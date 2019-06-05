Simon Property Group: Uncertainty Over Expiring Leases Adds To Risk

20% of U.S. leases set to expire over the next three years represent significant risk considering uncertainty over demand and renegotiated terms.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is the largest retail REIT with a market cap of $57 billion including a portfolio 190 mall and outlet properties primarily in the United States. The stock has been a poor performer in recent years down nearly 30% from its all-time high back in 2016. The weakness here is no secret; SPG's exposure to department stores and apparel brands represent a challenge for future growth amid ongoing changes to industry dynamics. Consumers are shopping more and more online, resulting in lower traffic at brick-and-mortar locations. Headline-making news of store closures and the distressed financial conditions among some tenants has only added to the negative sentiment. I see more downside for SPG as the apparel industry outlook continues to deteriorate. This article highlights my bearish case for the stock.

SPG monthly price chart. source: FinViz.com

The Bear Case for Simon Property Group

The traditional thinking among REIT investors is that as long as the tenants are locked into long-term leases, and they don't go bankrupt, the rent will be paid and it makes no difference if the stores are bustling with traffic or closed. The relationship is actually more complex. Mall tenants typically have many (potentially hundreds) of locations under different contracts with varying terms and lengths. Some tenant stores perform better in different regions while SPG itself reports various levels of operating metrics across its properties.

Overall, it's in the best interest of SPG that their tenants are growing and looking to expand with new locations so that SPG can leverage their existing commercial relationship to fill new developments. The demand for more malls across the country in an environment of rising rents is the ideal scenario for SPG. This is the situation in the current environment. Investors have a pretty clear understanding of what SPG is going to look like in the near term given relatively stable net-rent revenues and the built-in expectation of developments in the pipeline. Longer term however, the greater uncertainty is regarding how many new developments will be commercially viable, and what direction average rents will go based on market conditions.

SPG Investor Top Tenants Presentation: source: Q1 2019 8k

When you start to go down the list of SPG's top tenants, the question becomes how strong are these businesses and are they likely to open new locations or even renew lease contracts as they expire. "Inline stores" is SPG's term for its retail space that line the hallways or arteries of the shopping centers traditionally "anchored" by much larger department stores that serve to draw customers with wider selections. Maintaining high occupancy with increasing rents is at the core of SPG's business model and that outlook has become increasingly unclear.

Concerning trends from recent earnings releases by the major tenants raises the possibility that a wave of store closures across the industry could accelerate. The question SPG investors should be asking is; how many net store closures will tenants announce over the next 3-5 years? A follow on to that is; what direction will rent prices go over the period when leases are renewed or new tenants enter if the industry continues to struggle?

My view is that we are still in the early stages of what has been called the "retail apocalypse" that is exposing an over capacity of brick-and-mortar stores. Consumers are shopping more online and pushing back against high markups traditionally associated with specialty retailers. The shrinking industry could consolidate market share among some winners while overall benefiting discount stores. SPG will be challenged to significantly expand its operations with new developments while rents could trend lower.

Tenant Outlook

The market performance of clothing and footwear stores, department stores, and luxury retailers has been poor. Based on the recent Q1 earnings releases of some of SPG tenant companies, the market is increasingly pessimistic on the industry outlook and the bears could turn out to be right here.

SPG tenants stock price performance. Source: data from yCharts, table by author

The following summarizes some key earnings releases demonstrating the current trends SPG tenants are dealing with.

The Gap Inc (GPS), SPG's flagship tenant reported same store sales down 4% year over year in Q1, a continuation of weak figures from 2018. All three of the company brands including GAP, Banana Republic, and Old Navy saw comparable store sales decline last quarter. Back in February during fiscal Q4 results, the company announced an aggressive store closing plan through 2020 to improve profitability. The results from Q1 suggest the company still has a ways to go.

L Brands Inc (LB), has been struggling to keep its Victoria's Secret brand relevant, reporting comparable store sales for the concept down 5% year over year. Some of the weakness has been blamed on stale marketing by the company as consumer perceptions on lingerie have changed. The company closed 35 Victoria's Secret locations in the last quarter.

Ascena Retail Group Inc (ASNA) is a micro cap retailer and operates specialty women's stores like Ann Taylor, Loft, and Lane Bryant. Again, declining revenues and declining same store sale are also the story here. Separately, the company disclosed in May that it plans to close its 650 Dressbarn discount store locations, although these are not within SPG properties.

