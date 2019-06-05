Lawsuits, Countersuits, Thrills, And Spills: Shh, I Am Buying Texas Pacific Land

The fight for control of TPL has gone from the ridiculous to the absurd.

I cannot be certain my favorite tech company won't be rendered obsolete by two guys in a garage.

I cannot be certain that my favorite biotech will actually create that breakthrough wonder drug before they go bankrupt.

However, I am quite certain that a year from now, 3 years from now, and 5 years from now, the United States and the rest of the world will still be seeking new sources for what I call Nature's Batteries, deposits of oil and natural gas compressed over time into a most useful form of carbon.

The demand created by the increase in global population for power, for transportation, and for commerce will outstrip today's supply.

Rather than buy the more speculative exploration and production companies, I would rather own a firm that is sitting on the rights to proven reserves as well as the potential for benefiting even more. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) fills that bill.

An Interesting History

For those not familiar with the company (actually, the "trust"), here is a brief overview of how it came to be and its mandatory charter today:

The Texas and Pacific Railway Company (T&P) was created by federal charter in 1871 with the purpose of building a southern-tier transcontinental railroad between Marshall, Texas, and San Diego, California. This was actually a pretty great idea. You would not have to cross the most beautiful and also most harrowing part of what became known as the First Transcontinental Railroad, my home here in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. You wouldn't have to deal with snow and ice along any portion of the road through the Rockies and across the plains.

I've created below a notional version of what that route might have looked like, given the cities that were large enough to warrant rail service at that time.

Source: Google Maps

I did not include the eastern terminus because the T&P did not build the rail line there but it did have a railway station halfway across Louisiana in the town of Bunkie.

Updated Bunkie RR Station - Source: National Park Service

It was a grand plan, but as Robbie Burns warned us, "The best-laid schemes o' mice an' men go oft awry." The Texas and Pacific built 972 miles of track in eight years, roughly from the eastern border of Texas and Louisiana to the western border of Texas and the New Mexico Territory.

Then, it went bankrupt. As part of the deal, the T&P had made with the state of Texas, it was entitled to land grants totaling 12,441,600 acres, reduced to 5,173,120 acres for various reasons negotiated back to itself by Texas, then finally to 4,917,074 acres or 7,683 square miles. That might not be much by Texas standards, but it is an area larger than Connecticut and its neighbor Rhode Island combined.

The Texas Pacific Land Trust was created in 1888 as a liquidating trust. The trustees of this trust have but one job: liquidate it in order to pay off the bondholders who created the trust. These bondholders (and their heirs and the persons they have long since sold their rights to) are the real owners of those 7,683 square miles of what was once desert scrubland (until the Permian Basin burst on the scene as the biggest oil and gas-producing region in the country.)

We must not lose sight of this fact, no matter the slings, arrows, brickbats, and mud that is being thrown in the current proxy fight: the trust was designed to liquidate its assets in order to pay off the bondholders who organized the trust. The bondholders created the Trust and converted their bonds to "shares of proprietary interest" in the Trust, making their rights more liquid via these shares. TPL is now the second-oldest "stock" on the NYSE.

What Is The Company Today?

TPL today is worth hundreds of times what the original landholdings were valued at. The oil and gas finds in the Permian mean that scores of production companies are operating there and many, if not most, are paying royalties to those of us who own shares or at least to the Trust that is supposed to be operating in our best interest. We are talking millions of dollars in royalties, with more than $300 million in 2018 from all sources (including some land sales and water sales.) And whatever happens to the land, which ultimately must be sold, these royalties are perpetual.

Speaking of water, there are numerous aquifers that underlie TPL's acreage. Water is essential to hydraulically (there's that word!) fracture the sedimentary and other rock to release the oil and gas. The largest of these are the Pecos Valley and Edwards aquifers, but I like best the name of one of the smaller ones. Given the high-handedness and possible self-dealing of the two lawyers who are right now the sole trustees of TPL, I find the "Rustler" Aquifer most appropriate.

I have read trust's annual reports and dived into a few other interesting tidbits they are forced by law to divulge. My favorite is the "Nominating, Compensation and Governance Committee of the Trustees of Texas Pacific Land Trust Charter" as amended and restated in February 2013.

Remember, as you read this, the SEC doesn't require that you be forthright or of good character. It only requires that you divulge everything in some fine print submitted to them and, therefore, available to the public. It is up to you to do your due diligence and actually read this stuff.

