Nicholas Ward's Dividend Growth Portfolio: May Update

Another month in the books, another step closer to financial freedom. I love putting together these monthly portfolio updates because this is when I tally up my monthly dividends and put them into my long-term spreadsheet. As many of you know, it's my dividend income stream that I'm planning on relying on for financial freedom in retirement. This is why I focus so much of my time and energy here at Seeking Alpha writing about dividend growth stocks. It's also why, during tough times like we experienced in the month of May, I don't get worried about my portfolio and overreact, potentially making the mistake of selling into weakness. My primary focus in on my reliably increasing passive income stream and so long as that is headed in the right direction, I'm content to sit back ignore market volatility.

May Passive Income Report

So, with that in mind, let's start off with my May dividend results. My portfolio's passive income for May increased 7.2% year over year. May's dividends were actually my lowest monthly total thus far for 2019, though that's not out of the ordinary because my February, May, August, November quarterly cycle tends to be one of my weakest. Since I'm not living on the passive income that my portfolio produces, I generally don't pay much attention to when the companies that I own/buy pay their dividends. Right now, I'm focused on collecting as many shares of cheaply priced, high quality DGI companies that my savings will allow. There may come a day when I want my monthly income to be more evened out for budgeting purposes, though while I'm in the accumulation phase, that doesn't matter to me.

Taking a slight step back and looking at the first 5 months on the year, my dividend income is up 14.20% compared to the first 5 months of 2018. Typically, I'm hoping to generate double-digit annual dividend growth, so I'm happy to see that I'm on target thus far. I have to admit that I've been somewhat disappointed with a handful of the dividend increase that the companies that I've owned have given me in 2019 thus far. The organic dividend growth that my portfolio produces in 2019 is looking like it may be a bit less than I expected coming into the year. If disappointing increases continue throughout the year, I may take more active steps to boost my portfolio's dividend growth (selling highly valued, low yielding stocks, and replacing them with more cheaply valued, high yielding stocks); however, I don't feel compelled to take drastic measures since my income growth is still meeting expectations.

Furthermore, all of this dividend growth is organic in the sense that I haven't added new money to my portfolio in roughly 2 years. That is about to change though. My wife graduated from her Master's program in May and will begin working in the summer. Going from one household income to two will make a significant difference in our ability to save and invest. We have a bit of educational debt that we'll need to pay off (I never like seeing high interest rate debt on my household's balance sheet), but as soon as we've done that, we'll be able to start making monthly contributions to the portfolios again, which should really supercharge the compounding process.

May Trades

During the month of May, I made 5 trades: 3 sales and 2 purchases.

On 5/6/19, I liquidated my Citigroup (C) position, locking in 11% profits at $70.55. I was starting to see some weakness in the financials and while I expect that Citi and the rest of the big banks will post solid CCAR results in 2019 which will lead to significant shareholder returns in the form of both dividend increases and shareholder buybacks, I was happy to lock in profits and reduce my exposure to this economically sensitive area of the market. With C out of my portfolio, I no longer have any exposure to banking stocks. I still own Blackrock (BLK) and Invesco (IVZ) in the asset management space, Visa (V) and MasterCard (MA) in the fin-tech space, and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) in the insurance space to round out my financial sector exposure.

On 5/22/19, I initiated a position in Lowe's (LOW) at $95.77. I wrote a focus ticker article explaining my logic behind that purchase, which can be found here. In short, I thought the post-earnings ~14% sell-off was just too much and I decided to buy shares into the double-digit weakness. I've found that more often than not, double-digit sell-offs are overreactions by the market (especially when we're talking about blue chip, dividend aristocrats). LOW shares have held fairly steady in the mid-$90s since my purchase, so I was happy to see that I didn't get hurt (in the short-term, at least) catching a falling knife. Since my purchase, LOW management announced a 15% dividend increase. I knew that an increase was due on the schedule and I assumed that it would be somewhere in the 15% area. This is why I love DGI Investing so much. While short-term stock price movements are fairly difficult to predict, dividend increases are fairly predictable based upon historical data, payout ratio trends, earnings growth, and forward earnings projections. I've owned LOW shares for a couple of weeks, but in my book, this trade is already a success.

On 5/23/19, I sold my stake in JD.com (JD) for $27.45. In doing so, I locked in losses of ~30%. I'm definitely not happy about this. I always say that unrealized losses are only losses until you lock them in. However, I wanted to maintain my cash levels where they were prior to my LOW purchase, and by selling the JD shares that I had, I was able to do so. Since JD didn't pay me a dividend, they were a fairly easy cut for me to make. In April, I sold my Alibaba (BABA), locking a small ~2% gain and a few weeks later, I sold my Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), locking in ~7.5% gains. Both of those stakes were larger than my JD stake, and overall, the bet that I made on the Chinese internet names a few years back ended up being a wash. I definitely didn't foresee the trade war coming and I probably held onto these names longer than I should have. However, JD did bounce well this spring, up from its 52-week lows of ~$19 to the mid-$20s and I took advantage of it. JD was a fairly small position for me and so it's LOW at the moment (I bought a 1/3 position). But, losses aside, by making this trade, I increased the quality of my portfolio and I augmented my passive income stream. I haven't had any seller's remorse, and moving forward, I feel good about having eliminated my exposure to the Chinese growth names.

And, on 5/31/19, I made two trades. When the Mexican tariff plans were announced, I sold another lot of Constellation Brands (STZ) shares. They were falling towards my cost basis and I decided to go ahead and lock in small profits before they turned into losses. If the Mexican tariffs go through and eventually increase to 25%, that will be a big headwind for STZ. This, combined with the company's recent disappointing dividend increase, was enough to inspire the sale. I continue to own a small position in STZ because I think it's a high quality company and I love its marijuana exposure, but to me, it's more of a growth bet than a dividend growth play at this point in time, and I was happy to reduce more cross border trade risk by lowering my exposure. I used the proceeds from that sale to add to my United Parcel Service (UPS) position at $94.73. I wrote a focus ticker piece about UPS recently highlighting its attractive value and strong, 4% dividend yield. When the STZ news broke, I decided to go ahead and swap out some STZ for UPS, which augmented my income stream. To me, UPS has been unjustifiably punished alongside rival FedEx (FDX) and the rest of the transports. At less than 13x earnings, I thought I was getting an absolute steal.

Monthly Total Returns

Although my primary focus is on growing my income stream, I know that many readers like to hear my total return results, so here you go. May was a pretty devastating month for the markets and my portfolio wasn't shielded from the sell-off. The S&P 500 was down ~6.5%. My portfolio slightly outperformed this, posting a -6.37% drop. So, in short, my portfolio did exactly what I wanted it to do: slightly outperform the SPY while offering a dividend yield that is much higher than the S&P 500's (my portfolio's yield at the moment is 2.38% compared to the S&P 500's yield of 1.91%), and higher dividend growth potential. I'm not happy about posting 6%+ losses in May, but at the end of the day, my journey towards financial freedom remains on track and I look forward to what June (and the rest of 2019) has in store!

Disclosure: I am/we are long UPS, FDX, LOW, BLK, IVZ, V, MA, STZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.