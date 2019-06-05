Redfin's Trojan Badger: Why Redfin Direct Will (Finally) Redefine Real Estate

Redfin recently (re-)launched a controversial home buying service called Redfin Direct that provides home buyers with a DIY, fully vertical home buying solution. Redfin Direct entices me as an investor because it upgrades Redfin's story from one about a low margin, technology-powered brokerage to one about a disruptive, digital home transaction marketplace. Redfin is currently valued as if it's a part of the boring story, but I believe that the latter narrative is closer to the truth. Thus, I recently went long RDFN, and aim to carefully build my position if the disruptor story gains momentum.

Seriousness aside, I couldn't help but be reminded of this classic Monty Python scene while researching Redfin Direct.

ARTHUR: What happens now?

BEDEVERE: Well, now Lancelot, Galahad, and I, umm, wait until nightfall, and then leap out of the rabbit, taking the French by, er, surprise. Not only by surprise, but totally unarmed!

BEDEVERE: …Hrm, well if we built this large wooden badger…

Image Source: Trojan Rabbit

In this scene, Bedevere devises a “brilliant” strategy to sneak into the French fortress by hiding inside a large, wooden rabbit – a parody, of course, of the Trojan Horse myth. Unfortunately for King Arthur, his knights forgot to actually hide inside the rabbit. Upon realizing his folly, Bedevere devises another brilliant strategy… to sneak into the fortress inside a large wooden badger!

Now that I’ve stopped laughing from watching the scene (again), let me try to convince you of the parallels between Bedevere’s Trojan Badger plan and Redfin’s (RDFN) long-term strategy that pivots on Redfin Direct.

Rabbits and Badgers and Squirrels, Oh My!

While King Arthur and his knights focused on rabbits and badgers, Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman is more into squirrels, particularly rabid ones. If you think I’m being too facetious for an article concerning where to trust your retirement money, have a look at Redfin’s 2018 10K. Here, they proudly describe their “culture of service and thrift […]” as the “rabid squirrel state of mind”. (The “rabid squirrel” phrase originated in a blog post that circulated after a successful private equity round in 2011, and has become a rallying call for Redfin.)

Personally, I have no idea what a rabid squirrel has to do with quality customer service or conservative capital allocation. But quirky rallying calls aside, a sober analysis of Redfin’s growth reveals a disciplined CEO capable of winning the buy-in of his organization and share of the $80 billion brokerage market. Indeed, Redfin grew its revenue at a CAGR of 40% from 2014 through 2018, and did so while increasing its leverage of SG&A and R&D spend.

Figure 1. Redfin Revenue, SG&A spend, and R&D spend. Data source: Morningstar.

This is not the case for competitor Zillow (Z, ZG), who has not been able to hold below-the-line costs down, with 2018 SG&A as a share of revenue matching that of 2011, and R&D up since 2011. If anything, Zillow is the company behaving like it has rabies with their reckless appetite for risky instant buying (i-buying), above value acquisitions, and potential overuse of (1) amortization of recurring expenses, (2) stock-based compensation, and (3) almost yearly large asset impairments. On my interpretation, these final three points have helped Zillow turn five years of substantial negative net income into ostensible positive free cash flow.

As for RDFN, revenue growth on increasing SG&A leverage is evidence that the Redfin brand and platform is able to carry more and more of the customer acquisition load. Furthermore, the increasing SG&A leverage demonstrates Redfin’s ability to harness economies of scale, at least on the bottom line.

Equally important, Redfin’s R&D expense is being leveraged. In my opinion, R&D expense for Redfin is akin to CapEx for manufacturing companies. This is because the only way to make agents more productive is to invest in better technology. For this reason, I believe that R&D will always be an important cost for Redfin.

And so, the fact that they are already leveraging their R&D spend demonstrates excellent capital allocation and lean, consumer-driven innovation. For example, over the last three years Redfin's ratio of YOY revenue growth to YOY R&D spend growth is 10%. To accomplish this, it appears that Kelman uses the scientific method to find optimal combinations of price, service, agent incentives, and advertisements. No other brokerage has the data, breadth, and technology to find these optimal combinations. What’s more, we can reasonably expect R&D spend to taper off in the more mature segments of Redfin’s business, allowing cash flow to turn and stay in the black.

Your Own Pet Rabid Squirrel

So, what is Redfin spending their R&D budget on? Redfin develops nearly all of its software in-house, which has led to numerous granted patents with broad claims that are active through the 2030s. Believe it or not, one of these patents holds a claim to showing listings on a satellite map, which should be a strong playing card against competitors. But, most important are the invaluable features that Redfin posts alongside each listing, such as school ratings, 3-D walkthroughs, and the trademarked Walk Score. The result is a beautiful and navigable app/website, with accurate, comprehensive information that a legacy real estate agent could never hope to have on-demand… without checking their Redfin app (Figure 2).

