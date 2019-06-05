Why General Electric Cannot Explain The Run On The Bank

If so, then it could be difficult for CEO Larry Culp to explain it.

Source: Barron's

In November 2018 General Electric (GE) abandoned its use of commercial paper. It followed a Moody's debt downgrade a month earlier. I assumed it was the first signs of a run on the bank. I also assumed a spike in its funding costs could punish the earnings of GE Capital ("GECC"), the company's financing arm. If GECC was struggling prior to a spike in funding then rising funding costs could become problematic. I assumed CEO Larry Culp would walk investors through GECC's balance sheet and earnings, and explain the matter away. No explanation has been forthcoming. Culp may not be able to discuss any potential run on the bank, as it could raise other issues.

The Situation

GECC's funding costs spiked after GE's commercial paper program ended. The following chart illustrates the change in yields for selected GECC bonds at Dec. 31, 2017, Nov. 29, 2018 and June 6, 2019.

The sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher (DHR) for $21 billion was credit positive. The sale was for a reported 17x Biopharma's EBITDA, far exceeding my estimate for GE's debt/EBITDA of around 7x. The Biopharma deal will sharply reduce GE's debt load, and was likely a major reason GECC's bond yields fell from November to June.

However, bond yields are still higher than they were at year-end 2017. Yields on the 3.37% coupon bonds due in 2025 have spiked by about 237 basis points. Higher rates could add up, given GECC's $63 billion debt load at Q1 2019. GECC has generated consistent losses over the past few years. In Q1 2019 the financing arm had segment profits of $135 million, up from -$215 million in the year earlier period.

The biggest variance was that losses from other continuing operations declined by about $200 million in Q1 2019. Other continuing operations is primarily driven by (1) excess interest costs from debt previously allocated to assets that have been sold as part of the company's plan to reduce the size of GECC, (2) preferred stock and dividend costs and interest costs not allocated to GECC, which are driven by GECC's interest allocation process.

That said, GECC's earnings are paltry given its $122 billion in assets. Culp has yet to walk investors through the finance unit's net interest margin nor how it has changed since the commercial paper program ended. I assumed GE's cheap funding inured to the benefit of GECC. Now that such funding has gotten more expensive it begs the question whether GECC's net interest margin has shrunk or even turned negative.

GECC's previous losses even have certain Wall Street analysts pondering whether the finance unit has a black hole and how to value it. At Q1 2019 the unit had about $73 billion of non-cash assets (excludes cash and investment portfolio) backed by about $12 million of equity. JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa values GECC at $0 and estimates GE will need to contribute capital to the unit beyond the $4 billion anticipated in 2019. If you reduce GECC's value by future capital calls then its value could potentially be negative.

GECC's Debt-To-Equity Could Be A Constraint

Culp may not want to broach the potential run on the bank due to the quirky way GE presents its credit quality. Management evaluates total industrial debt separate from GECC debt. The target net debt/EBITDA for the industrial arm is less than 2.5x. Management wants to reduce GECC's debt/equity to less than 4x. At Q1 2019 GECC's debt/equity was around 5.4x.

GECC's total debt (short-term borrowings, non-recourse loans and long-term borrowings) was $63 billion or 5.4x its stated equity of about $12 billion.

To bring GECC's debt/equity to the target of 4x (or less) its equity base would have be about $16 billion. This is $4 billion higher than GECC's current equity. For Culp to even broach the notion that there has been a run on the bank or that GECC has a black hole could imply its $12 billion equity is overstated. Reducing GECC's thin equity base would cause its debt/equity ratio to deteriorate. It also could cause the rating agencies to question whether a 4x debt/equity ratio is even achievable. Worse, it could potentially trigger another ratings action.

A potential downgrade to junk levels could cause a spike in GE's interest costs and/or prompt suppliers to reduce exposure to the company. Short-term borrowings and accounts payable of about $32 billion exceed the industrial arm's $24 billion of cash and investment securities. A liquidity event is the last thing the company needs at this juncture.

Conclusion

GECC's funding costs have spiked since the removal of GE's commercial paper program. Whether the run on the bank is fully reflected in GECC's stated equity is anyone's guess. Nonetheless, GECC could be a drag on GE's earnings and cash flow. GE is down over 20% year-over-year and the outlook appears grim. Sell GE.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.