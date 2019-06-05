Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 6/3/19

|
Includes: CNBKA, CPRI, GALT, IO
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 6/3/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round-Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now in a seasonally high period and will stay strong through the third week of June.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Galectin Therap (GALT), and
  • Century Bancorp (CNBKA).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • ION Geophysical (IO), and
  • Capri Holdings (CPRI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Safehold (SAFE),
  • Revlon (REV),
  • Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP),
  • Ralph Lauren (RL),
  • Morningstar (MORN),
  • EPAM Systems (EPAM),
  • Salesforce.com (CRM),
  • CarGurus (CARG),
  • Bruker (BRKR),
  • Appian (APPN),
  • Allakos (ALLK), and
  • Axon Enterprise (AAXN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA),
  • NovoCure (NVCR), and
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Uihlein Richard E

DIR,BO

Galectin Therap

GALT

JB*

$20,032,993

2

Idol John D

CB,CEO

Capri Holdings

CPRI

B

$20,030,296

3

Tybourne Capital Mgt \(Hk$4

BO

Bicycle Therapeutics

BCYC

JB*

$5,100,004

4

Perelman Ronald O

DIR,BO

Revlon

REV

B

$2,987,554

5

Barer Sol J

DIR

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

TEVA

B

$997,013

6

Oaktree Capital

BO

Eagle Bulk Shipping

EGLE

B

$675,444

7

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

B

$419,275

8

Lapeyre James

DIR

ION Geophysical

IO

B

$407,436

9

Mitchell Kevin J

VP,CFO,DIR

Phillips 66 Partners

PSXP

B

$356,409

10

Filler James J

BO

Century Bancorp

CNBKA

B

$322,407

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Laukien Frank H

CEO,DIR,BO

Bruker

BRKR

S

$16,591,200

2

Lauren Family

BO

Ralph Lauren

RL

AS

$7,516,514

3

Dobkin Arkadiy

CEO,CB,DIR

EPAM Systems

EPAM

AS

$3,068,381

4

Mansueto Joseph D

CB,DIR,BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$3,024,133

5

Doyle William F

CB,DIR

NovoCure

NVCR

S

$2,552,523

6

Rivervest Venture Fund Iii

BO

Allakos

ALLK

AS

$2,133,229

7

Carmona Richard H

DIR

Axon Enterprise

AAXN

S

$1,899,580

8

Parafestas Anastasios

DIR

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$1,685,212

9

Biddle Albert G W Iii

DIR

Appian

APPN

S

$1,585,168

10

Benioff Marc

CB,CEO

Salesforce.com

CRM

AS

$1,498,809

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round-Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.