The charter begins:

The Committee has been established by the Trustees to assist the Trustees in discharging and Performing the duties and responsibilities of the Trustees with respect to corporate governance, management compensation, succession planning, and employee benefits, to include:"

It then goes on to list all the various tasks this Committee is charged with reviewing, like the compensation for the two current trustees, the identification and recommendation of individuals qualified to become trustees, the ability to conduct any and all investigations it deems necessary or appropriate, etc. etc.

Wow. This committee sure has a lot of responsibility - and authority, it seems, as well. Then comes the corker. Keep reading to discover who these superstars might be and you find under Section II: Composition, "The Committee shall be comprised of the Trustees."

No wonder everyone wants this job. It is a sinecure for life and you get to police yourself, determine your pay and benefits, and investigate yourselves if you ever want to.

What could possibly go wrong?

And You Thought Politicians Could Sling Mud

Rather than retread all the current articles about the litigation and proxy battles going on over TPL right now, I figure intelligent readers can simply select TPL in the search box on Seeking Alpha or elsewhere and select "News."

As a public service for those who have already pegged their fun meter for the day and do not wish to review all this data, here is my synopsis of the issue:

There are supposed to be three trustees. One died recently. The two good ole boys who are currently trustees want to stay trustees and they want to select their own good ole boy who won't give them any trouble and will govern like they want him to.

A bunch of other people, including me, want to see the trust be transparent (4 public meetings in 30 years does not qualify), subject to regular governance and financial audits (you know, like a public company,) and with trustees responsive to and keeping uppermost in their minds that they work for the progeny of the bondholders and the purchasers of the shares representing those old bonds of yore.

There is a proxy battle going on to determine who wins. So far, the not-as-bad guys seem to be winning, else why would the lawyered-up trustees keep pushing back the date of the meeting to announce the results? Once the votes are tallied, I believe the side of increased transparency will win and the stock will rise.

Is This A Good Time To Buy TPL?

The answer depends on your perspective. I am an owner for the fifth time of TPL, three of them in the past month or so. I made money all four previous times. This last two times, I wasn't buying because of the trust's underlying value. I rode it up on speculation that the trustees would be bounced and I placed trailing stops which guaranteed me a profit if the two crafty lawyers currently running the trust found some way to postpone the inevitable proxy fight. (They did, by the way, including potentially throwing their own candidate under the bus so they could tell the SEC there was a material change. It bought them time.)

My most recent purchase was at $766.80 one trading day ago, at the close on May 31. It closed June 3 at $725.92. But don't cry for me; 10 shares of TPL with a $40.88 per share loss, or $408.80, is the same as buying 1,000 shares of a stock for $7.67 and owning it at $7.26. Hardly a reason to panic. The math is the same for 20 shares and 2,000 shares, etc.

I have placed an order to buy a few more shares today and will buy a few more if it continues to decline. (I think the fear of declining oil and gas prices is fueling the decline almost as much as the proxy shenanigans.)

As I said at the very beginning, TPL is not a tech that can be swept aside by a newer better product. It isn't a biotech that can have its best drug rendered obsolete by a competitor.

It has a perpetual royalty on minerals like potash, fuels like oil and gas, and water, all in the hottest oil and gas (and water-needy) play in America. The value of those holdings can only rise over time, and that includes the land that growing Texas cities are starting to encroach upon.

That leaves me with the only real question I need to answer - so it's a great company with great assets but is it selling at a great price? If I thought it was a great price, I would have backed the truck up by now. But I think it is a good price.

I also think the inevitable outcome of the proxy fight is that a catalyst will come to the trust in the form of a new member. He or she can be out-voted by the majority of two, but the handwriting is on the wall. I think ultimately the current trustees will decide it is better perhaps to step aside with a few million bucks from the sinecure than fight newly-energized shareholders.

As Gerald O'Hara (Scarlett O'Hara's father) said in Gone With the Wind, "The land is the only thing in the world worth working for, worth fighting for, worth dying for, because it's the only thing that lasts."

Especially if it has oil, gas, and water underneath it!

Good investing,

JS

Stovepipes are dangerous to your wealth. Whether you buy only tech, only biotech, only REITs, or only anything, sooner or later it will cost you dearly. At Investor's Edge® our clients and subscribers sleep well at night, knowing I create real portfolios that cross all those lines. To everything there is a season.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.