Currency Exchange International Corp (CURN) CEO Randolph Pinna on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session

Bill Mitoulas

Thank you, Stephanie and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Currency Exchange International's second quarter conference call to discuss the financial results for the three and six months periods ended April 30, 2019. Thank you for joining us.

With us today are President and CEO, Randolph Pinna and Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Fitzpatrick. Stephen will begin with a brief commentary on the quarter's financial results followed by his latest prospective on the company's financial performance. Randolph will then comment on the bank operations, sales and business activities after which we will open it up for your questions.

Today's conference call is open to shareholders, prospective shareholders, members of the investment community, including the media. For those of you who may happen to leave our call before its conclusion, please be advised that this conference call will be recorded and then uploaded to CXI Investor Relations website page along with the financial statements and MD&A.

Please note that this conference call will include forward-looking information which are based on a number of assumptions and actual results could differ materially. Please refer to our financial statements and MD&A reports for more information about the factors that could cause these different results and the assumptions we have made.

With that I'll turn it over to Stephen.

Stephen Fitzpatrick

Thank you, Bill, and thanks everyone for joining today's call. So as Bill said I will give you a brief overview of the results from the most recent completed quarter. And just as a reminder these results are presented in US dollars unless we say otherwise. As we've stated in the past our currency exchange business is typically very seasonal. And it coincides with the peak spring and summer travel season in North America. So the first and second quarters, they usually are slow quarters with the third and fourth quarters being much stronger.

So the trend of a -- and the trend of the slower first half of the year continued for us and over the first six months of 2019 and it's reflected in the results that were released yesterday after what we would call and consider disappointing first quarter. Second quarter showed a marked improvement from a $0.05 per share loss in the first quarter to an $0.08 per share profit. This was same level as last year, but it was accomplished despite ongoing challenges in our bank subsidiary and some of the headwinds that we're facing in our retail business.

At the core, bank notes and retail business remain strong, with 13% growth in wholesale revenues year-to-date and we continue to add clients and locations. Payments revenues grew 70% and grew to 4% of total revenue compared to about 2% a year ago. Bank notes pricing we've been looking at that and doing our best to get a little higher spreads, while operating expenses continue to rise.

In Q2 year-over-year revenues and EBITDA were affected by a significant drop in so-called exotic currencies, contributing only $790,000 to Q2 revenues compared to $1.3 million a year ago in the second quarter which is 40% or $515,000 decrease. Year-to-date exotics revenues -- screen went blank for a second, year-to-date exotic revenues of $1.1 million below the previous year. Excluding the effect of those currencies the exotics, which do tend to fluctuate significantly revenues increased 12% year-to-date and 14% compared to the second quarter of last year.

The decline in exotics revenue is partially offset by an increase in other currency volumes and retail compared to the second quarter of 2018. So the results of Q2 2019 and year-to-date 2019 really more comparable against the same period in 2017 where we also experienced a net loss in the first quarter and did not significantly benefit from the upside of exotics revenues as we're experiencing this year.

Revenues increased 6% compared to Q2 2018, to $9.5 million from $8.9 million. And year-to-date revenues, overall revenues are 4% over the previous year. Total trade volumes in dollar terms increased by nearly 25% over both Q2, 2018 and year-to-date, which is attributable to growth in wholesale volumes for high volume existing clients, particularly in EBC. It's also related to growth and payments volumes, growth in check volumes.

Q2 revenue growth was slower than we had expected, particularly in the retail business. And like I said a few minutes ago driven by the decline in exotics revenues, and the delay in achieving our budgeted revenue levels from new stores.

Core revenues, and by that, I mean non-exotic related revenues in the retail business remain strong. But overall growth in volumes year-over-year in major and minor currencies, excluding exotics albeit at somewhat lower profit margins. In 2019, we've added one new branch location, bringing the company's total network to 44 across the U.S. We are unlikely to add the usual three to four locations that we do per year in 2019, no more than -- we're not expecting to add any more than two in total.

