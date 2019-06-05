6 Reasons 3M Is A Buy And 1 Big Reason It Is Not

3M (MMM) faces significant growth challenges as demonstrated by its poor Q1 results. That being said, there is a strong case to be made that its lengthy track record of excellence will continue, making the current pullback in the share price a good opportunity to add shares to your portfolio. In this article, we will compare the bull and bear cases for 3M, beginning with the reasons to be bullish.

Current Situation

3M’s first quarter results were very poor as the company’s top and bottom lines both declined. Earnings-per-share and organic growth guidance for 2019 were both revised downward, and job cuts were announced. The company’s earnings-share totaled $2.23, which topped estimates by $0.27, but declined 11% from the previous year. Earnings-per-share was reduced by $0.72 per share due to litigation-related charges. Revenues were down 5% to $7.9 billion, which was $162 million below expectations.

Source

Sales for the Industrial segment dropped 2.8% due to weakness in several businesses, including industrial adhesives and tapes. Safety & Graphics was down just 0.1% as declines in commercial solutions, transportation safety and roofing granules was offset by organic sales growth in personal safety. Health Care grew 0.7% on the strength of food safety and health information systems. Drug delivery was down double digits and had a 2% negative impact on the segment as a whole. Electronics & Energy was lower by 3% as electronics-related sales declined 6%. The Consumer segment improved 0.9% due mostly to organic sales growth in home improvement. 3M returned more than $1.5 billion to shareholders in the form of dividend and share repurchases. The company also announced that the Industrial and Safety & Graphics will be combined into a single segment, and Electronics & Energy will be renamed Transportation & Electronics effective April 1, 2019.

3M announced that it would cut 2,000 jobs in a restructuring that will help save the company at least $225 million in annual costs. The company lowered its earnings-per-share guidance to $9.25 to $9.75 from $10.45 to $10.90 previously. Achieving the midpoint of this guidance would result in a drop of 9% from 2018’s results. Organic growth is expected to fall to -1% to 2% for 2019, down from 1% to 4% previously. Shares of 3M declined 13% following the release of results.

The Bull Case

3M has a very strong balance sheet which will enable it to continue growing its dividend while simultaneously investing in returning its business to growth. The company earns a very high AA- credit rating from S&P and its international business combined with its credit rating gives it access to debt at interest rates even lower than the U.S. Government (2.9%). With a low 1.7 net debt to EBITDA ratio, 19.6x interest coverage, and an impressive 20% return on invested capital indicating strong competitive advantages, 3M is clearly a conservative long-term investment. The company is one of the world's premier dividend growers. With 61 straight years of dividend growth and over a century of raising or sustaining its dividend without cutting it (including numerous wars and the Great Depression), 3M has about as stable and proven of a business model as humanly possible. While some might think of it as an inflation-resistant bond-like investment given its balance sheet and long-term dividend track record, it is far more than that. Its 20 year dividend CAGR is a whopping 9%, making it a strong growth stock on top of its safety and dependability. Looking ahead, its dividend appears to be very safe with plenty of room to continue growing as its payout ratio stands at a mere 57% of trailing twelve month earnings. There is reason to believe that the company will successfully execute on its restructuring program and overcome its current challenges to return to growing earnings per share over the long-term. Thanks to its balance sheet and ample free cash flow generation, it is able to plow ~6% of revenue into research and development and an additional 5%-5.5% of revenue into capital expenditures. Furthermore, around 40% of retained earnings go into either growth acquisitions or share repurchases, both of which should add a strong tailwind to earnings per share growth. Additionally, the company’s aggressive cost-cutting by eliminating 2,000 jobs, targeting inventory reductions, trimming capital expenditures, accelerating indirect cost actions, and combining its Safety and Industrial business segments into one should save the company hundreds of millions if not billions of dollars per year and expand margins by 200-300 basis points. Despite the recent bad news, management still believes that, backed by these capital allocation priorities, over the long-term they will be able to grow earnings per share and free cash flow per share at 8%-11% per year. Source 3M’s strong competitive advantages could very likely enable its business to not only remain resilient but resume its long-term trend of strong growth. Its chief competitive advantage comes from its immense economies of scale, stemming from its large size, global supply chain, and the cross-product synergies it obtains from its broad offering of products. This scale enables them to achieve industry-low unit manufacturing cost in most of the sectors in which it competes. Another significant competitive advantage comes from its decades of compounded intellectual property in its research and development program that it also leverages across its products. The company also holds numerous patents, brands, and proprietary technology that give it exclusive advantages over competitors. These brands include household names like Scotch, Post-it, and ACE, whose quality and firm placement in retailer and consumer businesses enable them to charge premium prices. Combining its low costs with its premium brands, 3M is able to achieve strong margins and remain well insulated against competition. 3M’s portfolio is currently positioned to outgrow the broader economy as its portfolio is weighted towards faster-growing portions of the global economy in terms of both industry sector and geography. In particular, their exposure to healthcare should boost the company’s results due to its superior profitability, exposure to geographies with aging populations, the rising trend of chronic diseases and surgical procedures, and demand for efficient management of large volumes of medical data. 3M recently further positioned itself for growth in the healthcare sector by making its largest deal ever to acquire the advanced wound care provider Acelity. At 15 times EBITDA after accounting for expected synergies, the deal is not cheap. However, management believes that further cost synergies will be achievable over the coming years and that the acquisition will position the company for a stronger competitive positioning to achieve and consolidate growth in healthcare over the coming years given that Acelity is the dominant player in this space and controls the vast majority of the available market. 3M’s valuation appears attractive after the recent sell-off. It’s share price has reached levels not seen since 2016 and its 3.3% yield is higher than it has been in years. Assuming no multiple expansion, the company can just hit the low end of its long-term earnings per share growth target range at 8% to produce 11.3% total annual returns when combined with its dividend yield.