Figure 2. Screenshots of a Seattle listing. Red arrows point out innovative, one-stop-shop features. Source: Redfin.com

These innovations reduce the load on buyer’s agents by providing instant, thorough information to the consumer, effectively cutting out the need to seek information that has historically been hoarded by the technologically-deprived, rent-seeking brick-and-mortar brokerages. In Kelman’s words “we should make sure agents are on the side of the consumer. We should make sure that technology can increase efficiency in real estate.”

Check, and check.

The Trojan Rabbit: Redfin Direct Attempt 1

I won’t blame an informed reader if you are now thinking “enough with the Redfin KoolAid!” The reality is, Redfin has always battled a high cost of revenue because they employ a large fleet of on-the-ground agents (Figure 3). This is something Kelman does not shy away from, as he encourages his corporate team to remember “we're all paid by the sweat of an agent's brow.”

Figure 3. Redfin Cost of Revenue and Gross Margin. Data Source: Morningstar.

But, Redfin’s strategy was not always to be primarily a technology-powered buyer’s agent fleet.

Rewind to 2006, when Kelman envisioned a higher gross margin business that did not need the full service of a buyer’s agent. To accomplish this, Redfin launched a DIY home offer generating service called Redfin Direct. Kelman describes the experience as “a disaster”, where “buyers came tramping across the lawns of other brokers’ listings at random times demanding property access, and put together hopelessly off-base offers […]."

Put bluntly, his original strategy to redefin real estate was neither stealthy nor clever, and was rejected by the marketplace. To keep the Monty Python analogy alive, Redfin built a wooden rabbit and brought it to the door of the Real Estate fortress, but completely misunderstood the strategy needed to make the attack work, and were left embarrassed on the outside.

Naturally, Redfin shut down Redfin Direct. That was thirteen years ago.

If not Redfin Direct, then What?

Since then, Redfin has grown in a less controversial way. It seems like someone got the aphorism keep your friends close, and enemies closer into Kelman’s head. Indeed, Redfin became basically a technology-powered traditional broker; they are on-the-ground in 80 markets, and participate in over 120 multiple listing services (MLS's). Redfin agents take customers to showings at the same time as other agents, pay the same fees to list on MLS’s as other agents, have to follow the same esoteric MLS rules as other agents, and (until recently), leave the title and mortgage processing load to the customer just like other agents. Kelman is even on record in strong support of MLS's.

As it turns out, a technology-powered, traditional brokerage business model is not a bad one. Redfin has already captured 0.81% of the US home transaction market, has high brand awareness share in major metropolitan areas, and is rapidly growing their website visitors count. Another interesting fact about Redfin’s business model is that they fully employ their agents instead of hiring them as seasonal, independent, commission-splitting contractors. This strategy has led to a 26% advantage in employee retention versus other brokerages.

All of this impacts the bottom line. Redfin has posted positive net income in four of the last ten quarters (source: Redfin 10Ks, 10Qs), while rival Zillow has only accomplished this feat once in the same time period. On the other hand, more established traditional brokerages (RMAX, RLGY) have found a way to regularly generate about 3 to 12% net income margin on a yearly basis, demonstrating that the brokerage business model is viable even without strong technology. Compared to these legacy brokerages, however, Redfin charges 2 to 3 times less for their services, demonstrating that Redfin is already a much more efficient company even at smaller scale. This leads me to believe that Redfin will eventually be a perennial cash flow positive company as they continue to leverage spend and gain market share.

But, a hope for slow, incremental gains toward mediocre cash flows does not support RDFN’s 2.7 P/S ratio. For this valuation to be below intrinsic value, investors need Kelman to pull another, bigger lever.

He has.

The Trojan Badger: Redfin Direct Attempt 2

When Bedevere’s wooden rabbit strategy failed due to incompetence, he suggested that the knights try essentially the same strategy, but with a wooden badger. King Arthur promptly gave him a backhand. Why would the French fall for the same trick twice?

And so, you too might anticipate the failure of Redfin’s recent announcement of a “new” DIY home offer generating service called, you guessed it, Redfin Direct. Why do I think things will be different this time?

To answer this, we need to understand exactly what Redfin Direct is. Redfin Direct is a home offer generating service that reduces a seller’s commission fees to 2% when an unrepresented buyer purchases a Redfin listing. Let’s break that sentence into three pieces.

2% total commission fees

Unrepresented buyer

Redfin listing

2% Total Commission Fees

First, 2% is a very small number. A 2% commission is 3X cheaper than the status quo and represents the cheapest way to sell a home that still has access to the MLS. For example, imagine a renovation project on a $300K home with all project costs other than commissions of $50K that sells for $370K. At a 6% commission, this project loses $2.2K. At a 2% commission, this project makes $12.6K. Now, that’s finding liquidity!

