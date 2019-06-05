Illinois Legalization Means Good Things For Green Thumb

U.S. Legalization continues to buoy investment opportunity here as does the recent legalization in Illinois.

Green Thumb Industries beat expectations in last week's earnings calls - seeing high revenue growth while reporting losses as it invests in growth.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) sells a broad variety of marijuana products in the United States - through medical and recreational stores and centers. The company's products include topical, edibles, flowers, and concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing.

With its headquarters in Chicago, the company markets its products through third-party retailers. It owns and operates a chain of 73 retail stores under the name RISE. These stores are in several states, including Illinois where recreational marijuana legislation was just signed.

Founded in 2014, the company went public in June 2018 in the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker symbol GTII and Over the Counter (OTC) under GTBIF.

Brief History of GTBIF Stock Performance

Since going public in 2018, the GTII stock has gained 83.1%. This is in line with several other pot stocks in the last year - where excitement about growing legalization efforts have buoyed share prices.

This comes on top of revenue growth exceeding 280% YoY. With a growing industry like marijuana, the numbers are still small and nascent, but the growth is exciting. The question is how long it can go on for and what markets will open up.

The numbers so far are good. Last week's earnings announcement beat expectations and though the company reported a net loss as it invests in new retail and employees, the cash on hand and revenue for the company still look fairly strong.

Marijuana Legalization In The U.S. and Illinois

Following the legalization of marijuana in several states in the United States, it has become a big business, even if it's not legal everywhere yet.

Things look promising, especially from the public opinion standpoint. According to three major national polls conducted in the country, the support for marijuana legalization is increasing rapidly. All three studies reveal that more than 60% of Americans support legalization. For instance, according to Gallup, 66% supported marijuana legalization in 2018 compared to just 60% two years back.

Medical marijuana has been legal in Canada since 2002. In 2018, Canada legalized on the federal level the possession and use of recreational marijuana. This move is estimated to create an industry worth $4 billion in annual sales in the country.

The most noticeable cultural development with regards to marijuana is the fast-growing number of retail dispensaries.

Green Thumb is in the middle of this development and it is rapidly expanding its retail footprint. This is true in states like Florida and Connecticut, but nowhere could it be more important than Illinois - Green Thumb's home state and place where it may be primed to be a dominant player.

Here are Illinois sales numbers for just medical marijuana in 2018.

The recreational law will make Chicago the largest U.S. city with legal pot outside of California and Green Thumb is set up in its backyard.

Green Thumb Is In An Expansion Mode

Green Thumb Industries has continued to gain momentum as a leading marijuana company with its recent acquisitions. With these expansion efforts, the company has managed to open doors in new markets in Florida and Ohio.

At present, the company has a total of 18 retail locations with the option of up to 88 more with its latest acquisitions. Additionally, the company plans to open 3 more stores in the same locations, including a processing plant.

Ohio is an excellent location for this move, as the state projects to have up to 300,000 patients on medical cannabis.

The company plans to move its stores to Colorado, California, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

Green Thumbs Industries has gained enthusiastic media coverage in recent months, for mostly good reasons. The company is a major factor in legitimizing the marijuana business.

Investors are particularly excited with its expansion mode. In January this year, Green Thumb Industries signed a definitive agreement to acquire Connecticut's Advanced Grow Labs.

With such expansion into new markets, the future certainly looks green for the company as it increases its revenue.

Positive Past Results

It may be a mistake to base future predictions on past results, but this case is quite unique. Green Thumbs Industries performed exemplarily in the Q4 of 2018, as its share price increased by 84.5% year-to-date and the company continued to build great momentum.

Looking at this case, the company performed well in a period where marijuana is illegal at the federal level and signs show that the entire U.S. may legalize marijuana. As such, it may be correct to state that GTBIF stocks will surge if the United States decides to legalize cannabis.

The company has placed its stores strategically across the country, and this will ensure that once marijuana is fully legalized, Green Thumbs Industries will be in a position to profit maximally from the boom that will be experienced.

JOIN THE COIN AGORA Did you know the crypto market is up 90% since Jan 1st? Is the bear market over? Is Bitcoin going to shoot up like it did in 2017? We provide news, research, technical analysis and more at the Coin Agora on all things crypto! Sign up now and get instant access to our 2019 Pick Portfolio-where three of our picks are up more than 80% since January!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTBIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.