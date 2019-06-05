KEPCO: Despite Tariff Risks, Earnings To Gradually Improve

Investment highlights

We revise down our earnings estimates in light of recent KRW depreciation and the government’s progressive tariff reform plan. However, the system marginal price (SMP) has fallen to nearly KRW70/kWh, and lower oil prices should continue to contribute to cost reductions. As more nuclear plants come online, the generation mix should improve and help boost earnings. We trim our target price to KRW33,000 based on 0.3x target P/B after the downward earnings revision.

Major issues and earnings outlook

The government plans to finalize its progressive tariff plan in June. Cost increases caused by a weaker KRW against the USD are also a factor weighing on earnings. We estimate that a KRW10 increase in the USD-KRW rate has the effect of boosting fuel cost by KRW160bn. Depending on which reform plan is selected, KEPCO may have to bear up to a KRW300bn cost, which bodes ill for earnings.

The first plan is to make 2018’s temporary tariff cut permanent. The second plan is to end the summertime three-tier progressive tariff system. The third plan is to abolish the progressive tariff system. The first plan would be most burdensome for KEPCO (KEP), although it benefits households the most. The downside of the second plan is that it mostly benefits heavy consumers. The third plan has the risk of increasing tariffs for 14mn homes. However, the direction of earnings remains clear as SMP has fallen to KRW70-80/kWh on the reduced tax on LNG and lower oil prices; the generation mix will improve as five nuclear plants will be in operation by 2022; and weak coking coal prices and the precipitous decline in oil prices should help reduce costs.

Share price outlook and valuation

The recent collapse of oil prices have helped the stock to rebound but news of the new progressive tariff system drove the stock lower again. On a positive note, introducing a tiered tariff structure for homes has been the topic of heated discussion for the past three years. As such, when it is finally implemented, there is little risk that it will negatively impact the tariff system. We believe earnings will improve in the long term, and that the stock has bottomed.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.