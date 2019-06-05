Pivotal Software: Getting On Board Even With The Guidance Cut

The majority of this guidance cut, however, is in services revenue - which carries a very low margin is of lesser importance than subscription revenues.

Though the company exceeded expectations on Q1 revenues and EPS, it also cut its full-year revenue outlook to 15-17% y/y growth.

Immediately after its public offering and spinout from Dell, PaaS company Pivotal Software (PVTL) seemed like an incredibly promising stock. Pivotal's flagship Cloud Foundry offered developers a cloud-native platform on which to build their applications, and it claimed some of the world's largest blue chips like T-Mobile (TMUS) among its customers. Shares nearly doubled from their IPO price of $15 to an all-time high near $30.

Now, however, Pivotal's story has somewhat soured. The company's ~50% y/y subscription growth rates from last year have dampened, and alongside Q1 earnings results, management has initiated a deep guidance cut for the rest of FY20. This sent shares reeling, with Pivotal stock dropping more than 40% in its worst day yet:

Most stocks warrant a second look when they hit fresh 52-week lows, and Pivotal Software is no exception. In my view, investors now have a chance to snap up shares of Pivotal at a bargain-basement valuation. At the company's present market cap of $2.93 billion, and after netting out $854 million of cash on its balance sheet, Pivotal Software is trading at an enterprise value of $2.08 billion.

It's true that Pivotal's guidance cut is disappointing. But even against this lowered view, Pivotal trades at an incredibly low valuation multiple of 2.73x EV/FY20 revenues:

For a company that's still growing subscription revenues in the ~40% range, while also improving its margin profile, this valuation multiple seems untenable. Pick up shares of Pivotal on the dip and wait on the rebound.

Understanding the guidance cut, and why it's more mild than most investors think

There's no doubt that Pivotal's guidance cut was shocking. Here's where the key figures stand now, versus where they were at the end of Q4:

Total revenues of $756-$767 million (+15-17% y/y), versus a prior view of $798-$806 million (+21-23% y/y), and versus consensus expectations of $802.5 million (+22% y/y)

Subscription revenues of $530-$538 million (+32-34% y/y), versus a prior view of $542-$547 million (+35-36% y/y)

Here's what CEO Robert Mee had to say on the Q1 earnings call on the revenue slowdown:

We closed fewer deals than we expected in Q1 due to sales execution and a complex technology landscape that is lengthening our sales cycle. Some of the deals we expected to close in Q1 slipped. A few of those have already closed in early Q2, and we expect some to close in the coming quarters. We have taken steps to improve our sales execution including putting a new head of sales for the Americas in place, continuing to focus on building pipeline by increasing demand-gen and sales-enablement activities, and introducing a new version of PAS that runs on Kubernetes. I'll go into that in more detail in a moment. We remain confident in our strategy and market opportunity for the long term."

Unfortunately, Pivotal's situation reminds investors too sharply of a similar situation at Cloudera (CLDR) last year, when the Hadoop company reported sales execution issues (specifically on renewal deals) and its stock got sliced in half, a loss from which Cloudera has not yet recovered.

But here's why Pivotal is different: underlying subscription growth is still strong. You'll notice that of the ~$40 million cut to the full-year guidance outlook, Pivotal's subscription revenues only received $12 million of that cut on the bottom end and $9 million on the top end, worth 2-3 points of growth. The majority of the outlook cut came from the professional services business.

Investors essentially shouldn't care how much revenue Pivotal brings in from professional services, as it's essentially a pass-through revenue stream with nearly zero incremental margin. Of course, every software company offers professional services and implementation offerings in order to onboard new customers and support existing ones, but these tertiary services are not drivers of cash flow.

Here's a perfect illustration from Pivotal's Q1 results:

Pivotal's total revenues grew 19% y/y to $185.7 million, surpassing Wall Street's expectations of $184.1 million (+18% y/y) but decelerating sharply from last quarter's 27% y/y growth rate. You'll notice, however, the underlying mix shift in revenues: while subscription revenues grew 43% y/y to $128.9 million, services revenues actually declined by -13% y/y to $56.9 million. The subscription revenue mix this quarter was 69%, eleven points better than 58% in 1Q19.

This has tremendous gross margin implications. While Pivotal's subscription revenues carry a 93% GAAP gross margin, services revenues only contribute an 8% gross margin. So while Pivotal's revenues grew at 19% y/y, cost of revenues remained essentially flat. GAAP gross margins, meanwhile, zoomed up to 67.4%, up 550bps from 61.9% in the year-ago quarter. One of the major critiques against Pivotal post-IPO was the fact that it carried a gross margin deficit relative to other SaaS peers due to its high proportion of services revenues; now, both its Q1 results and guidance update point to a reduced subscription mix (implying higher future gross margins). In essence, Pivotal's bad news on guidance has a silver lining.

Here's how CFO Cynthia Gaylor explained the drop in services revenues on the Q1 earnings call:

In Q1, services revenue declined 13% year-over-year to $56.9 million and represented 31% of total revenue compared to 42% a year ago. Services revenue came in slightly lighter than we were expecting due to fewer customer engagements and fewer software deals than expected. Our focus is on enabling customers, delivering the right level of services to grow subscriptions and to make customers successful on our platform, while we continue to build virtual capacity with our SI partners."

The bottom line here: Pivotal's guidance cut is less about a slowdown in momentum of the overall business. Instead, it seems that Pivotal has shifted more of its hopes into its higher-margin renewal revenue streams. The company's net retention rate this quarter was a sky-high 143% (indicating huge upsets within the existing installed base), as customers increased the number of workloads running on the Pivotal Cloud Foundry platform. Yes, it's true that new customer installs are lagging (as evidenced by lower services and implementation revenues), but Pivotal's issues are not parallels of Cloudera, which specifically cited renewal problems.

Key takeaways

Of the huge guidance cut that Pivotal issued alongside Q1 earnings, only about a quarter was attributed to subscription revenues. The majority of the revenue elimination was on the professional services side, which is "dead weight" from a margin perspective and was the primary reason Pivotal's gross margins lagged behind other SaaS/PaaS peers.

While Pivotal's hints at sales execution issues and deal cycle lengthening are certainly disappointing, we can still point to the fact that Pivotal's subscription revenue growth in Q1 is still north of 40%, and even after the FY20 guidance cut, subscription growth is still expected to be in the mid-30s. The ~40% drop in share prices is a massive overreaction, and patient investors have an opportunity to scoop up shares of a misunderstood stock at fresh 52-week lows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PVTL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.