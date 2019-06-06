Base Metals - Trade Takes LME Metals Lower

The base metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange include copper, aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, and tin. The six nonferrous metals are building blocks for infrastructure with a myriad of applications. The LME is more than a futures exchange, the most liquid contracts that trade on the 144-year-old market are forwards. Instead of delivery months, market participants can make or take physical delivery of the metals each business day throughout the year. The flexibility of delivery is the reason that producers and consumers have flocked to the LME for almost one and one-half centuries.

China is the demand side of the equation when it comes to commodities. With the largest population, 1.4 billion, and a growing economy, the Asian nation consumes more nonferrous metals each year than any other country on the earth. In 2012, the LME, one of Britain's last great independent financial markets, sold itself to China. The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing paid 1.4 billion pounds sterling for the London Metals Exchange which remains in the heart of London.

Base metals prices are highly sensitive to global growth. The leading metal, copper, is a commodity that many believe diagnoses the overall health and wellbeing of the global economy. The recent escalation of the trade dispute between the US and China has weighed on Chinese economic growth and threatens to cause a global slowdown in activity. The price of copper declined over recent months, and the other base metals have followed the red metal on the back of rising concerns caused by the trade dispute which recently turned into more of a trade war between the two nations with the world's leading GDPs.

The Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB) reflects the price action in mainly the copper, aluminum, and zinc markets on the LME., which are the metals with the most liquidity.

Copper slips and stocks rise

After reaching a high at $2.9955 per pound on the nearby COMEX futures contract in mid-April, the price of copper turned lower. Optimism over a trade deal between China and the US went up in smoke, and so did the chances for $3 copper.

As the weekly chart highlights, the trade issues weighed heavily on the price of copper, which dropped to a low at $2.6110 per pound on June 3. Copper was trading at around the $2.63 level on June 5. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the copper futures market increased from below the 260,000-contract level in mid-April to 281,813 contracts on June 4. Declining price and falling open interest is typically a technical validation of a bearish trend in a futures market. Meanwhile, both price momentum and relative strength metrics have declined into oversold territory in the weekly chart. At 9.22%, weekly historical volatility is close to the lowest level in 2019. The price of copper has been falling on the back of trade, and another factor has also weighed on the price of the red metal.

The chart shows that after falling to a low at 185,000 metric tons in late May, inventories on the LME increased to the 212,000- ton level which has also been a bearish factor for the price of the red metal.

The price of LME copper dropped from $6523.50 at the beginning of March to $5826 per ton on June 4, a decline of 10.7% on the three-month LME forward. Copper is the leader of the pack in the nonferrous metals sector of the commodities market, and the other metals have experienced price declined since April.

Aluminum moves below $1800 per ton

While copper is the leader, aluminum is the most liquid metal as it trades the highest volumes in the sector.

The trade debacle took a toll on the price of aluminum which declined from $1944 per ton in late March to $1775 on June 4 or 8.7% as optimism turned to pessimism over the prospects for an end to the ongoing dispute between the US and China.

Weakness in lead and nickel

Lead and nickel prices also moved to the downside since March.

The price of lead, which is a critical metal when it comes to batteries, dropped from $2164 per ton in early March to $1835 on June 4, a decline of 15.2%.

Nickel is a highly volatile metal when it comes to its price and has declined from a high at $13,650 per ton on March 6 to $11,840 per ton on June 4 or 13.3%.

Zinc and tin slide

Zinc is a critical metal for galvanizing steel, and its price also followed copper to the downside.

The price of zinc declined from a high at $2948 in early April to $2484 on June 4, or 15.7%.

Finally, tin, the most illiquid of the nonferrous metals on the LME, fell from $21,605 per ton in early March to $18,915 on June 4 or 12.5% over the period.

All of the industrial base metals have lost value as concerns over the global economy have been rising since the trade dispute escalated and optimism turned to pessimism in the commodities markets and markets across all asset classes.

DBB reflects copper, aluminum, and zinc prices, the most liquid LME metals

The trend is your friend in markets, and currently, the path of least resistance for base metals prices is lower. However, any progress on trade between the US and China would inject optimism back into the LME metals, which could lift prices significantly from their current levels. The lower the prices fall, the more dramatic a recovery may be in the coming weeks or months.

The next significant event for the base metals will be the meeting between Presidents Trump and Xi in Japan at the end of this month. Base metals will be watching to see if the two leaders can turn pessimism into optimism once again and achieve any progress when it comes to a trade deal.

The most direct route for a trade or investment in base metals is via the forwards on the LME or the futures on COMEX when it comes to copper. The Invesco DB Base Metals Fund holds positions in the three most liquidly traded base metals and reflects the ups and downs of the sector. The fund summary for DBB states:

The investment seeks to track the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return™ (DBIQ-OY Industrial Metals ER™), which is intended to reflect the base metals sector. The index Commodities consist of Aluminum, Zinc and Copper - Grade A.

The most recent top holdings include:

Base metals prices have been falling since March, and DBB has reflected the price action in the nonferrous metals that trade on the LME.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, DBB dropped from a high at $17.11 on April 1 to its most recent low at $15.11 on June 5, a decline of 11.7%.

DBB, like base metals, is a barometer of the trade dispute between the US and China. We are likely to see lots of volatility in the ETF, and the prices of the metals as the meeting in Japan approaches at the end of this month.