Year-over-year, we continue to see -- CXI continued to see an increase in the number of customer transactions, which resulted from the addition of the four new branches over the over the past year. 375 new customer relationships representing almost 1,100 new transacting locations, which represents a 9% increase in transactional activities.

In the notes to the financial statements, you'll see that we disclose payments revenues separately. They're below the 10% threshold for mandatory disclosure. But we felt it would be helpful to disclose on since the payments businesses is core to our strategy. And it's important for you as investors to see that, that revenue stream is growing.

In addition to falling short on revenues, and in terms of our plan, we also had higher expenses largely due to the investments we're making to grow our business and establish the bank in Canada and Randolph will expand on that in a few moments -- a few minutes. However, I think it's important to point out that the rate of expense growth has slowed from the pace in 2018.

2019 year-to-date expenses have increased 15% year-over-year, whereas a year ago at this point, expenses were up 25% year-over-year. And even more encouraging comparing quarter-to-quarter expenses grew 8% year-over-year in Q2, 2019 whereas in the same quarter in 2018 they had grown 35% over the prior year.

So this pace and this trend will restore positive operating leverage. Our degree of -- our operating leverage represent [ph] change in EBITDA in relation to change in revenues decreased significantly year-over-year. However, compared against the same quarter, it did improve. There was an improvement, it’s still negative but it was cut in half from minus 90% to minus 46%.

While revenues tend to be lower in the first half of the year, we typically incur indirect operating expenses evenly over the fiscal year. So compared to Q2 2018 combination of business growth and the investment in strategic initiatives lead to higher salary costs, as we hired for nearly 40 -- nearly 50 new positions over the year, over the last 12 months.

To support strategic initiatives, legal and professional fees increased 4% over the previous year, but we have been managing that expense line much more tightly this year. And it's -- I can tell you it's well below budget. And there were also increases in rent related to the new retail location. The full year effect of the branches we opened last year and new vault locations in Montreal, a new location I should say, as well as postage and shipping costs which is partly attributable to higher transactional activity.

As I mentioned, our volumes -- our transactions are up 9%, overall volumes are up 25%. There's a higher frequency of inbound and outbound shipments with -- because of an increase in high value bulk shipments. And just in general, the costs from our delivery companies have increased, and the card [ph] companies have increased so. It's part of doing business and we do build that into our into pricing model.

Overall, CXI has continued to progress against its strategic objectives in the second quarter. In January 2019, we opened the Montreal processing center on time and on budget, and we have made progress or we've progressed in formalizing our processes and logistics to get increased processing activity there in the second half of the year.

The completion of our acquisition, which Randolph will also address is still delayed. We have continued to focus our attention on alternatives to try and build revenue in the bank and build profitability. And the revenues in the bank were up significantly in the first half of the year.

The ratio of operating expenses to total revenue for the six month period was 92%, compared to the 83% a year ago, and this is impacted by the increase in revenues from exotics in fiscal 2018 and conversely, the decline this year. And 2019, -- Q2 2019, we feel is more in line with the operating expenses, so total revenue in Q2 -- in Q2 2018 at 89% versus 87%. It's improved overall. In Q1, that ratio was 97%. It's traditionally higher during the winter months and decreases as the fiscal year progresses, due to the cyclical nature of the business.

Overall, as a result of these challenges, and these results, net operating income, or EBITDA decreased in Q2 2019, decreased by $34,000 from the prior year, but essentially was flat year-over-year. Diluted earnings per share year-to-date decreased to $0.05 and $0.13 a year ago, dragged down by the Q1 results, as I mentioned earlier.

And I'll just reiterate the first two quarters are traditionally the weakest period for CXI, as reflected in over the last three years 2017, 2018, 2019. And the core -- but the core bank note business and retail business remained strong. Payments revenues are continuing to increase. Both -- and both are core elements of CXI's strategy. We're focusing on opportunities to increase revenues in the bank and from our retail stores. And the sales pipeline remains strong in both entities.

