HAL Trust: Not Cheap And Less Diversified Than One Might Think

Currently the stock trades at a premium, which I do not really see a justification for.

There is a certain grade of diversification, yet the company is heavily exposed to eyewear and maritime oil and gas services.

After sharing some thoughts on a possible automotive merger and who might be the biggest winner, today I would like to once again present another rather less known European holding company: Dutch HAL Trust (OTCPK:HALFF).

The company's roots date back to April 18, 1873, when the Nederlandsch-Amerikaansche Stoomvaart-Maatschappij was founded in Rotterdam. For most of its history, it operated ocean shipping and travel businesses until it sold its principal operating unit, Holland America Line in 1989. Since then it has transformed into a diversified international holding company.

Structure

HAL Trust's entire assets consist of Curaçao based subsidiary HAL Holding NV. This holding in turn owns various assets through two primary subsidiaries, Dutch HAL Investments BV and Seattle based HAL Real Estate Inc..

Portfolio

HAL's strategy is focused on acquiring majority stakes or significant minority positions in companies, with a long-term horizon. It seeks to play an active role as a shareholder including through participation via board memberships. HAL does not confine itself to particular industries. However a clear overweight of eyewear as well as offshore/maritime oil and gas services in the broader sense is easily visible.

Listed Assets

HAL's listed assets accounts for roughly around 80 percent of the overall portfolio (depending on share prices). As of the time of writing it had a combined value of about €7.73 billion.

HAL holds stakes in the following listed companies (in order of market value as of June 4th):

GrandVision NV

GrandVision NV (OTCPK:GRRDF) is a globally operating Dutch retailer of optical eyewear. Its retail locations are operated under a variety of different brands.

HAL is the largest shareholder owning a 76.7 percent share of the company which has a market value of about €3.74 billion based on GrandVisions share price at Euronext Amsterdam.

Koninklijke Vopak NV

Koninklijke Vopak N.V (OTCPK:VOPKF;OTCPK:VOPKY) is a Dutch tank storage company. It owns and operates tank terminals worldwide which store a variety of liquid goods ranging from oil, chemicals, gases and LNG to biofuels and vegoils.

HAL owns a 48.15 percent stake worth €2.25 billion based on the company's share price at Euronext Amsterdam.

Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV

Koninklijke ("Royal") Boskalis Westminster NV (OTCPK:KKWFF;OTC:RBWNY) is a leading dredging company. It also offers integrated solutions for offshore installations, for instance of oil and gas production facilities and emergency response, salvage and wreck removal services.

HAL owns 40.3 percent of the Boskalis Westminster. Its stake currently has a value of about €1.07 billion based on the company's share price at Euronext Amsterdam.

SBM Offshore NV

SBM Offshore NV (OTCPK:SBFFF;OTCPK:SBFFY) is a global supplier for the oil and gas industry based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. its services include floating production storage and offloading as well as various offshore solutions among other things.

HAL owns 16.13 percent representing a value of €532 million based on the company's share price at Euronext Amsterdam.

Safilo Group SpA

Safilo Group SpA (OTCPK:SAFLF;OTCPK:SAFLY) is an Italian manufacturer of eyewear and sunglasses. It operates proprietary brands (as for instance Carrera or Polaroid) but also produces under various licenses including from brands like Hugo Boss (OTCPK:BOSSY) or Capri Holdings' (CPRI) Jimmy Choo. Notably, the company might lose brands Dior, Marc Jacobs and Fendi as their owner LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF;OTCPK:LVMUY) is expanding its eyewear joint venture Thelios with Safilo's closely held competitor Grupo Marcolin

HAL owns 49.9 percent of Safilo Group. Its stake currently has a value of about €136.75 million based on the company's share price at Milan stock exchange.

Non-Listed Assets

For 2018 HAL reported combined revenues of €2,402 million (+11.2 percent YoY) from the unquoted subsidiaries. The operating income of the unquoted companies for 2018 amounted to € 177 million (+18 percent). It assigns a book value of €1,230.8 million to its non-listed assets yet estimates their fair value at €1,528 million. For information on HAL's method of valuation see page 114ff of the annual report. All in all the value of the unquoted assets amounts to roughly a fifth of the listed portfolio's value (depending on share prices).

