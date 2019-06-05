Why Netflix Will Follow In Tesla's Footsteps?

Over the last several months, after two years of trading in range of 250 and 380 USD per share Tesla has experienced really severe losses. It seems like investors finally lost faith in that electric vehicle (EV) maker and its ability to sustain the leadership in EV industry. At this point we want to emphasize that in our opinion Netflix will follow similar path. We expect Netflix to to start struggling in the near future due to rapidly growing competition in the field of streaming media.

source:stockcharts.com

Competitive landscape changes

Streaming services as well as electric cars have a bright future ahead. However, as in case of Tesla (companies producing internal combustion engines are switching to electric motors, stealing Tesla's market share) , increasing competition from other Streaming TV providers puts in question Netflix's ability to sustain its top position in the industry.

Netflix has built its empire based on-demand subscription model of streaming TV shows and movies across the internet. Over the last decade its competitors were too far away to keep up. In recent months, however, the competitive landscape has started to rapidly change and business models of other companies become a real threat to Netflix future prospects. Some big names like Disney, WarnerMedia, Apple and Amazon significantly improve their streaming operations.

source: Are you ready for the great streaming wars of 2019?

In 2018, Disney introduced his new streaming player called Disney+, which is expected to be launched in November 12, 2019. Its library is made up of Disney's movies and TV shows. It will also include, among others, Star Wars - one of the 21st Century Fox greatest productions, as well as some Marvel content (Marvel was acquired by Disney in 2009, and 21st Century Fox in March 2019). In terms of pricing, one month subscription will cost 6.99 USD per month or 69.99 USD per year. At this point, it has to be noted that recently, Netflix rised its basic plan prices from 8 USD to 9 USD per month, standard plan (HD streaming on two devices) from 11 USD to 13 USD per month, and premium plan from 14 USD to 16 USD per month. Thus, in terms of pricing, there is quite substantial difference, which is important in attracting customers during normal economic conditions and crucial to keeping them during slowdowns and recessions.

Another Disney's big move has come to light on May 14, 2019, when it has been announced that Comcast, the only other shareholder in Hulu (Disney already owned 67% equity stake), gives full operational control over Hulu to Disney. In addition, they agreed to give Comcast an option to sell its 33% remaining stake in Hulu to Disney in 2024 at a valuation of at least 27.5 billion USD, even if the stake will be worth less. After that, Hulu decreased the price of its most popular plan from 7.99 USD to 5.99 USD per month, which again is less than Netflix.

Putting it into numbers: Netflix has roughly 150 million subscribers (60 million in the U.S.), where Hulu has about 28 million (U.S.). In five months, however, Hulu has added twice as many U.S. subscribers (3,8 million) as Netflix did in the first quarter of 2019 (1.74 million). Looking at the longer perspective, Disney+ is expected to reach between 60 million and 90 million subscribers in 5 years, ESPN+(80% owned by Disney) to have 12 million by 2024 and for Hulu to reach 40 million by 2024. In addition, Disney+ and Hulu streaming services are expected to become profitable by 2024. Taking to account all these factors, it can be stated that Disney is becoming another great streaming player in the industry.

The next one is Apple, which during its March event has announced to join the race in streaming services industry by launching Apple TV plus video subscription services in over 100 countries. Apple TV Plus is supposed to be ad-free and possible to use online and offline. Pricing of the service has not been disclosed yet, but they expect to spend about 2 billion dollars this year on creating content. This amount seems quite modest in comparison to expected 15 billion content spending by Netflix. Over time, however, Apple may become a real threat to Netflix, not only in the U.S. (like Disney), but globally. Keep in mind that Apple also focuses on making Apple TV free app to allow consumers to subscribe for variety of TV Channels such as HBO, Showtime, Starz, CBS.

AT&T's WarnerMedia (owner of HBO, TNT, TBS, CNN) is planning to launch its own streaming service in 2020. During April's AT&T earnings call, CEO Randall Stephenson said that they are planning to introduce beta version of the service in either September or October. It will include, among others, HBO, Turner and Warner Bros. content. More details will be for sure revealed throughout the year, but it is another important step to consider in terms of the competitive landscape of the streaming TV services.

Tesla Mania comes to an end

In our opinion, Tesla is a great example of how company can suddenly lose an up steam which we think will also happen to Netflix. As a little reminder, since mid-December Tesla's stock price has fallen more than 50%.

source: stockcharts.com

One would ask, what went wrong? Does the euphoria come to an end? Our anwser is: very likely. Let's recall then some events from the past several months. In the beginning of the year, Tesla reported less than expected sales and net income for fourth quarter of 2018. In addition, they cut prices of each vehicle by 2000 USD, putting into question future sales of the company. In February, company announced that they would close stores and focus on online orders and informed that a loss in the first quarter is predicted. Subsequently, company reported January - March sales of 63,000 vehicles which were 31% lower than in the previous quarter. Later on, they also reported higher than anticipated loss (702 million USD) for the first quarter, informing that in the second quarter they do not expect to be profitable as well.