Finally, in terms of our balance sheet, we continue to remain financially strong and well capitalized with over $60 million in cash as of April 30, 2019, total assets at $82 million versus $84 million a year ago, accounts receivable decreased $3 million and since April -- compared to April 30 2018. However, this is a fluid number and that relates to timing. All significant items in accounts receivable at April 30, 2019, were subsequently received in May.

We carried $2.6 million in short-term debt at year-end through our line of credit, which is a significant decrease compared to $12 million a year ago. So at this point, that concludes my remarks and Randall, I’ll turn it over to you.

Randolph Pinna

Thank you, Stephen, and good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us this morning. As usual, I always like to start with Exchange Bank of Canada, our wholly owned schedule one bank did lose the Group $1.1 million over the first half of the year. That is disappointing, and we are focused on reversing that trend. However for the year, we do intend that the bank will lose money and possibly a little more as we continue to build out the structure, solid foundation for significant growth in Canada.

We have not needed to hire too many other people at the bank. We have as Stephen commented, we've hired quite a few over the last year. We have invested more in the areas of risk and compliance. And we will identify a person to help me lead the bank and with a focus on sales. And this is the only additional cost that we see coming into the bank. Again, we have hired a good team of people, we have a strong compliance risk network and we do have a good operating team that has supported our growth.

You can see the efforts of the bank because revenues are up 27% which is both from cash business and payment business. Part of those costs that you see are the starting of the Montreal vault which currently is not making money because we have just, as Steven said we built it out. It's on schedule and it's now fully operational. And we are in final stages of negotiation with some other business that will come and turn the Montréal facility profitable. So we feel that the growth of the bank is going to continue and while the cost of the bank will stabilize and hopefully eventually go down relative to the revenues.

We do have over 100 active payment clients. That has been our focus and we are building out the structure, the on-boarding, the compliance monitoring everything to allow us to go and add another 400 payment customers to bring to 500, but we have aspirations in 2020 to bring that over to a thousand payment customers in the New Year. And we do have some very big opportunities ahead. Our pipeline is quite full and we now at Exchange Bank of Canada are ready for the growth proposed between the cash business growing and the payments business.

We have a full suite of products from our four cash offering on our software as well as our remote image capture, which is clearing checks digitally has been very positive and well received and our payments business. Our treasury management system, which I think you remember with me talking about before, has been expanded to now having a customer portal that allows our active corporate payments to see their positions, there trades and do everything straight through process.

So all of this infrastructure has been built, we have seen the costs, we're seeing the ratings from it, however, we are focused at a Board level to ensure the bank is properly structured from not only just the front office operations from the middle office back office as well as all of the compliance and risk monitoring to ensure that we onboard good quality customers and that their activities are profitable and in line with all expectations.

Exchange Bank of Canada is also a wholesale bank to CXI. So in the U.S. the remote image capture service is been well received and those Canadian items are being cleared to Exchange Bank's correspondent network and this has been very positive for both the bank and for CXI. As you know, at CXI the financial institutions, banks and credit unions are the core customer base. I’m very proud of the fact that we continue to add prestigious name banks that have chosen to outsource some or all of their international activities from cash to check processing to wire transfers to CXI.

We now have over 18,000 transacting locations that is very good, especially when we are strategy shows that we can add other products to be available through our network, which will allow us to get more revenues from existing customers, hence allowing for the positive operating leverage. So the CXI similarity just to the EBC also has that same product suites of cash, remote image capture for clearing checks, payment and most recently, we are now doing forwards at CXI which has had a couple of customers and this is an area in which we do see growth with CXI and eventually at Exchange Bank of Canada.

We also are proud of our integration. We are soon to announce the details around it, but the integration with five servers wire exchange system has been tested and is has just gone live this month or is going live in the next day if it hasn't already believe is it already live. We're just finalizing all of the details around the marketing and ready to take some of our existing customers that are on the Fiserv system and have been using it for using the wire exchange through the wire exchange program.