HAL owns stakes in the following unquoted companies (in alphabetical order):

AN Direct BV

AN Direct BV is a Dutch hearing solutions company marketing products direct to consumer. AN Direct BV is the parent company of MD Hearing which sells hearing aids online and via call centers in the United States.

The company reported 2017 revenues of $ 23 million. HAL owns a 90 percent stake in AN Direct BV.

Anthony Veder Group NV

Anthony Veder Group NV is a Rotterdam based shipping company. The company operates a fleet of 32 gas tankers the majority of which it (partially) owns. Unlike most of the other portfolio companies, Anthony Veder Group's revenue and income is reported in US dollar by HAL. This makes sense from my point of view given the industry in which it operates. The company's total 2018 revenue (including recharged bunker and port costs) grew to $197 million from $174 million (+13.22 percent). Revenues excluding recharged bunker and port costs amounted to $ 153 million (2017: $138 million). Operating income amounted to $22 million thus remaining at the same level as in 2017.

HAL owns 62.9 percent of Anthony Veder Group.

Atlas Professionals BV

Atlas Professionals BV is a Dutch temporary staffing agency. It supplies various (predominantly technical) personnel to the (maritime) oil & gas, marine and offshore wind industries. Revenues for 2018 increased by 26 percent to €214 million (2017: €170 million). Excluding acquisitions and at constant exchange rates, sales increased by 13.6 percent. At the same time, operating income grew to €9 million from € 3 million in the previous period.

HAL increased its stake in the company recently and now owns 80 percent of the company. Note: At the time of writing HAL Investments' website still states an ownership of 70 percent. However the most recent annual report points out that HAL increased its share in the company in February 2019 (see page 14).

Broadview Holding BV

Broadview Holding BV is a Dutch industrial holding company. Its main subsidiaries are Trespa International BV, a producer of composite panels for façade cladding as well as laboratory furniture based in the Netherlands and Arpa Industriale SpA, a Bra, Italy based manufacturer of panels for a variety of interior surfaces such as kitchens and retail furniture. The company furthermore owns the Intersafe Group and Elacin International B.V. which are distributing and manufacturing personal protective equipment. Broadview is also active in the distribution of LNG and related activities through subsidiaries and associates in Norway, the Netherlands and Spain.Additionally, it owns a 8.9 percent stake in Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS), a producer of cryogenic equipment. Broadview increased its revenue by 23.5 percent to € 552 million (2017: € 447 million). Organic revenue growth amounted to 5.1 percent. Its operating income amounted to € 54 million (2017: € 50 million)

HAL owns a controlling 97.4 percent share of the company.

Coolblue BV

Coolblue BV is a Rooterdam, Netherlands based online retailer operating in the Benelux countries. Its primary product categories are electronics as well as kitchen and sports equipment. The company reported 2018 revenues of €1,354 million (2017: €1,193 million) and operating income of €14 million (2017: €10 million).

HAL owns 30.1 percent of Coolblue.

DMF Investment Management BV

DMF Investment Management BV is a Dutch mortgage lender. It operates under the DMFCO ("Dutch Mortgage Funding Company”) and MUNT Hypotheken brands. HAL reports 2018 revenues of €34 million (2017: €26 million) for the company yet the annual reports provides no information regarding its profitability.

HAL holds a minority stake of 25 percent.

FD Mediagroep BV

FD Mediagroep BV is a Dutch media and publishing company. It is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Major brands include Dutch financial newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad, radio station BNR Nieuwsradio and information services provider Company.info. Group revenue are by 5.4 percent to €78 million in 2018while operating income remained stable at €7 million.

FD Mediagroep is a wholly owed subsidiary of HAL Investments.

Floramedia Group BV

Floramedia Group BV provides horticultural communication products and services to growers, garden centers and retailers. The company uses a horticultural database which contains more than 220,000 pictures, videos, texts and other plant-related content. HAL reports a revenue decline to €37 million (2017: € 38 million) for 2018. The operating income also decreased, yet HAL does not provide a specific figure.

hal is the controlling shareholder owning a 96 percent stake in Floramedia Group BV.

Flight Simulation Company BV

Flight Simulation Company BV is a provider of simulator based training for pilots headquartered at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport. It operates 16 flight simulators for airplanes including Airbus SE's (OTCPK:EADSF;OTCPK:EADSY) A320 and Boeing's (BA) 737, 747, 767, 777 and 787 models. HAL reports an increase in the company's revenue to €23 million from €20 million in 2018. It also reported an increase in operating income yet without providing a precise figure.

