Alibaba's Undervaluation May Lead To A Rebound

Alibaba is expected to list its shares on Hong Kong Stock Exchange after more than three years of its initial public offering on NYSE.

With U.S.-China trade talks turning up and down, some investors have preferred to bail out of stocks with Chinese exposure to avoid volatility in their portfolio. But securing a position in Alibaba (BABA) at its current price is what investors should consider if they focus on the company's fundamentals and the upside potential behind it.

Shares of Alibaba decreased more than 20% during May 2019 amid escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China and due to a massive sell off by investors fearing this uncertain trade talk.

A tweet by President Donald Trump on May 5 stopped BABA's rally, which reached its highest levels since the summer of 2018. Prior to that day, BABA stock was up more than 40% since the beginning of 2019, and not far from again broaching the $200 level. Investors are now worried if the coming period will erase all gains of 2019 and if the stock will return to the red by the end of this year.

Alibaba's dependency on Chinese Economy

The biggest risk for Alibaba investors is the Chinese economy. Last year, the world's second-largest economy experienced the slowest domestic growth in nearly 28 years. Investors overestimated the impact of this on Alibaba's revenues. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, the company recorded revenues of 376.8 billion yuan compared to 250.3 billion yuan in March 2018, reaching a 51% growth.

Source: statista.com

Alibaba's e-commerce revenues are highly dependent on Chinese online sales, which were 247.6 billion yuan compared to 27.7 billion yuan from international commerce. These figures imply that Alibaba's future performance is highly dependent on the Chinese market.

Source: statista.com

Alibaba listing in Hong Kong: A new opportunity

Last year, Jack Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba, said that he would consider another listing in Hong Kong. Since that conference and with escalating trade tension between the US and China, investors and analysts are now expecting a Hong Kong listing in the near future. This listing may be considered as a contingency plan in case trade talks drag on or devolve. A dual listing for BABA has many benefits that can overcome some of the current risks that investors are trying to mitigate.

Listing in Hong Kong allows Asian investors direct access to one of the biggest Chinese success stories. The company will be closer to the Chinese investors who are more bullish on domestic investments but less vulnerable to foreign political fluctuations. In addition, the listing will provide BABA an easier access to Asian banks which can supply the needed capital to fund the future initiatives for expansion.

Alibaba stock will increase the daily average turnover on the Hong Kong stock exchange and will increase its liquidity which is currently lagging the US exchanges.

Alibaba founder Jack Ma rings the bell at the NYSE Photo: AFP

In case Alibaba's dual listing is successful, many US listed Chinese companies may reconsider raising capital in their home country, which could be a new version of trade war between the US and China. The big question becomes whether we will see a New York de-listing activity of Chinese companies.

Altaba Liquidation

In June 2017, Yahoo Inc. sold its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc. and was renamed subsequently “Altaba Inc.” (AABA). The company's assets consisted primarily of equity investments (substantial position in Alibaba), short-term debt investments and cash. Since that time, Altaba was considered a proxy for investors seeking exposure to Alibaba. The fund, which once allocated 90% of its investments to Alibaba, began exiting this position in August 2018.

On April 2, 2019, Altaba's Board of Directors approved the liquidation and dissolution of the company, however the board is waiting the final approval of the shareholders to continue executing the liquidation plan which includes the sale of all Alibaba shares held by the company. Altaba used to own 15% of Alibaba's shares which it reduced to 11% by selling nearly 100 million shares of Alibaba between June and August 2018, and reaching 9.5% as of end of May 2019 (holding 244,790 million shares of Alibaba).

This selling activity had put pressure on the stock price during that period which was accompanied by trade war tension talks. The selling activity during May 2019 had a similar impact on the stock price. If the remaining shares were to be liquidated during this summer following the shareholders meeting approval, it is expected to see a further drop in Alibaba's stock price. However, we think the market players will refocus on the company's fundamentals and on the potential value that the company is still hiding, and the share price should rebound towards its normal fair value levels.

Valuation

If we compare the historical growth rate in revenues from the Chinese commerce segment to the Chinese growth in GDP, we can find that despite the slowdown in China, revenues were not affected and the company maintained a relatively high growth rate over the previous years.

Data by YCharts

If we assume that the company's statement is true regarding revenues guidance this year (33% growth), revenues may reach $74.72 Billion and based on the most recent profit margin, net income is expected to be $17.33 billion. These figures can be translated to an expected EPS of $6.68.

The company used to trade at a P/E ratio ranging between 30 and 50. If we assume that it will be trading at 31 times its earnings which is its current P/E ratio, we expect it to be trading at $207. However, if we consider more conservative scenarios we expect a price ranging between $176 and $197 during the coming quarters.

Conclusion

Alibaba's stock is currently trading at relatively low levels after declining nearly 20% in May. Some analysts consider this decline to be mainly due to the trade war between the US and China and the weakness of the Chinese economy.

This thesis ignores other important factors that increase the upside potential of the stock. China is still growing quickly albeit at a slower rate. And since Alibaba is highly dependent on Chinese consumption, its revenues are expected to keep growing. In addition, management's continuous efforts to innovate and expand market share will increase profitability margins, thus increasing their bottom line.

The liquidation of Altaba's position will put further pressure on the stock price since the company has some 245 million shares of Alibaba to be sold after getting the approval of their shareholders in June.

On the other hand, the possibility of listing Alibaba shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange may have a positive impact on the future of Alibaba, leading to a more diversified investors base and less dependance on foreign political fluctuations.

We think that Alibaba's stock is relatively undervalued at its current price levels and that its valuation is attractive assuming a growth of 33% in revenues (as expected by company's management) and a low P/E ratio of 30x.

Source: inc.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.