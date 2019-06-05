Dipping Crude Oil Demand Growth And Mounting Economic Uncertainties Signals End To OIL Bullish Run

US oil inventories steadied during the week, whereas American output soared, making the country the world’s biggest crude producer.

Investment thesis

Since middle of May, a bloodshed hit crude oil markets and the iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil ETN (OIL), signing the end of the black commodity bullishness. Going forward, mounting global economic uncertainties and decelerating crude oil demand growth may continue to pressure OIL shares.

Source: Bloomberg

OIL - iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil ETN

OIL is a proxy of the American crude oil benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and tracks the performance of its underlying index, the S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index. The fund offers plain-vanilla oil futures exposure and rolls its expiring contracts into the next-nearest month contract.

As you can see below, OIL returns tend to replicate WTI performance:

Source: Nasdaq

Besides, the main drawback of OIL is its high concentration in the crude front-month contract, which can incur heavy roll costs. Nevertheless, the ETN offers the closest possible experience to spot oil, with cheaper fees than its peers.

Crude and petroleum stocks

US crude oil and Cushing storage steadied on the May 17-24 period, down respectively 0.06% (w/w) to 476.5m barrels and 0.03% (w/w) to 49.05m barrels. In spite of that, crude oil seasonality enhanced on a weekly basis, improving its year-on-year surplus to 9.7% or 41 981k barrels and posting a marginal excess of 0.4% or 1 913k barrels compared to the five-year average, whereas OIL declined moderately, down 2.15% to $62.18 per share.

Source: Historic Stocks of Crude Oil Report – EIA

Meanwhile, refined petroleum stockpiles posted opposing progressions. Gasoline inventories advanced 0.96% (w/w) to 230.9m barrels, while distillates dipped 1.28% (w/w) to 124.8m barrels. Nevertheless, gasoline and distillates stock seasonality continue to evolve below the 5-year average, following weaker than average refining utilization rates, which is partly explaining the improvement of US crude oil storage.

Source: Weekly U.S Refining Utilization Rate

Meanwhile, US oil balance ramped up over the week, with crude exports surging 13.52% (w/w) to 3.32m barrels, while net imports dipped 11.84% (w/w) to 3.55m barrels.

In addition, US crude output slightly declined over the week to 12.2m barrels per day, despite the historic high touched the previous week. Meanwhile, crude oil balance slightly deteriorated on a weekly basis, following the strong oil export dip, down 11.07% to 2.32m barrels, which was partly offset by declining imports, down 8.9% to 4.37m barrels.

Source: Weekly Imports & Exports Report - EIA

In this context, the enhancement of crude oil storage is providing headwinds to OIL shares and given the growing uncertainties on global trade and sustained economic growth, the ETF will likely continue to head south.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report, net speculative length on Nymex crude oil future contracts plummeted 8.25% (w/w) to 438 938 contracts on the May 21 -28 period, whereas OIL shares lost 6.8% (w/w) to $60.04 per share.

With this fifth consecutive net spec decline, speculative investors are steeply reverting their position on the black commodity. Indeed, during the week, long bets dipped moderately, down 3.68% (w/w) to 564 433 contracts and short accretions posted a vigorous surge, up 16.65% (w/w) to 125 495 contracts.

Given this strong unwinding, crude oil market correction will likely persist in the coming weeks and drive OIL shares to fresh lows.

Since the beginning of 2019, net spec length increased 58.34% or 161 727 contracts, while OIL YTD performance reduced significantly in the last week, posting an advance of only 5.65% to $54.38 per share.

Fundamental developments

Since my last note published on May 16, OIL dipped steeply, down 14.58% to $53.96 per share, amid growing concerns about the outlook for the world economy, coupled with mounting uncertainties regarding a Sino-American trade dispute resolution.

Nevertheless, with this sharp correction in oil markets, OPEC+ may decide to extend supply cuts and the consensus, led by Saudi Arabia, seems to indicate that world producers will likely continue to sustain oil market stability.

Furthermore, the latest cumulative weekly oil decomposition points towards a steep demand decline in the second half of May, joined with a weakening global supply, according to the New York Fed. While oil demand growth remains healthy, market participants fear a derailment of the robust cyclical oil demand growth.

Source: New York Fed

In the meantime, the WTI Future Curve flattened significantly during the week and is now evolving in contango on nearby maturities, which is negative for OIL shares. Besides, a slight backwardation pattern persists on medium-term deliveries, indicating that investors are pricing in an extension of the OPEC+ supply cut deal.

In this context, defined by steady crude oil storage, plummeting net speculative positioning, decreasing oil demand growth and mounting global economic uncertainties, OIL should continue to retreat in the near term, except if a trade agreement is found between the two economic giants.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.