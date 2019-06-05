Tyson Foods: More Gains In Store For Dividend Investors

Not only is the dividend super safe, the stock has the potential for more capital gains.

The company can afford to increase its dividend at an attractive rate in upcoming years.

Tyson has been growing its dividend aggressively for the past 5 years.

Introduction

The food and beverage industry is full of mature stocks with low earnings growth and slow, stable dividend hikes. Tyson Foods (TSN) is an exception. While the stock has a lower yield, its fantastic potential for both dividend growth and capital appreciation make it an ideal candidate for a dividend growth portfolio.

Tyson Foods has a dividend yield of 1.98% and is trading at $75.89 per share. Based on my M.A.D Assessment, TSN has a Dividend Strength score of 94 and a Stock Strength score of 97.

During the past weeks, I have initiated a position in TSN. I expect non cyclical consumer stocks to perform well in this market environment, and TSN's potential for dividend growth makes it a great position in a dividend portfolio.

Please note that I don't believe every dividend investor should be invested in Tyson.

If you are retired, or within 10 years of retirement, focusing on lower yielding stocks is usually a subpar strategy.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Tyson Foods processes and distributes value-added beef, chicken pork, prepared foods and related allied products, including animal and pet food ingredients. Its product brands are Wright, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park and Sara Lee. I will first consider TSN's potential and safety as a dividend producing investment. Next I will consider its potential for capital appreciation as well as the timeliness of investing in the stock now.

Dividend Strength

As a dividend investor, I'm looking for a combination of dividend safety and dividend potential. With stocks which yield less like TSN, my expectations are different than for higher yielding stocks. Given the lower yield, I am expecting to see very low payout ratios, a stellar history of growth and plenty of potential.

Dividend Safety

I will start by breaking down Tyson's payout ratios.

24% of Tyson Foods's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 73% of dividend stocks.

TSN pays 18% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 68% of dividend stocks.

Tyson Foods has a free cashflow payout ratio of 46%, a better ratio than 48% of dividend stocks.

Tyson Food's payout ratio is very good according to these 3 metrics.

28/03/2015 02/04/2016 01/04/2017 31/03/2018 30/03/2019 Dividends $0.3400 $0.4500 $0.6800 $0.9900 $1.3600 Net Income $2.54 $3.71 $4.79 $7.53 $5.61 Payout Ratio 14% 13% 15% 14% 25% Cash From Operations $4.14 $7.29 $7.00 $7.44 $7.54 Payout Ratio 8% 6% 10% 14% 19% Free Cash Flow $1.73 $4.62 $4.20 $3.39 $2.92 Payout Ratio 20% 10% 17% 30% 47%

Source: mad-dividends.com

You will note that the dividend has been growing faster than the underlying business. Given that the dividend still only represents 19% of operating cashflow, this indicates that management have been committed to aggressively growing the proportion of profits which it returns to shareholders.

Furthermore, TSN can pay its interest 8 times, which is better than 69% of stocks. This level of coverage keeps any worries about excessive financial leverage at bay.

Looking at payout and coverage ratios together would suggest that TSN's dividend is very safe. The company has been generating increasing amounts of earnings and operating cashflow, which have kept the dividend at very reasonable levels.

Dividend Potential

Next, let's take a look at the stock's potential to pay us dividends which significantly contribute to total return.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Tyson Food's dividend yield of 1.98% is better than 37% of dividend stocks.

For the better part of the past decade, TSN has yielded less than 1.5%. For TSN 2% is an exceptionally high yield. This shows that despite the stock having been a 3 bagger in the past years, the dividend has outpaced capital appreciation.

This last year, the dividend grew 26% which is slightly lower than the stock's 5 year CAGR of 43%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

As you can see, since the stock started aggressively growing its dividend in 2013, TSN has been on a roll. Management is committed to growing its dividend at an aggressive rate, and I expect this to continue in upcoming years.

Over the previous 3 years Tyson Foods has seen its revenues grow at a 2% CAGR and net income by an 11% CAGR. While revenues haven't been growing at a super fast rate, the company has increased its gross, operating and net income for every one of the past 5 years.

Source: MAD Dividends

Last quarter, TSN posted good revenue (+6.8% QoQ) and operating (+24.8% QoQ) growth.

Chicken contributed the most to the increase in revenue, while prepared foods, beef and pork contributed the most to the increase in operating income.