HAL owns 83.8 percent of Flight Simulation Company BV.

Infomedics Groep BV

Infomedics Groep BV is a Dutch provider of business process outsourcing and factoring services for the health care sector. The reported revenue are to €28 million from €27 million and operating income to €13 million from €12 million in 2018.

HAL Investments acquired direct ownership interest (currently 81.0 percent) in Infomedics in 2016. Previously it had held a minority stake through InVesting BV which was sold in 2016.

Koninklijke Ahrend BV

Koninklijke Ahrend BV operates in the office furniture industry through its subsidiaries Ahrend Office Furniture, Gispen, Roels Spaces, Presikhaaf Schoolmeubelen and Techo. The company's 2018 revenue was €315 million (2017: € 311 million). The operating income amounted to €7 million after it posted a loss of one million euros in 2017.

Koninklijke Ahrend is a full subsidiary of HAL Investments.

Orthopedie Investments Europe BV

Orthopedie Investments Europe BV is a Rotterdam, Netherlands based industrial holding specializing in orthopedic and medical devices. Its primary subsidiaries are Livit BV (90% owned) which operates a network of 34 specialized care centers and a large number of fitting locations throughout the Netherlands and Essen, Germany based Auxilium GmbH (54% owned), a holding controlling a number of German companies from the medical sector. The holding increased its revenue by 9 percent to €224 million in 2018 (2017: €205 million). Organic revenue growth was 4.1 percent. Operating income for the period decreased by 25 percent to € 6 million (2017: € 8 million).

Orthopedie Investments Europe BV is a wholly owned subsidiary of HAL Investments.

Sports Timing Holding BV

Haarlem, Netherlands based Sports Timing Holding BV's primary business is the development and production of identification and timing equipment for sports events. It operates under the MYLAPS brand. Revenues for 2018 decreased to €27 million from €29 million. Operating income decreased as well yet HAL does not provide a precise figure.

HAL is the controlling shareholder owning 95.5 percent of the company.

Timber and Building Supplies Holland NV

Timber and Building Supplies Holland NV, located in Zaandam, Netherlands, is the country’s leading supplier of timber products and building materials. Its products are used for construction, renovation and maintenance purposes. It operates more than 100 outlets throughout the Netherlands. HAL reported 2018 revenue of €720 million (2017: € 675 million) and operating income of € 49 million (2017: € 44 million) for the company. HAL controls a majority stake of 78.1 percent.

HAL Real Estate

Through HAL Real Estate Inc. the company invests in a number of real estate projects most of which are located in or around Seattle, WA where the subsidiary is headquartered. It invests both directly and trough joint ventures with selected partners. The portfolio includes both commercial and residential objects.

As of the end of 2018, the book value of the real estate portfolio amounted to about €100 million according to HAL. That makes HAL Real Estate rather insignificant in size compared to HAL Investments.

Dividend

For FY2018 HAL pays a dividend of €5.30 per share. However, only half of that amount is distributed in cash while the remainder is mandatorily distributed in the form of share capital. Notably that is down from €6.20 per share for 2017 and even more so from as much as €7.10 for 2016.

Risks And Downsides

There are some caveats attached to an investment in HAL which I would like to bring to readers' attention. First I have to warn that the grade of portfolio diversification is diminished by heavy overweight of consumer eyewear and maritime oil and gas services. The entire listed portfolio as well as several of the unquoted subsidiaries have considerable exposure to one of those two sectors.

The company is not exactly cheap either. Currently the stock trades at a 11.5 percent premium to the value of its assets. And that is under the assumption of HAL's estimates regarding the listed portfolio, not the book value. I furthermore did not the into account debt of €1,531 million which is exclusively at the level of the subsidiaries, as I believe that each respective companies debt should already be factored into its valuation.

Conclusion

All in all I do not think that HAL Trust is currently a buy. While the portfolio is not necessarily one to complain about, here is the thing: If an investor wanted to get exposure to one or several of the listed assets he or she could get them separately at a more attractive price. The individual non listed subsidiaries are to small in relative size in order to be a compelling argument to buy the stock as far as I am concerned.

Therefore as long as you do not want to own a part of the unlisted portfolio really, really bad I believe there are better investments out there than HAL at the moment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LVMHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.