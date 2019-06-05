Catalysts For Bank Of America's Rally

In this article, I break down how the growth in lending is leading to consistent profits and why the stock is ultimately going higher.

Bank of America is well positioned with plenty of cash to lend out when the trade war fears.

Bank of America is generating profits and attracting new clients, loans, and deposits despite the challenging market.

Bank stocks like Bank of America Corporation (BAC) are enduring some near-term pain as the trade war expands with Mexico and lingers on with China, leading to a flight of capital into bond markets.

The result is a crazy market with low bond yields while simultaneously full employment in the U.S. The 10-year Treasury yield is at its lowest yield since September 2017 while we're enjoying a sub-4% unemployment rate.

Misery Loves Company

If you own a bank stock and it's down, you're not alone. All the major banks have seen declines recently and not too long ago, it appeared that BofA's rise to $36-40 was almost certain. Although banks are moving down in tandem, that doesn't mean they're all going to rise to the same extent when the trade war gets resolved, and the markets get back to normal.

In this article, I'll show what's driving the profit growth at Bank of America, what's growing, and what isn't. Please bear in mind, this article is part of my continuing series on bank stocks, and is not, in of itself, a comprehensive analysis.

If a stock is going to rebound following the end of the trade war, the company must be exhibiting the right behavior now. At some point, yields and economic growth will bounce back, and when it does, it'll be the best-of-breed companies like Bank of America that'll benefit the most.

The path higher for Bank of America's stock price is still intact. Here's why.

Loan And Deposit Growth

Although loan growth has been slow, it has been steady and continues to outperform the bank's quarterly average.

In Q1-19, Bank of America's total loans came in at $945.6 billion (in blue), which was an increase in lending of $11.5 billion since last year. On a percentage basis, that's 1.24% growth over the same period last year.

One method to help determine whether that's a good number or not is to compare it to the average of the past few quarters.

Loans have averaged approximately $936.5 billion over the last several quarters.

BofA issued $9 billion in loans above its quarterly average run rate.

Deposits increased by 3.81% on a year-on-year basis, (see the right hand side of the graph).

Chart created by Chris B Murphy and data from Bank of America Q1 earnings.

The Right Behavior...

Although the growth rates might appear small at first, we have to consider that the loan growth of 1.2% is based on almost $1 trillion in assets. The deposit growth of 3.8% is off of $1.3 trillion in deposits. Of course, we don't know if the loan growth is from the same new clients as the deposit growth. But assuming that they're not for the moment, the bank posted 5% growth on $2 trillion worth of new loans and deposits since last year.

The deposit growth figures, in particular, show that BofA has a great sales team in place, attracting new business despite the abysmal rates offered due to the market.

As a result, BofA is well positioned with plenty of cash to lend out when the trade war fears subside, and any potential negative economic effects resolve themselves.

A trade war resolution should give a kick start to business spending and capital investment that's been sitting idle for the last few months. This spending should bolster economic growth resulting in a higher 10-year Treasury yield. And with a higher yield, the bank earns more net interest income or loan spreads on its variable rate credit products and loans.

In short, the new loans added today will be far more profitable when yields bounce higher. If you're investing in bank stocks, you want to see growth now, because if a bank can grow in this environment, even at small percentages, they'll outstrip the competition when economic growth and yields return to normal levels.

What's Driving Profits

Bank of America is fairly well spread out or diversified when it comes to making loans, which, in my opinion, has helped create consistent earnings and revenue. Below are the three divisions that comprise the majority of loans at the bank:

30% of the total loan book comes from the Consumer division, which includes credit cards, mortgages, and home equity lines.

which includes credit cards, mortgages, and home equity lines. 39% of loans come from the Global Banking division , which includes commercial loans, corporate lines of credit, and commercial real estate or CRE.

, which includes commercial loans, corporate lines of credit, and commercial real estate or CRE. 17% of total loans comes from Global Wealth Management, which includes Private Banking clients or insanely rich people financing $40 million yachts.

The breakdown of a bank's loan book is important because as the economy grows, whether it be from consumer spending or corporate capital investment, we want to make sure that a bank is capitalizing on each area of the economy.

Below are the top products for loan growth as a percentage of total loans.

Commercial loans at 18.82% and Corporate loans at 18.61% make up ~40% of the bank's loan book.

and make up ~40% of the bank's loan book. Consumer credit cards, real estate, and mortgage division round out the book with nearly 10% each of total loans.

Chart created by Chris B Murphy and data from Bank of America Q1 earnings.

Diversified Loan Growth

Bank of America's loans have increased across the board except for auto loans.

Mortgage lending had the best quarter with a 22% jump.

had the best quarter with a 22% jump. Corporate lending grew by 8.64% and commercial by 3.49% in the past year.

