No Need To Panic, Invest In SINA

Superior investors, on the other hand, only worry about companies’ long-term fair values and compare them with the current stock prices.

Despite all the hype and the media’s excessive coverage of the US-China trade war and its implications for Chinese companies, SINA’s perspectives are good.

The recent boost in US treasuries and the depression of stock markets around the world, especially in China, have been a side effect of the fears over a possible escalation of the trade war between China and the US, fueled by the Trump's administration.

As it usually happens in these cases, investors don't have the patience to wait until the dust settles and see the real impact on the single companies they own. They just hit the "sell" button, regardless of how low the selling price is.

To be fair, in recent releases, e.g. Baidu's (NASDAQ:BIDU) and SINA's (NASDAQ:SINA), managements have reduced the guidance and have done their best to further depress investors' sentiment. This is quite surprising, considering that tariffs were just raised in the second half of May (less than four weeks ago). It's too soon to make a reliable prediction of what their impact will be.

In SINA's case, CEO Charles Chao even ended the conference call claiming that "this time could be different". In other words, the recovery of the Internet business could be much more problematic than in the past.

In the previous cycles, you see maybe macroeconomic condition might be bad, but still see the demand increase for Internet marketing, although maybe in the downtime, the marketing demand increase is slower, but it is still increasing every time. At this time, I think the difference is that the Internet market is not really growing too fast. As you know that the Internet population in China has come to a very slow growth right now. The competition nearly is for the time spent at different site, different app. And with more player coming to the markets, you have a lot more suppliers, as you can see the impact on the SME customers, I mean, in terms of pricing, in terms of total revenue, allocations between different sites, so on so forth. But I think this time, probably it is more challenging -- much more challenging than we have seen before."

So, the sky's falling. In summary, the narrative surrounding Chinese stocks right now is that Chinese companies are just horrible, and their businesses (all of them) will not survive the trade war. Naturally, investors like to believe stories, and there is nothing wrong with that.

Nevertheless, stories don't often coincide with reality.

A rational approach to SINA's valuation

When internal examination discovers nothing wrong, what is there to be anxious about, what is there to fear? - Confucius

As a matter of fact, I also like narratives. I just prefer old ones, those that have been relevant for numerous decades, or even centuries, as in the case of Confucius' teachings, because time has proven their truthfulness.

That's why I state, from a SINA shareholder's viewpoint, that I am quite satisfied with the results achieved in the last quarter.

Sales came in at $475M, with an increase of 8% YoY. Weibo's (NASDAQ:WB) revenue increased by 14% YoY, whereas SINA's portal sales kept on declining by 10%. However, the good news is that not every portion of the portal revenue is declining. Thanks to SINA's Fintech business, the ad-free portal revenue increased almost by 30% YoY. They now make up for 43% of the total portal sales. The company's net income increased even more than sales (+15% YoY), thanks to better cost control, which, in turn, boosted margins. $77M gains on investments were disclosed in the quarter, too. SINA's long-term investments (after deconsolidating Weibo's part) now account for more than $1.2B. They produce income and capital gains, even if not at a constant short-term pace, because such is the nature of the investment business. Yet, in the long term, it is reasonable to estimate a CAGR of about 10% just for this part of SINA's assets, which means they should reach almost $2B five years from now. Moreover, it is possible SINA will be able to accomplish a successful IPO for some of its investments in the future, exactly as it did with Weibo.

The real problem is how much the last guidance was reduced, as announced during the conference call.

Curiously enough, Mr. Market panicked hours before the release of the conference call, basically pushing the stock down by more than 10%, right after an in-line earning release.

Moreover, the new guidance is not that clear. It looks as though management now expects Weibo's revenue to increase by 10% in 2019. Overall, we should expect SINA's net sales to increase by a low single-digit number. Nothing was mentioned about the operating profit, but we know that the company's management is in a cost control mode this year, as it was confirmed by the Q1 results. This means that we can probably expect SINA's profit to grow more than its sales, with additional cash to contribute to its considerable war chest. Net cash is about 60% of SINA's total capitalization at the time I am writing this. Consequently, investors should be glad if the current financial turmoil and trade conflicts push equities' prices down, especially in China. If cash is king again, SINA's intrinsic value will increase exponentially.

