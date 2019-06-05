The Fed Will Do The Right Thing

Astute investors know that when the broad market is internally weak, it’s most sensitive to news headlines. And there’s no denying that the stock market has been weak below the surface for the past several weeks. In today’s report, I’ll make the case that persistent weakness is mainly the result of investors’ perception that the Fed is too tight given the fragility of the global economy. Now that the Fed has given the market hope that interest rates will be cut, investors will soon be able to shed their fear and focus on the bargain areas of the stock market in the coming months.

The stock market’s problem with internal weakness first became evident in the Nasdaq during the second half of April. It was then that a growing number of pharmaceutical and biotech stocks began showing up on the daily list of stocks making new 52-week lows. During the last two weeks of April, the number of new 52-week lows on the Nasdaq continued to expand until the weakness eventually spilled over into the NYSE in May. What began as healthcare sector-specific selling pressure went on to encompass semiconductor, retail, and energy stocks.

Indeed, the market’s sensitivity to negative economic and geopolitical news intensified heading into June and has resulted in stocks in several major sectors being subject to selling pressure. President Trump’s recent threat to raise tariffs on Mexican imports sparked a plunge in the Dow Jones Industrials and also served to remind investors just how sensitive this market still is to news.

While there are many factors that can be blamed for the market’s persistent weakness since April, there is a growing consensus that the main culprit is a too-tight Federal Reserve. Specifically, many observers are coming around to the belief that the Fed funds rate is too high in light of falling Treasury bond yields and the uncertain global trade outlook. This belief was acknowledged in a recent CNBC article by Jeff Cox. Cox pointed out that the market expects the Fed to cut rates at least twice this year and that if the Fed fulfills this expectation, “it would be more to assuage flagging confidence than it would be to address any particular ill”. Cox further pointed out that according to the CME’s FedWatch tool, the likelihood for the Fed to cut rates at its September meeting was pegged at about 89% June 4, while a second Fed funds rate reduction in December was put at about 83%.

This raises the question as to whether Wall Street is correct to assume that the Fed is too tight. That the Fed has consistently raised rates over the last three years can be clearly seen in the following graph of the Effective Federal Funds Rate. Some Fed watchers have argued that the central bank has plenty of room to cut rates in the coming months in view of this stair-stepping pattern of higher rates since 2016.

Source: St. Louis Fed

While there are many arguments to be made on both sides of the issue of whether the Fed’s rate is too high, my favorite way to quickly ascertain whether the Fed’s benchmark rate is too high or low is to compare the Fed funds rate with the U.S. 10-year Treasury bond yield. Historically, when the Fed’s interest rate is higher than the 10-year Treasury rate, the financial market has been quite vulnerable to selling pressure. Even worse, if this situation persists for a period of several months it can bring about an economic recession.

The assumption behind this indicator is that the 10-year Treasury yield is a better reflection of real-time interest rates, while the Fed funds rate is artificially set by the central bank and may not necessarily reflect the true demand for money. There is a school of thought (which I happen to agree with) which states that the Fed would be best served to simply peg its benchmark rate to the 10-year rate, or else slightly under the 10-year rate. Nonetheless, whenever the Fed funds rate gets too high above the 10-year bond yield, trouble eventually follows. Here’s what the Fed funds rate/10-year yield ratio looks like as of June 4.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Whenever the Fed funds/10-Year Treasury ratio exceeds the 1.0 level, it means that the Fed’s rate is above the T-bond rate. As you can see here, this ratio shows that the Fed is indeed too tight right now and needs to relax its interest rate policy before major problems become apparent.

Clearly then, the market’s growing concern with the Fed’s tight monetary policy is a major reason behind the stock market’s recent internal weakness. And until this problem has been addressed by the Fed, investors are right to remain on the defensive.

This week, however, the market finally got some news it wanted to hear. On Tuesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the Federal Reserve was monitoring the U.S. economic situation and stood ready to “act as appropriate” in order to keep the expansion intact. Wall Street cheered Powell’s comments as the Dow rallied some 500 points in response. As if on cue, the new 52-week lows on the NYSE shrank dramatically and fell below 40 for the first time in several weeks.

While more work needs to be done in order to confirm that the selling pressure has lifted, Tuesday was an important step in the right direction. The Fed had now admitted that traders are right to be worried and has acknowledged being open to the market’s demand for lower rates at some point in the foreseeable future. The Fed listening to the market is all that it takes for the damage below the market’s surface to be eventually repaired.

The work of repairing the internal damage which has built up in the last several weeks has only just started, however, and more work needs to be done before it’s safe to buy equities again. We need to see several consecutive days of below-40 new 52-week lows on the NYSE and the Nasdaq to confirm that internal selling pressure has dissipated. Otherwise, the market will remain vulnerable to additional selling pressure in the near term. Most importantly, however, the Fed must express a willingness to follow through with its pledge to prevent a recession and let investors know that it intends to lower its benchmark rate at its next FOMC meeting. This would provide investors with the confidence they need to shake off fears over the global economy and concentrate instead on U.S. economic growth prospects.

A more important indicator of investor confidence right now than even the new 52-week lows on the major exchanges is the 10-year yield. Shown here is the CBOE 10 Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX). As long as this index is declining and the Fed funds rate remains unchanged it will send the message that the Fed’s monetary policy remains too tight. This in turn will further erode investors’ confidence in the economic outlook. However, a rising TNX would imply that investors are gaining confidence that the Fed is listening and will soon lower rates. A rising TNX would also suggest that investors are moving away from their concern for safety assets and looking again at risk assets (i.e. equities). For these reasons, a reversal of the TNX downward trend is of paramount importance in the coming weeks.

Source: BigCharts

Despite the lingering uncertainties plaguing investors right now, I fully expect to see the Fed come to its senses and lower interest rates in the coming months. The Fed has already acknowledged the market’s concern with its rate policy and has expressed its willingness to utilize its tools to keep the economic expansion going. Accordingly, the next several weeks will likely show signs of improvement in the stock market as investors finally put their worries aside and concentrate on the positive corporate growth outlook.

On a strategic note, my trading position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), was stopped out on May 10 after the ETF fell under the $31.70 level on an intraday basis, triggering my stop loss. This put me back in a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamentally sound stocks in the top-performing real estate and utilities sectors as we wait for the latest short-term market weakness to dissipate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.