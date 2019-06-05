Navistar: Perfect Quarter, But Will It Last?

The only problem is that economic indicators are steadily declining, which could make it much harder to achieve strong growth in the quarters ahead.

It's no surprise when I say that most industrial stocks have had a hard time over the past weeks as economic growth is slowing down. Nonetheless, there is always a bull market somewhere, and believe it or not, Navistar (NAV) is one of the strongest industrial stocks at the moment. The company just released its quarterly earnings (Q2/2019), which showed not only that both sales and earnings are growing above expectations but also that the company raised guidance across the board. There is no denying the truck market is doing great. The question is for how long.

Source: Navistar

Higher Earnings, Sales & Guidance

Let's start with the first major number that beat expectations. Adjusted EPS reached $1.06 which is way above expectations of $0.88. It's 20.5% above expectations to be precise and 93% higher compared to the prior-year quarter when EPS came in way above expectations as well. The second quarter of the 2019 fiscal year is the 8th quarter of at least double-digit growth after the company pushed adjusted into positive territory in Q3 of 2017.

Source: Estimize

Strong bottom line growth has been the result of success across the board. Total sales for example reached $3.00 billion versus expectations of just $2.70 billion. This is 24% higher compared to the prior-year quarter when sales growth was at 15%. The past 8 quarters all had double-digit sales growth rates.

Strong sales were the result of strong demand as truck sales soared from $1.70 billion to $2.30 billion. This 34.7% increase easily offset a slight sales decline from the parts segment from $601 million to $579 million.

Total chargeouts improved from 17,500 to 23,700 with adjusted EBITDA growing from $182 million to $224 million. Chargeouts were up across the board as you can see below with 48% growth in the class 8 heavy trucks segment. Adjusted EBITDA margins were unchanged at 7.5%.

Source: Navistar Q3/2019 Earnings Presentation

And that's not everything. Higher sales were not only the result of a strong truck market, but also from a higher market share. The core market share improved by 1.9 points led by class 6/7 trucks. The class 6/7 market share improved by 3.5 points to 29.8% with a class 8 market share improving by 1.6 points to 14.5%.

So far so good, but strength in the truck market is expected to continue. At least according to Navistar. The class 8 market was expected to be between 265-295K trucks which has been revised to the 290-310K range. Class 6/7 truck numbers have been revised from 95K to 100K.

As a result Navistar now expects to generate sales worth between $11.25 and $11.75 billion which is up from the previous range of $10.75-$11.25 billion. Adjusted EBITDA has also been raised. This time by $25 million while gross margins are expected to come in a bit slower between 18.25%-18.75%. The core market share is expected to be slightly higher than 19%. This too is an improvement.

Source: Navistar Q3/2019 Earnings Presentation

With all of this being said, let's look at the graph of total heavy duty truck sales. I could have shown this chart at the very start of this article, but I think it is more appropriate to do it at the end given that I want to combine it with another (leading) indicator.

Anyhow, let's first look at the graph below. What we see is that truck sales growth is at 22% in April. If you look closely, you can see that sales growth has been close to 20% since the end of 2017 when economic growth really started to heat up. It's fair to say that sales numbers of the most cyclical trucks pretty much confirm that growth has picked up in 2017.

At this point, it is important to say that sales growth was at -20% during the largest part of the 2016 calendar year. Back then, it was the result of a slowing trend that started in 2014. So why am I going back so far? Simply because we are currently dealing with economic growth slowing again as the just-released ISM manufacturing index in the graph below shows. The leading ISM manufacturing index declined to 52.1 from 52.8 in April. This is still 2.8 points above the neutral zone (below 50 indicates economic contraction), but it's the trend that matters. And at this point there is no denying that economic growth is in trouble.

Note how well the ISM index predicted the heavy duty truck sales contraction of 2016.

With all of this in mind, the odds are rising that truck sales growth is going to fall. It's hard to say that sales will enter contraction territory, but a slow-down is more than likely at this point. This would mean that the higher guidance might be hard to achieve and I would not bet against a possible guidance adjustment in the next quarter as long as economic sentiment is declining.

This is also why the stock price is still well below its 2018 highs. If the ISM index had not declined this much, this stock would easily trade above $50.

Source: FINVIZ

All things considered, it makes sense that the stock is up more than 7% after earnings. The stock has gone nowhere since 2018 and the economic slow-down has still not negatively impacted the company's sales. Nonetheless, I am still not buying as I expect the heavy duty truck market to slow on the mid-term. This could cause the company to miss or at least revise its full year results/expectations. History suggests that it is nearly impossible for truck sales to continue to do well during an economic slow-down.

This stock becomes a huge buy once economic sentiment starts to bottom. At that point, I am going to make this one of my biggest industrial longs. For now, I am going to monitor the situation from the sidelines.

Stay tuned!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button, and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.