The Bear Case

The bear argument rests on the fact that the company’s best growth days are behind it, warranting its lower valuation multiple. While few would claim that the business is bound for a prolonged period of decline (thanks to its fortress balance sheet and strong competitive advantages), its ability to generate strong growth rates could, however, very likely be gone for the following reasons:

Weakened innovative capabilities. It is interesting to note that in 2018 their percentage of sales invested into research and development declined in 2018. This in turn could have a negative impact on the power of the company’s brands which rely on superior quality and performance to justify their higher pricing and stickiness with customers. Changing customer preferences that the company fails to anticipate or adjust to meet in a timely manner. This could result in heavy investments in research and development that may even ultimately produce high quality products, but which fail to excite customers as they have in the past, leading to weaker sales and dampening brand power as well as significant malinvestment in research and development. Slowing growth in China due to trade war and other factors. Given that 3M derives nearly a third of its overall sales from the Asia-Pacific region, a Chinese slowdown will weigh materially on the company’s results. Source Increased debt burden. After the Acelity acquisition, pro-forma debt will likely increase to around 2.7x 2019 EBITDA. While this is still fairly low, it is higher than the company has carried in a long time which will cut into its ability to repurchase shares while they are trading at multi-year lows. When compared to the $4.8 billion of repurchases made in 2018 at an average of $207.46 per share, it appears that management has not managed its buyback program effectively and/or this acquisition is not being done in a very timely manner. The fact that management is dramatically cutting its buyback program at the same time as its share price is steeply declining is not exactly a bullish indicator for the company. Significant global recession. While the company has successfully weathered the worst that geopolitics and economics could throw at it over the past century plus, it still could suffer fairly significantly from a global recession. As a result, while its long-term outlook could remain solid, a near-term severe recession could still make its current price seem a bit high.

Investor Takeaway

One thing is certain: the business currently faces a slowdown as earnings are actually declining even as the global economy and U.S. companies continue to grow. Therefore, somewhere along the line their business is failing to generate the same response from the customer as it has in the recent past. In order to achieve their aggressive guidance of growing earnings per share at greater than 8% per year through 2023 and accounting for this year’s declines, the company will have to grow earnings per share at nearly double the pace that it has averaged over the past half decade over the next four years after 2019 without the tailwind from tax reform. Given the slowing state of the global economy and the other risks already mentioned, this seems highly unlikely.

While I do not believe that the business is headed for continued long-term decline, I do believe that, given the challenges it faces and a valuation that isn't exactly screaming dirt cheap, it is prudent to remain guarded about the company’s long-term growth prospects until management can prove its ability to return the company to its long-term target growth rate. As a result, I view the stock as a hold and am personally remaining on the sidelines in favor of more defensive investments such as precious metals, MLPs, and REITs.

High Yield Landlord, The #1 Service for Real Estate Investors To access my “Top Ideas” join us at High Yield Landlord. We are the largest community of Landlords on Seeking Alpha with over 300 members. We spend 1000s of hours and well over $20,000 per year researching the market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. Join Us Today Before Price Increase! Don't let tenants, toilets and trash ruin your life. Beat the price increase and become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% yielding diversified Real Estate Portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.