PHV Corp. (PVH), the apparel manufacturer of multiple brands including Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, reported earnings and revenue roughly in line with consensus. Still, the weak guidance and comments by the CEO added to negativity across retail space.

Looking ahead, the volatile and challenging macroeconomic backdrop has continued into the second quarter, with particular softness across the U.S. and China retail landscape.

The anchor department stores tenants have a lower impact on total minimum rent revenues given a smaller number of total stores and typically lower prices paid to rent per square feet. On the other hand, they are important to the malls ecosystem as they are supposed to attract the customers that venture out to the inline stores. SPG key anchor Nordstrom Inc (JWM) stock fell nearly 22% in May pressured by poor earnings that missed revenue and EPS estimates. Lower margins were a theme discussed in the press release. Management pointed to "markdowns to realign inventory to sales trends."

While we expected softer trends from the fourth quarter to continue into the first quarter, we experienced a further deceleration.

Macy's Inc (M), JCPenney Co (JCP), and Sears Holdings Corp (SHLQD) are well documented to be among prime examples of the difficult conditions in the changing retail landscape over the past number of years. Together they only represent less than 1% of SPG's total base minimum rent for North America properties and do not individually represent a risk to SPG's financial position. The most negative impact comes in the form of sentiment among investors and the perception of consumers visiting the properties.

Data by YCharts

The top 10 inline tenants only represent 14% of total rents, a relatively small number highlighting the scale of the business and portfolio diversification. Still, the current weakness in apparel goes beyond just these selected companies and is echoed across the industry between large and small caps including other SPG tenants not listed above. There are approximately 100 clothing store or apparel manufacturing brand stocks publicly traded on a U.S. exchange, and I believe some will not survive.

What Happens at Lease Expiration

My base case scenario assumes many of these tenants retrench by looking to close the under-performing stores as the leases expire. This is a tried and tested method where "strong balance sheet/ weak growth" companies reshuffle operations to maintain profitability. Considering SPG's disclosure of its U.S. malls and outlets lease expiration schedule reproduced below, I believe the next three years will be the company's biggest challenge. Nearly 20% of all U.S. leases are up for renewal through 2021. The bear case here doesn't need every existing tenant walking away. Marginally declining occupancy rates and an accelerated drop in average rents would continue to pressure the stock by adding to negative sentiment. The problem is that the cumulative impact of steady store closures across the industry creates new challenges for SPG to find new tenants at comparable or better terms.

SPG Investor Top Tenants Presentation. Source: Q1 2019 8k

What the Bulls are looking at

The bull case for SPG at current levels can be summarize through a combination of arguments:

strong balance sheet

steady FFO

new near-term developments in pipeline

international expansion

existing share buyback authorization

5.1% dividend yield

Overall view that the current retail weakness is transitory.

I believe that the negative trends in the industry coupled with my own pessimistic macro outlook outweighs the upside here. Equity investing is about discounting future growth into the present. It doesn't matter how shiny the balance sheet appears or how diversified the operation is. If SPG isn't able to grow funds from operations and earnings materially over the next decade, the stock has more downside. Investors should demand a higher yield for the risks here. International markets for SPG now representing about 10% of revenues are seen as mitigating the weakness in North America. My view is that trends in the apparel industry including pressure from growing penetration of e-commerce are global phenomenon and SPG could also face these headwinds in new markets.

Conclusion - Analysis

The current share price at $163 represents approximately 13x guidance midpoint FFO of $12.35 per share for 2019. This isn't particularly cheap within retail REITS compared to peers like Macerich Co (MAC), Kimco Realty (KIM) trading below 10x. At the other end you have a Reality Income Corp (O) at over 20x less exposed to clothing stores.

Retail REITS price to FFO multiples. Source: data by yCharts / graph by author

The decline in the stock price of SPG since April when the stock was trading at $185 has been surprisingly fast. Tactically, I'd like the opportunity to short on some type of near-term bounce given SPG is already down about 10% in the past month. I believe the stock has 20% downside and could trade at $130 over the next year representing 10.5x 2019 FFO. The current 5% yield could quickly and easily turn into 6% plus should the current trends in retail continue and or the macro outlook deteriorates.

The ability of the U.S. economy ability to divert a recession over the next couple of years would be supportive the share price. Significant upside to SPG would likely require a renaissance of growth in the clothing retailers driving demand for more mall type developments. To conclude, I would say that Simon Property Group remains a speculative play for both bulls and bears at the current level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.