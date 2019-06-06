The U.S. Dollar Backs Off From The May High

The US dollar is the world's reserve currency, which means that most central banks hold the US currency as their primary currency asset. The stability of both the political and economic system of the US has made the greenback highly attractive as a liquid means of exchange. The global market tends to measure most other world foreign exchange instruments against the dollar. The full faith and credit of the US government back the value of the dollar.

The dollar moves higher and lower because of a myriad of political and economic reasons. Interest rates, global commerce, policy, and a host of other factors can cause the value of the dollar to shift against another currency instrument. While China is the world's second largest economy, its currency the yuan is not freely convertible, so it has not reached reserve status. The other reserve currencies in the world are the euro and the Japanese yen which share many of the same characteristics with the dollar when it comes to the political and economic systems of the governments that issue and print the legal tender.

The dollar index futures contract traded to a low at 88.15 in February 2018. Since then, the index has made higher lows and higher highs with the latest peak coming in May at 98.26. Each time the dollar has made a new and higher high in 2019, it has been a marginal new peak, and a correction followed the move. Recently, the dollar index has been retreating and was at just over the 97 level on June 4.

The most direct route for a position in the dollar index is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. However, the Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish Fund (UUP) and its bearish counterpart (UDN) are tools that replicate the price action in the dollar index.

Selling in the dollar index

Throughout 2019, the pattern of trading in the US dollar index has been almost picture perfect.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of June futures highlights, the low in the index came on January 10 at 94.15, and it made five higher highs so far this year with the latest coming on May 23 at 98.26. At the same time, the index made five higher lows with the most recent on May 13 at 96.81. The index fell below the support level at 96.81 on June 5 as it traded to a low at 96.655. The next technical level on the downside stands at the April 12 low at 96.365.

The bullish trend in the dollar has been steady throughout this year, but each new high has caused a correction to the downside. The latest correction has taken the index lower since late May, and time will tell if the April 12 low can hold and lead to the sixth new peak of 2019.

The dollar index did not like tariffs on Mexico

The trade dispute between the US and China has been supportive of the dollar versus other world currencies. In retaliation to the US protectionist tariffs that weigh more heavily on the Chinese economy, the Asian nation slashed domestic rates and their currency, the yuan, to stimulate its economy. The devaluation of the yuan forces the value of the dollar higher.

The most recent move on the protectionist front was the announcement of tariffs on Mexico. President Trump rolled out a 5% tariff on the US's neighbor to the south, which will take effect on June 10. The tariff will increase by 5% each month. The US President wants Mexico to assist in his efforts to stem illegal immigration and the flow of drugs across the border. He chose tariffs as the weapon to get the Mexican government's attention. However, it is likely that Mexico will respond with retaliatory trade measures. President Trump surprised the markets with the announcement on May 31, and the signs are that the dollar does not like the spread of protectionism. The June dollar index futures contract closed on May 30 at 98.105 after trading to a high at 98.195 during that session. Since then, the index has dropped like a stone, and it traded below the 97 level for the first time since May 13 on June 4.

Rising expectations for a U.S. rate cut

Another factor weighing on the value of the dollar is the shift in market sentiment when it comes to the next move by the US Fed. The interest rate markets now reflect that the Fed will move to cut the short-term Fed Funds rate from its current level at 2.25-2.50% by fifty basis points by the end of 2019. The Fed canceled all rates for this year earlier in 2019, but the market and even some members of the Fed are now saying that an adjustment to the downside is in the cards. The impact of the escalation of the trade dispute between the US and China and tariffs on Mexico are likely to weigh on the US economy, which could be all the Fed needs to lower the short-term rate. Long before optimism turned to pessimism over a trade deal with China and the new protectionist policy against Mexico, the Trump administration has been saying that the Fed needs to slash rates by fifty basis points. With the signals from the Fed that they are back in dovish mode, the President may get his way when it comes to a cut in the Fed Funds rate.

The prospects for lower short-term interest rates in the United States is another reason for the decline in the dollar index. A rate cut would cause the rate differential between the dollar and the yen currencies to narrow, which is bearish for the value of the US currency.

The administration is happy

On the campaign trail in 2016, candidate Trump advocated that a weaker dollar would increase the competitive advantage of US exports on global markets. A lower dollar causes profits to rise for multinational companies, increasing tax revenue, and is a tool against China. The Chinese devaluation of their yuan means that the trade dispute has become a currency dispute. Lower US rates is a volley from the other side in what could spiral into a currency war.

At his confirmation hearing, the Secretary of the Treasury, Steve Mnuchin, told Congress that he favors a weaker dollar. Previous administrations had followed a strong dollar policy, but President Trump and Secretary Mnuchin argue that a weaker dollar in the short-term would lead to a stronger dollar in the future as they seek to level the playing field for international trade. The shift at the Fed and a rate cut over the coming months will likely cause additional selling pressure on the dollar and make the Trump administration very happy. Meanwhile, the Treasury Secretary has his fingers on the pulse of the market as his department can intervene in the global foreign exchange market in the interest of stability. The pattern of trading in 2019 suggests that the US likely sold dollars to control the ascent of the greenback each time it made a new high this year.

UUP and UDN reflect the dollar index and offer market participants the opportunity to buy dips and sell rallies in the index

The most direct route for a risk position in the US dollar is the over-the-counter foreign exchange market, or via the dollar index futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who wish to trade the dollar, but do not have access to the OTC or futures markets, the Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish Fund and its bearish counterpart UDN provide an alternative. The fund summary for UUP states:

The investment seeks to establish long positions in ICE U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index - Excess Return over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income over the expenses of the fund. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its index. The index is calculated to reflect the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of long positions in DX Contracts.

The most recent top holdings of UUP include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The UDN product operates inversely to UUP. The last rally to a new high in the dollar index came from the May 13 low at 96.81 to the May 23 peak at 98.26, a move of 1.5%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UUP moved from $26.07 to a high at $26.47 per share or 1.5%.

The dollar index fell from the May 23 high to its most recent low on June 5 at 96.655 or 1.63%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UDM appreciated from $20.46 to $20.77 per share or 1.52%.

UUP has net assets of $387.13 million and trades over 520,000 shares each day. UDN, the bearish product has net assets of $33.05 million and trades almost 29,000 shares each day. Bullish products tend to be more popular than bearish products, which is a commentary on human nature as a long position is more palatable to a broader audience than a short position. Both products charge an expense ratio of 0.75%.

If the trading range in the dollar continues, buying dips with a long position in UUP and selling rallies with a long position in UDN can be the optimal approach to the dollar index. Both products offer market participants the opportunity to position for a break to the up or downside if the trading pattern in 2019 will end. I believe that the dollar faces lots of headwinds with the trade issues and a central bank that appears prepared to slash rates. However, that would end the pattern of trading in 2019. After backing off the new peak in May, the technical pattern favors a long position in the dollar, but the many issues facing markets across all asset classes could cause lots of volatility in currencies over the coming days and weeks.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.