In May, Tesla also raised capital through 750 million USD shares and 1.6 billion USD from convertible bonds (debt). As if it was not enough, couple of weeks ago Elon Musk sent to his employees an email saying that at the current burning rate, the company will go bankrupt in 10 months.

Not surprisingly, Elon Musk again has tried to inflate stock prices as it has happened in August 2018, when the company's CEO introduced the idea of taking Tesla private. As a result, Tesla shares spiked up more than 10 percent and were halted from trading for more than than an hour. This time was different.

source: twitter

Graphic presents Tesla's CEO Elon Musk e-mail sent on May 22 to all employees informing that the electric car producer almost achieved its Model 3 production target in this quarter and they have a good chance of exceeding 90,700 deliveries (quarter record). A year ago, such information would have caused jump in share prices by 10%, taking into account the decreases from recent months. In this case, however, Tesla's stock prices fell by 1.09% over the next two days. It is another good example showing that currently investors are not anymore certain about company's future growth prospects.

Investors are fully aware that there are other EVs producers which are launching electric vehicles. As far as we know, there are roughly 200 electric car models which will be brought to market by the end of 2022. As an example let's have a look at Norway, the world leader in electric vehicle sales - about 50% of the whole car market.

Data from this quarter shows that Tesla owns only 20% of the market share, as increasing competition is gradually pushing out the company out of the market. Giants like Volkswagen, BMW, Audi, Hyundai, Renault or Nissan have already at least one EV in the market. They are sustainable companies, existing for decades and focused on maintaining stable cash flows, revenues and profits. On the other hand, there is Tesla which has never been profitable year on year. On the graph below you can see net income of particular auto makers.

Tesla is denoted using green color, companies such as Volkswagen, BMW, Renault and Audi are showed using blue, red, yellow and light blue colors, respectively.

Netflix will likely end up the same as Tesla

In our opinion, it is a matter of time for Netflix to follow in Tesla's footsteps. We have already described how competitive landscape changes will adversely affect Netflix's operations. In addition, there are many indications that the company's growth is limited. How would you describe the graph below using one word?

source:stockcharts.com

It seems like a bubble. Over the last ten years Netflix's share prices has grown by over 6900%! Thus, let's have a quick look on the company's valuation and compare it with valuation of companies who are currently apparent or plan operations in the streaming TV services industry.

* prices as of May, 28 close

source: own elaborations using data from gurufocus.com

It can be clearly seen that NFLX price has grown with much faster pace than its peers (excluding Amazon). Also, valuation ratios (P/E, P/BV, P/S) shows relative overvaluation of the company. Considering the fact that Netflix's market share is more exposed than other companies and there are also some signs of market saturation, we expect competitors to catch up and Netflix to lose its current pace of growth, as a result we expect its price to fall in the future. In other words, Netflix will experience a phenomenon called mean reversion.

source: own elaborations using data from gurufocus.com

Second table shows indicators in relation to debt. Over the recent years, Netflix intensively increased its debt in order to finance its growth. As a result we can see high level of debt in relation to equity and operating earnings before depreciation and amortization in compare to its peers (only CBS has these two ratios higher), which is an alarming sign, especially if at one point some problems with financing debt will arise. In terms of covering interest debt using operating earnings, Netflix is able to cover it more than 3 times, but it is much lower than its peers, which is concerning if we take into account this huge amount of debt, which the company owns. Thus, looking at above indicators Netflix is definitely less attractive in comparison to its competitors.

CONCLUSION

There are a lot of limitations in respect to further Netflix expansion, especially when it comes to subscribers (main driver). Currently, the company is not able to add as much subscribers as some of its competitors, which will definitely translate into company's margins and profitability due to higher costs. In addition, other companies from the streaming video industry develop its current projects at ever faster pace. It will also negatively affects Netflix's operations and as a result the company will probably increase its huge amount of debt even more to support growth.

It will be a similar case as with Tesla, where after few years of euphoria investors have started to realize that CEO's promises of exponential growth are simply not possible to be implemented over longer period of time. Ultimately, significant weaknesses of the electric vehicle producer has started to show up more often.

In our opinion, it will also happens to Netflix, and majority will claim that it was unexpected and sudden. When this happens, it will again prove that one company can not be the leader of any particular industry forever. We do not know the timing, but our aforementioned arguments show that there is high probability that the gap between Netflix and its competitors will narrow fairly soon. We also want to add, that within the video streaming market there are much more safer options to invest in, with more potential for further growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NFLX, TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.