We also have done an integration with the company called Juniper Payments which is more in the credit union space, but it's the same sort of integration that allows a straight through process of the bank or the credit union utilizes these core operating systems without having to toggle over to our software, they can in their system be able to initiate a wire, debit client accounts and we are credited on the other end. Again that straight through process allows for the efficiency that our group is driving for.

So as you can tell, we are very focused on growing our payment business. So besides financial institutions, we are focused on growing our corporate payment business and we have retained a seasoned executive that I actually worked with that Bank of Ireland years ago to help us with the corporate payment initiative. We have a marketing plan and pipeline generating a regeneration process where we're getting a lot of active warm leads to close and grow the corporate payment business. The pipeline does remain full.

And we are focused on the cost. Well, while a lot of shipping costs have gone up, some of those costs were related to some of the startups of these 1100 new locations. And unfortunately, some of it is due to the fact that the shippers in not just one because we've shopped them against others, all the shipping companies, both armored and an overnight Express have raised their prices. We are in final negotiation again to bring those costs down since our volume has gone up. And we are very focused on stabilizing that as well as utilizing other alternative methods such as increasing inventory on consignment, which reduces the need to ship as frequently, as well as trying to utilize some of the bank's internal messenger systems for low dollar values to allow the bank to assist in distributing the notes to the other branches.

Going forward, we are not only planning to grow our cash business, our payment business through financial institutions, our payments business through corporate relationships, but we're also looking at other geographies. We have decided to take a few select well established financial institutions from the Irelands to deal with our Miami facility. One of those is actually it might be related to a Canadian financial institution. And so this will be a new territory that will help us continue to grow the banknote business.

There is other segments that we're looking at as well, as well as other products that are going to bring in fee income, including some software licensing fees. We are currently now have five financial institutions paying us a regular monthly fee for utilizing our software for domestic activity, because we do have an integration with the Fed advantage system, which is the Federal Reserve's online wire portal. And because of this integration, we are now seeing that there's a demand for our software state [ph] with without having to do any actual financial transactions more of the tech side of our FinTech business.

So between adding geographies, expanding our corporate business, adding additional products and fee generating services, we feel quite confident that our network of 18,000 branches will provide us shareholders the rewards that we've been working hard to get. While we don't do any forward-looking statements, I can confirm that that may has taken off as it always does, which is the start of our busy summer season. We are in June, we haven't closed the books in May, but I've been very actively watching all of the retail activities, our wholesale relationship transaction, transacting locations, and we are quite comfortable knowing that the season is back.

If you've been at the airports or read any of the news, you see it's it is the economies not only in North America, but around the world are quite strong. And so we have every reason to believe that we will have a strong second half of the year. And we look forward to the years ahead since our group is now established ready for significant growth.

So with that being said, I would like to open it up to listen to some of your questions and provide you those answers. Thank you Stephanie.

Robin Cornwell

Hi, good morning. I have one quick question, I guess is, was there -- so Stephen was there any extraordinary expenses in the quarter? You've obviously had very positive progress on your expenses?

Stephen Fitzpatrick

Were there any sort of outliers, is that what you mean?

Robin Cornwell

Yeah. Something one time?

Stephen Fitzpatrick

No.

Randolph Pinna

That's right. When you say one time, there's costs to setting up 1,100 new locations that we intend to each quarter, hopefully add those location. So at a certain point where we -- let's say capture as much of the market as we feel we want, those costs will stop, because the setup costs do exist, not only in shipping, which is the most obvious because we try to ship everything there instead of bringing it personally but there is travel training, and setup cost. Yes.

Robin Cornwell

You are speaking [ph] more like severance and things like that.

Stephen Fitzpatrick

No, not in -- were in the first half, in the first quarter. But in the second quarter, they were there was nothing out of the ordinary, I think.

Robin Cornwell

Okay. That's good. Randolph I'm not quite sure where does the acquisition stand right now. I know, you're waiting for regulatory approval?