Some investors are hinting that the terrific cash position itself is the main negative aspect of a SINA investment right now, because, theoretically, the company could be bought out at a significant discount, so it could be listed in China, where investors' valuation would be certainly better. However, CEO Charles Chao controls SINA via preferred shares (source: the company's annual reports). Therefore, this operation could only be performed by SINA's CEO himself. This scenario could eventually explain the negative tones of the last conference call: the lower the price, the cheaper it would be for the owners to buy SINA back.

On the other hand, Mr. Chao could have various reasons to express cautiousness at the moment. Some of them could include, for example, executing the $500M buyback he was already planning at bargain prices, or spreading a bearish forecast in a critical moment, in order to persuade Chinese regulators to ease the Internet contents and Fintech rules.

I tend to consider the internal buyout option as a minor risk. Mr. Chao could get the same benefits with less problems, just by pursuing a parallel quotation of SINA (or Weibo) in Hong Kong, something he was already considering last year. Instead, buying a company with its own cash will eventually reduce the net assets' count, crushing the expectations of a better valuation in another stock exchange. Moreover, the Chinese position on listing dual class shares - companies like SINA in its stock exchange is not yet clear. Finally, investors would not buy the new public offering knowing that SINA's previous investors had been cheated in the US.

Weibo's valuation

Weibo is usually compared to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) or Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in regard to its business model. It is a leading micro-blogging platform in China, able to monetize its user base very efficiently (probably better than its American counterparts).

The table below shows a quick comparison of the three companies.

As far as book value is concerned, I compared the intangibles assets that each company is currently accounting for with its 5-year R&D expenses and I adjusted the figures accordingly.

Price to Sales Ratio Gross Profit (3 years CAGR) Price to Book Value (Adjusted) FB 9 45% 4.5 TWTR 9 12% 2.8 WB 5.6 62% 3.7

Source: Author's elaboration

Weibo looks clearly undervalued, especially considering that it should have more room for growth than the American social network giants. In fact, despite Mr. Chao's mention of a supposed saturation of Internet-related businesses, Weibo has, on average, 203 million daily active users, which is less than 20% of the entire Chinese population. And, needless to say, I see concrete opportunities for Weibo to expand its user base outside of the Chinese borders, starting from Southeast Asia.

As I already wrote here, it is not clear how an open trade war involving China could impact the local Chinese internet business, which is protected by the "great firewall of China" .

It's true that WEIBO's revenue could be indirectly impacted by a slowdown of the Chinese economy (which is yet to be seen anyway), but the Chinese government, which controls its Central Bank, has a lot of powerful means to face a potential slowdown. Moreover, when the market shrinks, the dominant players will usually have the opportunity to get rid of their smaller competitors, by pushing them out of the business or by acquiring them at a discount. Consequently, even the worse scenario could bring a positive opportunity for Weibo.

The truth is that, instead of complicate strategies to get SINA private, its management could easily raise funds just by listing Weibo on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

It's worth noting that SINA's stake of Weibo at the current market prices equates to just $4.4B, or more than $60 per share.

Conclusions

The panic selling from the last few weeks has left SINA close to its five-year lows. The stock is now trading almost at a 70% discount compared to the levels reached 16 months ago, which represent a reasonable price target, according to my model.

At the moment, this company is seriously undervalued at just 1.6 times cash on hand, trading at the level of its book value, which does not consider Weibo's capitalization ($10B), nor many of SINA's investments, merely accounted at their equity value, as I showed here.

The future is always uncertain, but concerns about slowing growth, trade wars or speculations over deals against shareholders' interests do not seem good enough reasons to justify such a low price. China is a great country, and it has everything it needs to support its economy in the long term. SINA owns one of the largest social media platforms in China. Moreover, its cash could become a game changer in times of declining prices, because the company will be able to buy promising companies at a discount and/or buy back its own shares.

In order to achieve superior long-term returns, investors should be less focused on short-term gains or losses and more focused on creating cheap stocks-based portfolio models. Undoubtedly, SINA should be a consistent part of them right now.

"The mind of the superior man is conversant with righteousness; the mind of the ordinary man is conversant with gain"

Confucius' Analects

Disclosure: I am/we are long SINA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.