quite attractive and cheap. Revenue growth has been strong, valuation metrics are low. Meet will almost certainly never become a huge success, but there certainly could be some value here.

Source: Meet Group Investor Presentation

Much of the companies growth has to do with changing its revenue model. The company now collects revenue from paying users as opposed to advertisements. This decision makes a lot of sense because there seems to be little value to Meet for advertisers. As mentioned before, there is no target specific audience like other sites. Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOGL) are the home to essentially all target audiences due to its specific tailoring to users.

In addition, certain content is more valuable than others. YouTube for example, will get higher ad rates for educational content over vlogs. The key difference is monetizing clicks. For instance, a person interested in finance videos on YouTube will be more likely to buy courses advertised before finance videos. These will result in higher ad rates, whereas vloggers talking about nothing will have to resort to selling "merch" to supplement their income due to lower ad rates. From what I glean, Meet's live streaming is mostly banter and nonsense as opposed to relevant discussion that could educate audiences in some way. This makes Meet useless to advertisers.

The new model is shaped around virtual gifting to users. It has proven it can drive revenue growth.

Source: Meet Group Investor Presentation

The issue is, live streaming compresses margins. The operating margin fell from 32% in 2016 to 9% and 10% in 2017 and 2018, respectively. 2016 was the best year for the company, taking home 24 million in income before taxes. The challenge with valuing Meet is that I believe revenue growth is unpredictable. In the past it has been strong, but there's really no future trend or quantitative market share that we can use as a guide.

Data by YCharts

The stock rallied accordingly after success in 2016. The market always tends to swing with wide sweeping changes in sentiment. So while I don't believe Meet is a quality company, the profit shows the company is worth something. I would not invest because I think the company will become obsolete. I don't think Meet adds any additional value like YouTube or Match does in America, and the live streamers in China.

I really view Meet as a potential deep value microcap. I don't buy deep value microcaps because the fundamentals can erode very quickly and management teams are unproven. Which is what I expect in this case. Meet is a small fish swimming against the current, Momo is a great bet for exposure to this space. A Meet information arbitrage rally would not be unexpected. The company could improve their margins, but the underlying business is really not great.

Conclusion

Meet is a business that makes real profits, that definitely stands for something. I don't like the qualitative aspects of the business fundamentals. Match is the clear winner in the online dating space in the United States. Match quite simply has better offerings for online connections than Meet. Match's success is shown by Tinder becoming a cultural phenomenon amongst millennials. Momo's success in China is driven by a different cultural background than in America. Meet also has to compete with the numerous large outlets for entertainment.

There are far too many risks to owning Meet. I would not own something that I don't believe is a high quality business. While there could be some short-term deep value, I don't see Meet excelling over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.