Randolph Pinna

Yes, we are working through the -- ensuring that the bank is ready to onboard additional 400 active clients. And that is a focus that we have at the group on the compliance, the on-boarding. We are actually looking at an automated on-boarding process to assist in that, not only just for this potential acquisition but also for the fact that we now have a plan to bring a lot of warm leads and hence hopefully close those leads and bring our payment our corporate business to significantly up.

And so to build out that, we've had to bring in a few extra compliance folks in. Some are on a contract basis just to ensure that we are prepared for quadrupling our current customer base, and some will be staying on long-term.

And so we are working through that process. Robin, we are just as anxious as there are other shareholders to ensure that the bank is well structured, because we are building the foundation of what we feel will be Canada's next grade bank, being a wholesale bank not trying to compete with the retail TVs of the world. We are a wholesale B2B bank, and this is our core focus.

And to do that, to ensure that solid foundation, we at the Board has chosen to take -- to do it right and ensure the bank is ready. So I'm not sure if that answers your questions, you wanted but that’s where we’re focusing.

Robin Cornwell

Okay, so the timeline -- sorry -- go ahead.

Randolph Pinna

No, the timeline, I don't have a timeline. We are working through that process. And I don't want to venture to guess and say it's two months or anything like that. It's really -- it's in process and we are working very diligently to ensure that we are ready and I think at that time, everything should be moving forward.

Robin Cornwell

Okay, thank you for that. And thank you for the additional comments on where you're going your new projects. Now just on that topic, you have, as we know initiated several major capital projects within the last two years, like especially the bank charter and your payment system, including I guess upgrading your all your information systems, as CFX et cetera. Now as these projects have been largely expensed over this period of time, and I guess my question is, what new initiatives are you considering that may impact the expenses over the next two years and excluding the acquisition?

Randolph Pinna

There is not any significant expenditures, like we are growing, the ATM the FX ATM business that is in our strategy plan. But the machines are like $15,000 each. The cash that goes in them is $10,000 or $15,000. So we don't see any significant cost because that would be capitalized. And in our expansion with accepting some customers in the islands, you might have some travel costs to set up these customers. But these are large bulk wholesale banknote customers primarily. There may be some check clearing as well.

But so there's nothing -- that's what I'll call normal, the heavy lifting of the TMS system and as you call them, the other capital projects are now mostly expensed. And therefore we are positioned to gain the revenues and leverage without those expenses going forward.

Robin Cornwell

Terrific.

Stephen Fitzpatrick

The other thing I would add Robin, is that some of the initiatives that we're starting into are actually -- they would require working capital as opposed to expenses just to support those volumes. So we may have to carry a little more inventory in order to…

Randolph Pinna

Leverage, yeah, because we recognize our cash and inventory is not the best return and equity financing of that is not as attractive as a debt financing, because our rates are quite good from the banks that they've offered us. And so that allows us to utilize that cash, as Stephen said to expand our business and take advantage of some of the good opportunities that we have in front of us.

Robin Cornwell

Okay, terrific. Thank you very much.

Randolph Pinna

Good morning, Nick.

Nick Corcoran

You mentioned that there would fewer locations Stephen, I think you are guiding to two locations. Can you speak to the driver that is making the year-over-year change like?

Randolph Pinna

Well, retail we are not changing our focus on retail, which has always been as you know, Nick, is that we look for quality locations at reasonable rents. And that's hard to do because of the economy being so strong. The landlords are demanding more rent. In fact, as Stephen said our rents are up because of new stores but also because our landlords have raised rents in some of our existing stores. So the two other locations that are planned this year are in New York and one and possibly in Hawaii. And those are two high volume, foreign currency, active locations.

And again, we've established a reasonable rent with those landlords. We just don't have another great location at a reasonable rent. If you've been in the downtown Toronto core recently, you notice a retail competitor, Calforex has opened a flagship store at the Eaton Center. And the rent -- we don't know for sure, but it's guestimated to be about $30,000 to $40,000 a month. We are not in that business.

