Oil Production Keeps Rising In The U.S. Gulf Of Mexico

But this is just the core of its new hub.

The Permian Basin typically dominates headlines about U.S. oil production. But offshore production is more quietly getting a boost.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) announced first oil was produced by the Appomattox floating production system in the Gulf of Mexico on May 23, 2019. The Appomattox system started producing months ahead of schedule. Production is predicted to be 175,000 b/d. That is nearly a 10% rise in GOM production.

Kevin Nichols, CEO, said:

Our offshore corridor strategy is working - and we are pleased with the resilience and growth that the Gulf of Mexico provides."

Source: Shell.

Appomattox is the first commercial discovery brought into production in the Gulf of Mexico Norphlet formation. The start of production at Appomattox is the beginning of further increasing the flow of resources in the prolific Norphlet surrounding Appomattox.

"Appomattox creates a core long-term hub for Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) in the Norphlet through which we can tie back several already discovered fields as well as future discoveries," according to the company.

The final investment decision to move ahead with the Appomattox was made back in 2015 when oil prices were very weak. This demonstrates how the major oil companies basically ignore the cycles in oil prices. Shell has also reduced its deep-water projects' costs by 45% since 2014 to be competitive.

The Energy Information Administration projects that Gulf of Mexico production will climb to almost 2.2 million barrels per day in 2020. This growth contradicts predictions that investment in oil development has been too low to sustain production, let alone grow it.

Permian Basin Debottlenecking

The growth in GOM production coincides with the completion of about 2.3 million barrels per day of pipeline capacity linking the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast in 2019. Planned additions in 2020 are another 1.5 million. The new pipelines will enable Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to scale-up production in the Permian regardless of short-term oil price declines.

Conclusions

The outlook for rising oil production in the U.S. remains very favorable. The major oil companies are refocusing their development efforts onshore as well as offshore in the U.S., where oil has already been discovered and just needs to be lifted.

Are you pleased with your energy sector returns? To guide investors who are interested in profiting from outstanding opportunities in the energy sector, I provide a service on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace oriented toward individual investors, Boslego Risk Services. A long/short Model portfolio is continuously updated, along with on-going analysis of the oil market. I am now accepting new members to Boslego Risk Services and invite you to sign-up. There are monthly and annual pricing options as described here. You may also read reviews posted by members here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.