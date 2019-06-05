Federal Realty Investment Trust: This 3.1%-Yielding Dividend King Is A Rock Of Stability For Income Investors

New developments are set to add new property income and have potential to boost the REIT's net asset value going forward.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) has potential to considerably grow its property operating income and net asset value going forward on the back of major development projects. Federal Realty Income Trust is also a reliable dividend payer that has raised its dividend payout for 51 years straight, giving DGI investors high confidence in a growing yield on cost going forward. The REIT covers its dividend payout with FFO, has an investment-grade rated balance sheet and has maneuvered through past recessions. Federal Realty Income Trust is a rock of stability for income investors in times of heightened market volatility, and an investment in FRT yields 3.1 percent.

Who Is Federal Realty Investment Trust?

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a large commercial property real estate investment trust in the United States with an equity value of $9.8 billion. The company was founded in 1962 and is one of the oldest public REITs in the country. At the end of the March quarter, the REIT's portfolio included 105 (mostly retail) properties with an aggregate 24.2 million square feet in eight core markets.

Here's a location map.

Source: Federal Realty Investment Trust Investor Presentation

Federal Realty Investment Trust predominantly invests in large metropolitan markets with strong prospects for population growth and above-average household incomes. Most of the REIT's real estate investments are currently located in Washington, D.C.

Source: Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust's total portfolio includes more than 2,900 tenants. The TJX Companies is Federal Realty Investment Trust's largest tenant, accounting for 2.7 percent of annualized base rent. The top ten tenants represent just 15.8 percent of total rental income.

Source: Federal Realty Investment Trust

Funds From Operations Growth

Federal Realty Investment Trust has grown its funds from operations at an annual rate of 6 percent since 2010, consistently producing positive year-over-year FFO growth. The company targets 6 percent year-over-year FFO/share growth going forward as well.

Source: Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust widely outperformed its peers since 2005 in terms of FFO/share growth, due to a strong focus on property development and new acquisitions.

Source: Federal Realty Investment Trust

Development Potential

Federal Realty Investment Trust's business model is evolving as the real estate investment trust seeks to grow its net asset value and diversify its revenue streams by decreasing the importance of its retail business and growing its office/residential business.

Source: Federal Realty Investment Trust

One way Federal Realty Investment Trust can grow its net asset value is through its development projects. One high-profile development project is the "Santana Row" 45-acre project in San Jose, California where Federal Realty Investment Trust develops a large mixed-use complex including residential units, hotel rooms, retail space, and class A offices. So far, the development includes 516k square feet of retail GLA, 688k square feet of office GLA, 662 apartment units, 219 condos and 215 hotel keys.

The project is ongoing and management expects to invest another $800 million into Santana Row which will add 395 residential units and 941,000 square foot of commercial space.

Source: Federal Realty Investment Trust

Santana Row has considerable upside potential both in terms of rental income as well as value creation. The project's office properties, for instance, have seen 6.2 percent revenue growth annually since 2014.

Source: Federal Realty Investment Trust

Offices in the Santana Row development project will ultimately make up close to 50 percent of the project's real estate mix by 2023 while retail and residential properties each will account for just about one quarter of property operating income.

Source: Federal Realty Investment Trust

The beauty here is that Santana Row is just one out of three major development projects for the REIT that pose significant potential for NAV growth. The other projects include Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, MD and Assembly Row in Somerville, MA which will add a big chunk of new income going forward and translate into a boost to the company's NAV.

Source: Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust has had success developing new projects and acquiring new real estate in the past. FRT has produced 8.1 percent compound annual growth in its net asset value over the last decade, leaving other commercial property REITs/real estate development companies in the dust.

Source: Federal Realty Investment Trust

Strong Balance Sheet

Federal Realty Investment Trust has an investment-grade rated balance sheet that protects investors in the event of an industry downturn or a U.S. recession. Currently, Federal Realty Investment Trust has the following credit ratings from major credit agencies: A- from Standard & Poor's and Fitch, and an A3 credit rating from Moody's.

Source: Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust further compares favorably against other retail REITs in the sector in terms of leverage. The REIT had ~$3.2 billion of net debt on its balance sheet at the end of the March quarter. However, as a percentage of its market capitalization, FRT is much less levered than its peers (26 percent vs. 41 percent).

Source: Federal Realty Investment Trust

Dividend Aristocrat

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a Dividend Aristocrat that looks back on 51 years of continuous dividend growth, making the REIT one of the highest-quality dividend vehicles in the stock market. Dividend Aristocrats are companies that have raised their dividend payouts for at least 25 straight years.

Federal Realty Investment Trust's dividend growth is nothing but impressive: The retail REIT has grown its payout from just $0.12/share in 1967 to $4.08/share in 2018, reflecting 7 percent compound annual growth over the last five decades. FRT has grown its dividend throughout multiple recessions, making the REIT an income vehicle of choice for investors that want to hedge against a downmarket.

Source: Federal Realty Investment Trust

A low payout ratio ensures that the retail REIT can continue to grow its quarterly cash dividend. The FFO-payout ratio in the last five quarters averaged just 65 percent, and the REIT's FFO has seen very low variability, too (range: $1.52-$1.58/share).

Federal Realty Investment Trust has guided for its funds from operations to fall into a range of $6.30-$6.46/share in 2019. Since the REIT's shares change hands for $130.63 at the time of writing, the market valuation implies a 20.5x 2019e FFO-multiple. This clearly isn't a bargain, but the REIT's impressive dividend history definitely justifies a premium, in my opinion.

NAV Accretion

If Federal Realty Investment Trust can maintain its past NAV growth (~8 percent/year over the last decade), FRT's NAV could rise to $191-$213/share over the next five years, which is conservative and may not fully represent the value add created in the three ongoing development projects. A $191-$213/share NAV translates into 46-63 percent upside over the next five years.

Source: Federal Realty Investment Trust

Risk Factors

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a cyclical retail REIT, and an industry downturn or a U.S. recession have the potential to hurt the REIT's tenant base. During recessions, retailers tend to reduce store counts and focus on expense cuts rather than expansion, which could hurt Federal Realty Investment Trust's cash flow, occupancy rate and distribution coverage. That said, the REIT's excellent FFO and dividend performance suggests that the probability of a distribution cut is extremely low.

Your Takeaway

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a high-quality REIT income vehicle for investors that want to collect a rock solid dividend and that want to participate in the REIT's NAV upside tied to its development projects. The real estate investment trust is a safe harbor investment, as far as I am concerned, offering income investors a diversified property portfolio, an investment-grade rated balance sheet and one of the best dividend growth records in the industry. I consider FRT to be a reasonably safe place to park capital during times of market volatility as the REIT's extremely strong dividend record should provide downside protection. Buy for income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.