We're not in the business of paying airport authorities. We've been invited to bid on a very popular airport. But the annual minimum rent guarantee was $2 million. Well the -- because the numbers are public because it's an airport authority, you can see the current operator is making money there. But this is not the retail business we're in. So we are evaluating our retail business to ensure we're maximizing that, considering other products to be sold such as metals, or other products so that we can get more out of those locations.

So this year, we are comfortable with a total of three at max, and it's not even sure that the third location will open in this fiscal year or will be November, it maybe our next fiscal year. So without losing focus, we are staying in fact very focused on ensuring only taking profitable retail stores at reasonable rents and good markets which are core to us which is typically Florida, California, New York and Hawaii, is a very -- it's been there, you know that it's a very international state.

And so that's why. It's basically that that's what we've got this year. And we're comfortable with that. Retail in total as you read all the news and all the closures and in even Victoria's Secret and all these popular retail brands are starting to downsize in malls, which is reducing some of the foot traffic. So we are cautious of our expansion in retail. And we will stay focused on our philosophy of getting good spots at reasonable prices. Otherwise, we won't go in.

Nick Corcoran

That’s fair. And then moving on to exotic currencies, what needs to be done year-over-year to increase? And do you think '20 is maybe an outlier in terms of the total volume of the exotic currencies, do you think?

Randolph Pinna

It could be. We because it's -- when it surprised us [ph] back in the heyday so to speak, we felt it was very clear and fair to give this market awareness of the fact that exotic currencies are an outlier as Stephen call it's not our core -- the euros and the Swiss francs and the Canadian and Sterling and all of that is our core, which is regular business travel or leisure travel. The exotic has been very speculative. So while I don't have confirmation that the drop in exotics coincides with what has been going way up, which is also very speculative is items like Bitcoin. These crypto currencies or Blockchain currencies have been very popular in the last three years.

So to me, when I fly in a plane I looked down at 30,000 feet, I see our own exotic currencies, which were paper, mostly Iraqi dinars, Vietnamese Dong, and maybe Indonesian Rupiah we seen that drop all while I see all in the news constantly about the crypto currencies becoming more popular. So I think that has an effect on that. Whether we will see it continue to go down to nothing, I doubt. But I don't see it ever getting back to the heyday area, like it was before.

Nick Corcoran

Great. And then the last question for me, just on shipping costs with the Montreal Vault, how should we think of them as the Vault ramps up?

Randolph Pinna

Yes, that will help the bank reduce some of the shipping costs. There was some delays with our shipping vendors, in one of the directions. I believe it was on the outbound side that we've worked out now. And so we haven't yet in the first half of year to see the benefit.

In fact, you saw the opposite, which was increased activity at higher shipping costs, at the Montreal Vault which will absolutely help stabilize the shipping costs with the bank, because now that the facility is fully built out for inbound, outbound, and we are expanding our local area, Quebec facility as far as being able to do not same day, but almost that type of quick turnaround will allow us to keep the service levels very high, and they stabilize the shipping costs. So that will help.

Nick Corcoran

And do you expect that to occur in Q3 or maybe turn into Q4?

Randolph Pinna

No, no, it's starting now. It's already -- it's underway. I don't know if it's fully -- we have finished migrating all the Quebec relationships from Toronto, but it is -- it's underway now.

Stephen Fitzpatrick

You'll see it fully in the fourth quarter because it by then it will be fully done. Right?

Nick Corcoran

That's correct.

Randolph Pinna

Yeah. But it is correct that [indiscernible] is already behind us and we're still not done migrating everything from Toronto, that's Quebec, to Quebec. But we are doing that as we speak, because this is -- we're very focused on containing the costs while we continue to grow the revenues.

Nick Corcoran

Great. That's all for me. Thank you.

Randolph Pinna

Thank you, Nick.

Chris Martino

Good morning.

Randolph Pinna

Hey, Chris.

Stephen Fitzpatrick

Good morning.

Chris Martino

Just with respect to the four underperforming retail locations, what has been the cause of the delay in the ramp up? And has there been any improvement since the last quarter?

