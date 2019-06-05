JJCTF: Sell In May, Buy In June

As the fundamental picture should improve in H2, we view JJCTF as a buying opportunity.

We expect an acceleration in Chinese copper demand later this year from the power sector.

Chinese copper demand has disappointed so far this year, based on our bottom-up analysis.

Investment case

While we think that Chinese copper demand has surprised on the downside so far this year, we believe that it will pick up in the second half of the year. In a context of an already tight refined market due to constrained refined production growth, we believe that copper prices will move higher in the second half of the year, despite the US-China trade/tech spat.

Against this, we believe that the iPath DJ-UBS Copper Total Return Sub-Index ETN (OTCPK:JJCTF), which replicates the performance of copper prices, constitutes a buying opportunity.

Source: Trading View

About JJCTF

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of copper prices, the iPath DJ-UBS Copper Total Return Sub-Index ETN (OTCPK:JJCTF) is an interesting investment vehicle.

The fund summary for JJCTF is as follows:

The iPath® Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN is designed to provide exposure to the Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total ReturnSM (the "Index"). The Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on copper.

Its expense ratio is 0.75% per annum.

JJCTF tracks copper prices well, as the chart comparing the ETN and the Index illustrates below:

Source: iPath

Chinese copper demand

Today we review the health of Chinese refined copper demand via a bottom-up analysis.

We look at the various copper downstream copper indicators and highlight our copper consumption index to track the recent changes in Chinese copper demand conditions since the start of the year.

We believe tracking Chinese refined copper demand is essential to get the copper’s fundamental picture right, mainly because China consumes about 50% of global refined copper consumption.

Let’s review the main 5 sectors in our Chinese copper demand model, namely:

The power sector, accounting for 52% of Chinese copper demand The home appliances sector, which represents roughly 15% of Chinese copper demand The transport sector, corresponding to 9% of Chinese copper demand The property sector, which accounts for 8% of Chinese copper demand The electronics sector, representing about 7% of Chinese copper demand

The chart below illustrates our Chinese copper demand model from a bottom-up vantage point.

Source: ICSG, Orchid Research

Power

To estimate Chinese copper demand from the power sector, we look at power grid investment. According to our calculations based on NBS series, power grid investment dropped 10.5% YoY in April compared with a decline of 33.5% YoY in March. In the year to date, power grid investment contracted by 19.1% YoY.

Source: Bloomberg

Our view: While we do not think that Chinese copper demand from power has not contracted so far this year, it has experienced only modest growth. Encouragingly, the easing measures implemented by Chinese authorities early this year should have a positive impact on power grid investment in the second half of the year, which should underpin Chinese copper demand growth from the power sector. This bodes well for JJCTF.

Home appliances

To gauge copper demand from the home appliances sector, we look at air conditioner production, which represents the largest part of copper demand from the home appliances sector.

Air conditioner production expanded by 15.4% YoY in April, slightly down from 22.3% in March. This still shows robust growth. In the year to date, air conditioner production grew by 12.5% YoY.

Source: Bloomberg

Our view: We think that copper demand growth from the home appliances sector has been solid so far this year, but it could slow later this year as inventories continue to build. This is a downside risk for JJCTF.

Transportation

To proxy copper demand from the transportation sector, we look at auto production. Worryingly, Chinese auto production contracted markedly by 15.8% YoY in April, the largest year-on-year fall since November 2018. In the first four months of the year, auto production contracted by 11.8% YoY.

Source: Bloomberg

Our view: The global automotive recession has also affected negatively the Chinese market. We estimate only muted growth from the transportation sector. This may therefore undermine JJCTF’s upside.

Property

To estimate copper demand from the Chinese property sector, we look at property sales.

Property sales grew by a modest 1.3% YoY in April, after increasing by 1.8% YoY in April. In the first four months of the year, property sales decreased marginally by 0.3% YoY.

Source: Bloomberg

Our view: We expect growth to pick up in the coming months due to liquidity and policy easing from China. This should underpin Chinese copper demand from this sector, while having indirect positive implications for the home appliances sector. This is likely to be positive for the performance of JJCTF.

Electronics

To estimate domestic copper demand from the electronics sector, we look at semiconductor production. Semiconductor production dropped 2.1% YoY in April, marking a fifth month in a row of year-on-year decline. In the year to date, semiconductor production decreased 6.7% YoY. This compares with an increase of 13.6% YoY in January-April 2018.

Source: Bloomberg

Our view: Growth in this sector is likely to remain undermined by the escalation of the US-China tech dispute, which culminated following the announcement of a ban of sales to Huawei. This will have negative repercussions for copper demand. Although the electronics sector is not significant for Chinese copper demand, this constitutes a major risk for JJCTF.

Putting all together

Against this backdrop, our China copper consumption index (OTC:CCCI), which represents a weighted average of the various copper downstream sectors, contracted further in April to its lowest level since January 2019.

Source: Orchid Research

While we believe that Chinese copper demand has surprised to the downside this year, in part due to the rising uncertainty stemming from trade/tech tensions with the US, we expect a pick-up later this year, which will come from the power sector.

First, investment in power grid tends to be higher in the last two years of the five-year period (2015-2020). Second, downside risks to the Chinese economy have increased since the start of the year due to increased tensions, which should thereby prompt the government to boost infrastructure investment. The fact that grid investment budget for 2019 is about 5% higher than that for last year confirms our view.

Source: JPM

Conclusion

As the fundamental picture should improve in the second half of the year due to an acceleration in Chinese copper demand growth from the power sector, we believe that refined market conditions will be tighter, which in turn will drive JJCTF higher. After falling the most since August 2016 in May (-8%), we therefore believe that JJCTF is a buying opportunity.

Source: Trading View

