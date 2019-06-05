The Tide May Be Turning On Tesla Bears

Tesla (TSLA) Model 3 demand continues to improve. InsideEV's posted May sales data for the car, which showed a nearly 40% increase month-over-month in US deliveries. Additionally, investors appear to be getting more bullish on the stock based on the technical charts and some options betting which would suggest the stock continues to build off of the June 4 rally.

The last time I wrote on Tesla was on May 24. At the time, I used data from Alexa and Google Trends which suggested that Model 3 demand was rising, not falling as many on the sell-side analysts have suggested. I noted yesterday in my Marketplace service that the stock was breaking out and could rise to as high as $225. You can now track my success and failure rate from these articles on this Google Spreadsheet I created.

Higher Deliveries

InsideEV's updated its latest delivery figures to include the month of May for Tesla's Model 3 of 13,950. That was up from estimates of 10,050 in April. Additionally, the website noted that Model X increased by more than 30% to 1,375 from 1,050. Meanwhile, the Model S increased to 1,025 from 825 in April. Again, significant overall improvements across the board for Tesla vehicles for the US in May.

Trends

Google Trends currently shows another spike in the search term "Tesla Model 3" in the first few days of June in the US and worldwide, which would suggest it's a topic of increasing demand and interest for the car.

(Google Trends)

(Google Trends)

Meanwhile, the Alexa ranking for Tesla has fallen slightly over the past week to 1,367 globally from 1,314. But still, this ranking is up significantly over the past 90 days when it ranked around 2,000. It's important to remember that Alexa ranks websites against one another. For Tesla's website to have climbed so sharply over the past three months, it must be seeing a significant increase in overall traffic to the Tesla website. So just searching for the term Tesla does not improve the website rank, it's an actual measure of visits to the website and performance vs. other sites. The lower the ranking the higher the presence, for example, Google ranks No. 1.

(Alexa.com)

What the data shows is that daily pageview per visitor increased by 13% and the time spent on the website increased by 15%. Again, it suggests more engagement on the site. This is important because the majority of Tesla's Model 3 orders come from its website.

(Alexa.com)

Breaking Out

The technical chart shows that the stock is breaking out after rising above a nasty downtrend that started at the beginning of May. Now that the stock has risen above this downtrend the stock's next level of resistance comes at $205, which is followed by resistance at $225. Additionally, the chart has a bullish pattern that has formed, a falling wedge. This too would indicate that the stock reverses recent declines and trades higher. The price objective is slightly lower from my previous article view of the price rising to $250. However, should the stock be able to rise above $225, then $250 would be the next level to look for.

Additionally, the relative strength index has fallen below 30, which suggests that the stock is oversold and has started to now trend higher. That would indicate that the stock is beginning to see bullish momentum entering the shares. Should the RSI rise above 45, it would suggest that RSI has broken out and could see bullish momentum increase significantly.

Bullish Betting

Options have been active as well, with the July 19 $220 calls seeing their open interest rise by 12,000 contracts on June 5 to a total open interest of about 14,000 contracts. The options trade for about $7 per contract and a buyer of the calls would need the stock to rise to $227 to breakeven by the expiration to earn a profit, an increase of about 17% from the closing price of around $193.60 on June 4. It's not a small bet either. The total open interest has a dollar value of about $10 million.

Additionally, the August 16 $250 calls have seen an increasing amount of open interest, rising by almost 11,000 open contracts on June 5 to a total of approximately 13,000 contracts. For a buyer of these calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to increase to around $255. The value of the open interest at this strike price is nearly $6.5 million, another large wager.

There are plenty of risks associated with Tesla. The company has bet its future success on its ability to grow in China, and right now, the escalating tension between the US and China make this the most significant risk for the company. That uncertainty is likely the biggest reason why the stock has suffered so greatly in recent weeks. Should the tension increase and Tesla be singled out in China or restricted from conducting business in that country it could severely damage the company's growth prospects.

While the bears have feasted on Tesla weakness in recent months, it would appear that tide may be turning in the favor of the bulls.

