Recent Stock Price Decline Represents Buying Opportunity In Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Thesis

After a significant increase in their stock price over the past couple months, Braemar Hotels’ stock has recently taken a sharp turn lower. These circumstances have resulted in a much more attractive buying point, and several catalysts exist that will benefit the company’s future growth prospects. The catalysts include internal and external initiatives and strong fundamentals in the luxury hotel markets. Consequently, I am increasing my position in Braemar’s stock.

What Has Happened

Over the course of the last five weeks, the company’s stock price has declined from its 52-week high of $14.03. The company’s most recent earnings report, Q1 2019, was released on May 1, 2019. At its current price, the stock has declined more than 25% since its peak on May 6. While the earnings report had mixed results, considering the volatile performance of some of their hotels, there were no glaring headwinds that should have produced such a massive decline in their stock price compared to their competitors. In fact, I would argue that the report and subsequent management discussion in their conference call reinforced why Braemar is such a compelling investment.

Attractive, Accretive Internal and External Growth Avenues

The two ways by which Braemar can grow their portfolio include renovations to their existing properties and acquisitions. Braemar has outlined strategic opportunities through which they plan to grow by both these means.

Internally, the company has ramped up investments in capital expenditures to better position their properties for future growth potential. For the upcoming year, management expects to spend $70-$90 million in capital expenditures to improve their existing portfolio. The potential of these internal investments to fuel growth in the future is best illustrated in their redevelopments of their two “non-core properties.” Braemar’s Courtyard Philadelphia and San Francisco hotels are currently undergoing renovations that will result in their conversion to Autograph Collection, a premium brand that designated for a unique class of boutique hotels and will command higher room rates. Additionally, significant repairs and improvements are currently being made to the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas property, which was significantly damaged by Hurricanes Maria and Irma. The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas, which has one of their highest hotel rates, has been one of their top-performing hotels and has endured significant disruption in business activity as a consequence of these hurricanes. Expedited renovation activity will allow the company to bring the hotel back online later this year. A return to normalized business activity will boost their actual RevPAR going forward, particularly in light of the fact that a majority of St. Thomas’s hotel rooms remain closed due to the impacts of the hurricanes. Internal improvements are improving the quality of their hotels, which will allow them to drive rates higher in the future.

While management has acknowledged that the ensuing internal improvements to their existing portfolio are currently of their primary concern, they remain actively engaged in pursuing potential acquisitions if they fit their investment criteria. The potential for future acquisitions to produce accretive growth in earnings was amplified by a recently announced $50 million funding commitment from their external manager, Ashford Inc. With the implementation of the Enhanced Return Funding Program, “Ashford Inc. contributes 10% of the purchase price of qualifying acquisitions up to the agreed maximum funding commitment with no additional fees or future return on investment provisions.” This funding program will reduce the company’s cost of capital, allowing for greater returns on investment for their new acquisitions. The success, and future potential, of this program is illustrated in the significant impact it had on generating returns with their most recent acquisition of a Ritz-Carlton at Lake Tahoe, a luxury resort in California.

As a result of the funding partnership with Ashford Inc., Braemar increased its adjusted cap rate on the property from 7.2% to 8% and effectively reduced its equity contribution by 18%. While these results only apply to this one acquisition, Braemar has the capability to use this program for more acquisitions in the future. Consequently, given the very competitive buyers’ market for luxury hotels, Braemar may submit higher bidding offers for properties. Meanwhile, this funding program will insulate Braemar from increased purchasing prices because of the 10% contribution by Ashford Inc.

Long-Term Fundamentals of Macro Luxury Hotel Market are Positive

Braemar operates as an owner of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. The hotels that Braemar targets for acquisition have at least double the RevPAR of the average hotel in the United States. Consequently, they appeal to an upper income demographic. I would argue this is positive for a number of reasons. For one, luxury hotels and resorts have historically outperformed other types of hotel properties. As the chart below indicates, luxury and upper upscale hotels have surpassed all other hotel property segments in terms of RevPAR growth.

Modestly strong results are projected to continue into the near future. For 2019, luxury and upper upscale hotels are projecting RevPAR growth of 1.9% and 2.4%, respectively. For 2020, RevPAR growth is projected at 3% for each. While growth in RevPAR is not at the same rate that it was earlier in the cycle, the decelerating environment is still one in which luxury hotels can maintain superior growth compared to other hotel segments. These claims are bolstered by the fact that the cost of development for high-end hotels often surpasses the price that owners are willing to pay for them. Thus, occupancy rates are at record highs at 74.1% and supply growth in the luxury hotel segment remains very low.

With low supply growth going forward, Braemar’s operators will have strong pricing power and can raise rates without compromising occupancy.

Trading at a Discount to Peers and High Dividend Yield

Metric BHR PK DRH PEB HST SOHO RHP P/AFFO 6.46 9.23 9.81 11.28 10.15 6.82 13.54 Dividend Yield 6.39% 6.59% 5.00% 4.12% 4.45% 7.05% 4.54% Coverage Ratio 41% 61% 49% 47% 45% 48% 61%

Source- Company press releases and yahoo finance

The chart above shows some of the key results for seven hotel REITs, including Braemar. Braemar has the lowest P/AFFO and the highest dividend coverage ratio among its peers, as well as one of the highest dividend yields. Part of the reason Braemar trades at a massive P/AFFO discount compared to its luxury and resort hotel competitors is inevitable because Braemar owns just 13 properties and has significant concentration in the California market, resulting in greater risk. However, after a nearly 30% decline in their stock price over the past month, I would argue that Braemar has become much more attractively priced. While a few of their properties did disappoint in the first quarter, the cumulative results were mostly positive. Comparable RevPAR grew 3.0% to $242.75, and adjusted EBITDAre grew 15.3% to $34.8 million. Braemar remains operationally solid, making their recent stock price decline all the more bewildering.

Prospective Concerns to Watch

While I am bullish on Braemar’s potential, I would caution investors to remain mindful of potential risks that could hamper Braemar’s business going forward. Risks I am watching include how the company manages its expenses. The strong economy and record low unemployment are a mixed bag for Braemar. While a strong economy is a catalyst that will boost demand for their business, full-service hotels are also having to increase wages as a result of low unemployment to retain and attract new workforce. Conflict between union workers and management is also something to follow, as it could result in higher wage expenses for hotels. Additionally, while the Federal Reserve has said that it will keep interest rates at current levels, a rise in interest rates could hurt Braemar, given that 100% of their debt is floating rate. Lastly, concerns exist among some that the rise of Airbnb will negatively impact the hotel industry. However, I would argue that Braemar faces very little, if any, competition from Airbnb. Not only does Braemar operate in the luxury hotel and resort business, but their business offers access to many ancillary and experiential services that are not available through Airbnb, such as proximity to ski mountains, golf courses, or the ocean. While Braemar focuses on the experiential potential that hotels and resorts can provide, much of Airbnb’s focus is on providing short-term rentals that are more likely compete with economy hotels or motels.

Conclusion

Braemar Hotels and Resorts has experienced a massive decline in its stock price over the past month. Braemar’s most recent earnings report, which was released a week prior to its peak, showed continued RevPAR and EBITDAre growth. Given the accretive internal and external opportunities for expansion in place, positive long-term fundamentals for the luxury hotel and resort sector, and a much more attractive purchase point at the current stock price, I am increasing my position in Braemar.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.