When we tie the growth rates with loan breakdown percentages in the pie chart above, these three areas (mortgages, commercial, and corporate) represent 47% of the bank's loan book.

Chart created by Chris B Murphy and data from Bank of America Q1 earnings.

Apparently, the strategy at BofA is to create a well-diversified loan book whereby the net interest income derived from loans isn't too heavily concentrated in one division.

Recently, there has been a lot of negativity surrounding bank stocks and in particular, anemic loan growth. Of course, BofA hasn't been immune to criticism, but the growth rates in the graph above show that BofA has been quietly and steadily growing its loans over the past year.

This diverse approach to lending is good news to long-term investors because it'll help the bank profit from any jump in consumer spending or business investment in the coming months.

Those who are still on the fence about BofA might be thinking, loan growth is great, but are they making any money on them?

Net Interest Yield

For review, loans are assets for banks whereby they're paid interest similar to an investor receiving dividends. Conversely, deposits are liabilities, and the interest paid is an expense to the bank.

The bank has increased its net interest yield that it earns on its loans from 2.42% in 2018 to 2.51% in Q1-2019.

Although down slightly from last quarter, the net yield has been consistent each quarter.

And given the challenging yield environment with rates so low and banks unable to widen their spreads, the Q1 yield is quite impressive.

The above graph is from Bank of America's Q1-2019 earnings presentation.

An increasing net interest yield is important, but is it leading to profitability?

Rising Profits

Profit margin is the percentage of profit generated from a company's revenue. It's an important metric since many companies can generate a lot of revenue, but if it doesn't translate to the bottom line or net income, it's a red flag that something's askew.

BofA posted a 1.87% growth rate in after-tax profit margin from Q1-2018.

Even pre-tax margins jumped 1.80%, which shows the gains weren't from tax cuts (in blue).

The Q1 profit margin was the third consecutive quarter with a profit margin above 31% (in green).

The trend suggests that executive management is growing revenue while simultaneously keeping costs under control.

Chart created by Chris B Murphy and data from Bank of America Q1 earnings.

The profit margin will be a key metric to watch for BofA and all bank stocks in the coming quarters to see how they fare in the challenging yield environment.

Risks To Profits Of Banks Like Bank Of America

Bank of America might not have a huge number of loans to foreign or international companies. However, as we saw earlier, nearly 37% of their loan book is commercial and corporate loans, which include real estate, business credit lines, and business credit cards.

As a result, the bank might have loans outstanding to companies that do have exposure abroad. And that corporate exposure could put the bank at risk for loan losses if a U.S. company doesn't get paid by its foreign customers due to their financial problems in Europe or China.

Since exports are a significant driver of U.S. economic growth, it's in the best interest of U.S. companies that foreign companies do well, since they're buying our products and ultimately contributing to corporate profits.

Banks like BofA that lend to U.S.-based companies that turn around and sell overseas are indirectly exposed to foreign economic risk.

The risks that exist with the ongoing trade war are why the diversification of BofA's loans is so important. Residential lending like mortgages and credit cards help to hedge the bank from the loans to companies that might do business internationally and are suffering due to the trade war and slow global growth.

For investors, it'll be important to invest in bank stocks that earn profits from consumer products like mortgages and credit cards to help insulate any exposure to multinational banks. And don't take my word for it, instead, watch how the best-of-breed CEOs are positioning their companies.

If Brian Moynihan and his team are diversifying where the bank gets its profits from, whether it be from consumers, commercial companies, domestic, or foreign, so too, should investors diversify their holdings.

Stock Price, Trade War Resolution, And The Path Higher

Short-term pain is likely to continue for bank stocks as the trade war gets uglier before better, which will be directly felt by consumers and many businesses. Each side is going to want to return home "victorious," which will probably lead to more Trump chutzpah, nasty press conferences, insulting tweets, and market volatility. I believe we could see BofA at $25ish soon if things get worse geopolitically and yields remain low. However, as long as the trade war saga doesn't cause a recession, which I don't believe it will, bank stocks like BofA have upside potential.

The price declines we've seen in Bank of America are not due to poor execution from management, but rather, exogenous events. As I point out in this article, the bank is exhibiting the right behavior to take advantage of favorable market conditions for when they re-emerge.

The trade war will get resolved before next year's election (perhaps this year), in my opinion. When that negative catalyst is removed, look for business investment that's been sitting idle to kick in again. And with an increase in capital investment, those companies will need to borrow, leading to a jump in demand for commercial loans from banks like Bank of America. The path higher for BofA is still intact, albeit, we may see a more circuitous route than we had originally anticipated.

Good luck out there.

