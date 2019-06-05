Be Careful What You Wish For

Stocks are back in vogue! All it took was a comment by Chairman Powell to ignite animal spirits again, leading to better than 2% gains across the board.

Powell simply stated that the Fed was ready to act if the rate of economic growth slowed due to escalating trade tensions, but I suspect he was more immediately concerned about the stock market’s rapid deterioration over the past couple of weeks. Remember that the bull market is the Fed’s baby, and it unpins what will soon be the longest expansion on record. The Fed simply won’t stand for a 10% correction in the Nasdaq Composite.

Soothing words from papa Powell gave investors, or better yet computer algorithms, the buy signal they needed to pile back into stocks. The impetus for this optimism is that rate cuts are now a foregone conclusion, as can be seen below in market-based probabilities.

Yet I think investors should be careful what they wish for, because rate cuts this far into an expansion are an ominous sign that storm clouds are forming on the horizon. The last two times the Fed began to cut interest rates preceded recessions and bear markets. Is it different this time? It is always different to a certain degree, but I see a lot more similarities than differences.

We can look at a wide variety of economic indicators over the past 20 years and see the same pattern show up repeatedly. I think loan-loss reserves to total bank credit for the 25 largest U.S. banks is one of the most significant, because it shows how poorly positioned the financial system is to handle losses moving forward. Look at the last two times the ratio fell to its current level. This makes it nearly impossible for me to think about long-term investing in this stock market without being defensively positioned.

The long-term cyclical data is routinely ignored in the excitement of the potential for more short-term stimulus, even when that stimulus has been a precursor to economic and market downturns.

My Bottom Line

Historically low interest rates have encouraged governments, corporations and consumers to leverage up to unprecedented levels. Low rates have also allowed the surge in debt to be manageable from the standpoint of interest expense. Debt has been the primary fuel for our rate of economic growth, and to sustain that rate requires an ever-increasing amount of debt. Additionally, successfully managing the outstanding debt requires sustaining the rate of economic growth. This is the quagmire we find ourselves in today.

Now, we are at a crossroad where both fiscal and monetary policy are simultaneously serving as headwinds to growth. Trade wars and tariffs will stymie global trade, curtail corporate profits, and slow consumer demand. The continued reduction in the Fed’s balance sheet in combination with previous short-term rate increases will tighten financial conditions. The massive debt levels we have accumulated will exacerbate the economic downturn. This isn’t happening overnight, but so gradually that the consensus will ignore it until it is too late.

I remain on defense and in wealth preservation mode, but I always maintain a core exposure to each asset class. I’ve just reduced my exposure to risk assets and hedged the exposure that I still have remaining in expectation that prices will soon reflect the economic realities that are confronting us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.