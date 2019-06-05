Alibaba: Too Cheap For Too Long

A discussion over how Amazon's business model being no match to Alibaba's.

Investment Thesis

Alibaba (BABA) is a terrific investment which finds itself undervalued.

Presently, investors' fears of anything China-related have become palpable. It has gotten to the point where any rational discussion of the facts has become devoid of common sense.

Here's why investors should stay the course.

Trade War Worries

To be absolutely clear, I am a staunch advocate of the 'doing nothing' approach. One should not react to every price movement. However, during a strong market panic, there are times when a share price movement implies that the facts have totally left the room. I believe this is the case facing Alibaba.

During last month's earnings call, Executive Vice Chairman and co-founder Joseph Tsai devoted a large amount of time explaining to analysts and investors how he felt that in time trade concerns would resolve themselves.

Additionally, Tsai describes how over the medium and long term, China's shift towards being a consumer-led net importer economy would only assist Alibaba in providing a tailwind to its business model.

Yet, despite laying out this narrative clearly, as well as jargon-free, Alibaba's share price has nevertheless been meaningfully punished post-Q4 2019 earnings.

To be fair, on the one hand, of late, the whole market has been weak for Chinese stocks. Even JD.com (JD) which reported a surprisingly strong quarter has seen its share price suffer. However, Alibaba has been particularly hard hit, with no apparent rationality.

Superior Business Model

At the same time as Alibaba continues to see weakness in its share price, Amazon (AMZN) continues to get increasing amounts of adulation.

Recently, even Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) felt it needed to jump on the bandwagon and become an Amazon shareholder. Note, I point to Berkshire Hathaway, as we know that it was not Warren Buffett but one of his deputies instead who was responsible for this purchase.

Nevertheless, Amazon's capital-intensive, razor-thin profit margins business is simply no match for Alibaba's asset-light business model. Accordingly, for fiscal 2019, despite strong investment into its digital entertainment content services, Alibaba's free cash flow still reached RMB104 billion ($15.56 billion) allowing its balance sheet to end up with a net cash position of RMB58.9 billion ($8.5 billion).

Growth Rates -- No Match

Source: Author's calculation, SEC filings, press statements

Similarly, when it comes to both companies' growth rates, Alibaba's younger and more nimble operations continue to outpace Amazon's revenue growth rates.

As Amazon continues to grow in size, it becomes increasingly challenging for it to continue to post strong top line growth. Amazon's business model simply makes it cumbersome.

On the contrary, Alibaba's fiscal 2020 guidance is pointing towards its top line growing by north of 30% once again.

Valuation - Large Margin Of Safety

Source: Author's calculations, morningstar.com

Echoing the rest of the analysis throughout this article, please see the table above.

Highlighted in green, we can see that Alibaba's valuation trades at a discount to its peers. In more detail, we can see how on a cash flow from operation multiple (before capex), it trades at 18.5x compared with its peer group at 25.2x.

Moreover, we can also see that on a cash flow multiple, both Alibaba and its peers had previously traded higher, reflecting investor sentiment towards tech in general.

However, in Alibaba's case, despite posting the strongest top line guidance, it is clear that its multiple has been the most severely punished. The exception being JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), but that company has other issues which I address separately.

Takeaway

Alibaba's share price has seen a significant amount of weakness of late. I contend that there is no logical reason for this level of negative investor sentiment.

Alibaba is growing faster than its peers, it generates more free cash flow and yet, for now, it trades with a smaller cash multiple than its peer group.

In time, positive investor sentiment will return to Chinese stocks, and Alibaba will be viewed as a strong and safe investment opportunity.