Stephen Fitzpatrick

I'm not sure we said there were four underperforming, but…

Randolph Pinna

That’s about right.

Chris Martino

I think I have read that from last quarter.

Stephen Fitzpatrick

Yeah, I think it's partly, -- it's just as a slower, we are finding a slower ramp up than what we've seen in the past, in some of these locations. Those are some of the reasons that Randall is talking about, and this is in the new ones.

Randolph Pinna

Yeah, so I can speak to like -- for example, the one in Connecticut, that is not an inbound tourist market. So when you're -- the goal of that store is to sell currencies to the rich, because the median income in that market, there is about $90,000. And so you're building a local customer base, which just does take longer. Whereas for example, if and when we open in Hawaii, the buses of Japanese tourists that get dropped off at the location we hope to be in, it's a quick getting up to profitability faster. And then that's why actually the two that we are going to open this year are in those markets where they're fast to get to profitability.

Some of the stores we've opened take a little longer and we are reviewing our process of marketing and getting the awareness out to the local communities. And so we are working on that. But it's true that not only is the bank bringing us down, There's a couple stores that we've invested into which we planned and budgeted to lose money for a while. And a couple of them are taking a little longer than expected. But all of the locations the 44 stores we have we feel are strategic to our retail network in the United States.

Chris Martino

Okay, so it's really just two stores and it has more to do with the regional dynamics rather than anything operating.

Stephen Fitzpatrick

Correct.

Randolph Pinna

There is this what I what I've nicknamed the Trump effect there. We do feel there some decline in some of the inbound tourist activity which is compounding this delay because there's a few less tourists coming in to areas like that, but long-term, these are good locations.

Chris Martino

Got it. Okay, and have you had any customers putting transactions through the new Fiserv link yet? Or is that still sort of the integration process?

Randolph Pinna

No we're done with the integration. And we're just working through. Luckily, we have a couple existing customers on banknotes and check processing, but had not used us for wires because we were not connected to their core. But that's in process. Now I was just meeting with our Vice President of Sales, Chris Johnson yesterday, and he's confirmed that everything is on schedule, and we may even do a release about it, because we're very excited.

And once we were fully ready to announce to the world, that it's going on, we’ll be probably sending out a notice about that. But it is -- as of today, I think it's ready. It's live. So no, I don't have that customer on yet. But we're -- because we still have to get them to sign our wire forms. Because they got to agree to settle with us the process as agree. We're in that final steps, it's days away.

Chris Martino

Okay. And then similar to Fiserv and Juniper, are there are a number of other platforms you intend to integrate with that could bring more volume or no -- you are kind of done there?

Randolph Pinna

Well, the integration costs in Fiserv as you recall, from the first quarter had a large, what I called cover charge to enter the party. We are looking at them. We just say, we're up to three now integrations Pathfinder was announced last year, very small one, which is a Chicago-based bank software company that we've integrated with. And then we have the Juniper and wire exchange. There are two others that are much they are competitors to Fiserv's wire exchange that we're looking at and look looking at what those costs are.

But as Robin had asked, is there that type of cost coming forward? And as of right now, we don't think that there's some IT costs related, but both of the other entities don't have that large covers charge like Fiserv does.

But yes, we believe our payment strategy is predicated on using an API to allow for a straight through process and that connectivity. Most of that can be done in house with the existing IT team. And it just makes us each month juggle our IT priorities, because we do have an IT priority list of internal work that we do for approving automation internally and becoming more efficient, as well as the tug of war between that work versus getting a customer set up or getting an integration with another platform. And so all of that is in our plan, and we prioritize each month accordingly.

Chris Martino

Okay, understood. That's all for me. Thank you very much.

Randolph Pinna

Thank you, Stephanie, and thank everybody for coming, especially those out west which I know it's early. So we appreciate you taking the time. If there was a question that comes later, feel free to reach out to Bill, Stephen or I. We're happy to answer it if we can. And we appreciate your support. Thank you all.

Stephen Fitzpatrick

Thank you.