Source: mad-dividends.com

If the company can continue to grow its revenue and net income at the current rate, TSN's dividend has fantastic potential for growth. Reading TSN's income statement is pleasant, as we see a business which is better run as years go by. I believe TSN's dividend could double in as little as 4 years.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives TSN a dividend strength score of 94 / 100.

If you're going to invest in a low yielding dividend stock, TSN is a textbook case of what to look for. The combination of dividend safety and potential for more dividend growth makes it an ideal candidate for investors looking for stocks who can attractively grow their dividend.

Stock Strength

TSN looks like a great dividend stock. But what potential does it have for capital appreciation? Is now a good time to buy? Would I be overpaying for the stock? What do its fundamentals tell us? These are questions I look to address by analyzing the four following factors: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

Value

The problem with many lower yielding stocks, is that they are often overvalued to a certain extent. However there are also those which trade at low multiples and simply have a low dividend payout ratio. Which group does TSN land in?

TSN has a P/E of 13.53x

P/S of 0.68x

P/CFO of 10.05x

Dividend yield of 1.98%

Buyback yield of 1.08

Shareholder yield of 3.06%.

These values would suggest that TSN is more undervalued than 88% of stocks, which is fantastic. As you can see, the dividend only yields 2%, but TSN trades at super low levels of sales, earnings and operating cashflow.

That being said, TSN has averaged 13x earnings for the past 5 years. In the late stages of the bull market, non cyclical consumer stocks tend to outperform their counterparts. As more money gets fueled into the sector, I expect multiples to expand by 1-2x earnings.

Source: mad-dividends.com

While TSN is fairly valued in comparison to its historical earnings, more good results throughout 2019 could push the stock as high as 30% higher.

Value Score: 88 / 100

Momentum

Tyson Food's price has increased 23.08% these last 3 months, 28.74% these last 6 months and 12.48% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $75.89.

Source: mad-dividends.com

TSN has better momentum than 93% of stocks, which I find to be fantastic. Momentum really started to pick up in 2019, and the stock, while having a volatile ride, has really taken off.

Stocks with great short term momentum tend to continue to outperform. With more market participants getting excited about TSN benefiting from higher meat prices, I wouldn't be surprised to see the stock continue its rise in the next 6 months.

Momentum score: 93 / 100

Financial Strength

While TSN has both great value and momentum, what does the future have in store? Given the great impression the stock has made so far in this analysis, I'm looking for red flags which would cause me to rethink the thesis.

TSN' Debt/Equity ratio of 1.4 is better than 51% of stocks. Tyson Food's liabilities have increased by 20% this last year. Operating cashflow can cover 14.5% of TSN's liabilities.

These ratios would suggest that Tyson Foods has better financial strength than 53% of stocks. Tyson's level of gearing is nothing to get worried about. As we saw earlier, the company has great interest payment coverage. The aggressive increase in liabilities, while not something we necessarily like to see, doesn't look so bad when we consider that shareholders equity also grew by 11% over the last 12 months.

TSN's financial strength isn't anything to get overly excited about, but no red flags are raised.

Financial Strength Score: 53/100

Earnings Quality

Finally, with a stock like TSN where earnings have been growing each year, we want to make sure these earnings aren't significantly being manipulated. Two quick ways companies can massage their earnings are by booking lots of accruals, and by overestimating the useful lives of assets, which results in lower depreciation today and bigger write-downs and write-offs down the line.

Tyson Food's Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -14.4% puts it ahead of 69% of stocks. 76.9% of TSN's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 31% of stocks. Each dollar of TSN's assets generates $1.3 of revenue, putting it ahead of 82% of stocks.

Based on these findings, TSN has higher earnings quality than 75% of stocks. The negative accruals and great asset turnover make up for the lower than average depreciation to capital expenditure. The company has been incurring high levels of capital expenditure these past years. You can refer to the table detailing operating cashflow and free cashflow per share to visualize the impact of CAPEX.

Earnings Quality Score: 75 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 97 / 100 which is fantastic.

Average financial strength, superior earnings quality and market leading value and momentum.

Tyson Foods has everything I am looking for in a stock. I expect TSN to outperform the market in the upcoming year.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 94 and a stock strength of 97, Tyson Foods is a great choice for dividend investors who are looking for a stock with great dividend growth potential which is in the non-cyclical sector. I expect non-cyclicals to do well in the later stages of this bull market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.