Clearly, Redfin Direct is a seller’s dream.

Unrepresented Buyer

But this brings us to the second point, who in their right mind would purchase a home without representation? This is where we begin to get a glimpse of Kelman’s ingenuity. Redfin has directly accommodated 170,000 home sales since their 2006 launch. Thus, Redfin has stored the lessons of these transactions into a rich corporate knowledge of buyer behavior and pain-points, which is empowered all the more because they retain agents and collect data. Furthermore, the vast amount of information on the Redfin app/website combined with the ability to book tours with a click of a button essentially takes all of the value-added away from a traditional buyer’s agent. All a buyer really needs, then, is just a step-by-step offer generating wizard and a point-of-contact, who could be a re-purposed, desk-down buyer’s agent. In other words, Redfin Direct looks a lot like an entirely digital process.

Fair enough, but doesn’t a home buyer need help from an agent to get through the title paper work? And what about finding a mortgage? Again, Redfin has lapped the competition here. Redfin launched Redfin Mortgage in January of 2017 and Redfin Title Forward in 2013. Therefore, from the buyer’s perspective, Redfin is completely vertically integrated.

It is worth mentioning that while Redfin has directly performed 170,000 home sales, Zillow has performed zero. This is because Zillow makes their money by providing ads next to listings for real estate agents. To me, this strategy is doomed to fail because it tries to squeeze money out of a middleman that is already trying to squeeze money out of a consumer. Indeed, Zillow’s Premier Agent revenue has already reached saturation.

Ironically, Zillow has recently all but admitted that their original strategy is failing – albeit cloaked in corporate optimism. Zillow recently announced an aggressive strategy shift into ibuying, aiming for $20 billion in yearly home sales. Zillow admits in their most recent annual report that the main reason that they are entering the ibuying space is “to get closer to the transaction." In other words, Zillow is willing to incur huge initial losses, take on enormous debt, and risk their current revenue streams to get closer to a transaction that Redfin has been prudently building around for over a decade.

Redfin’s CEO Kelman is spot on when he says “I think [Zillow’s] challenge is going be that they used to be the website that worked for traditional agents, and now I think they are going to increasingly be the company doing the transaction, and that’s just very operationally intense.” And later, “[…] now we see other folks trying to build these businesses very quickly with a massive amount of capital, and that can be daunting […], but it’s also validating at some level.”

In other words, Redfin’s competition realizes that they chose the wrong strategy initially, and are now trying to pay their way into the world where Redfin operates. But, Redfin used over a thousand agents, $238 million in accumulated deficit, and patented technology to get there, so it looks like the competition will have to cross Redfin’s moat.

Listed by Redfin

It’s time to get back to the Trojan Badger.

Redfin launched Redfin Direct “1.0” thirteen years ago. It was supposed to be a game-changer. It failed. It was like the Trojan Rabbit in Monty Python.

But, maybe Redfin Direct is still the right strategy. Certainly, it appears that Redfin Direct would have a very high gross margin as a nearly entirely digital home buying process. So, the important question is, why did Redfin Direct fail? CEO Kelman suggests that Redfin Direct originally failed because sellers were unprepared or unwilling (re: why enable a disrupter?) to work with the uninformed and unprofessional Redfin buyers.

So, while Redfin was helping thousands of homebuyers close deals, they were simultaneously building an impressive home listing inventory and seller’s services. This is Redfin’s Trojan Badger. This is how Redfin sneaks into the antiquated real estate fortress and takes it over from the inside out.

The reason why this works is that on a Redfin listed home, the seller is comfortable with, confident in, and – best of all – incentivized to take an offer from a Redfin.com supported, unrepresented buyer. Indeed, an unrepresented buyer saves the seller 3% of the home selling price, or $9,000 on a $300,000 home.

For Redfin, these incentives represent powerful network effects and cross-selling possibilities. Here’s how it works.

Network Effect: If you're just scrolling through, read this paragraph!

A seller wants to put their house on the market in front of a massive audience of home shoppers. However, they don’t want to pay a 3% listing fee, so they use Redfin at a 1% fee. Then, a Redfin agent informs the seller that if they accept an offer from an unrepresented buyer, their total commissions would only be 2%. Thus, in the words of CEO Kelman, since “we're the only [brokerage] with a website that reaches 30 million people, […] we're going to plaster across your listing the solicitation to make an unrepresented offer with a tool that will guide you through every step of it with data about what it takes to win.” And so, this drives the buyer to use Redfin’s unrepresented buying tools. This, of course, leads buyers directly to Redfin Mortgage and Redfin Title Forward. At the end, we have a seller that saved 4% on the home sale and a buyer that had a faster, simpler, one-stop-shop home buying solution. The buyer, naturally, would want to list on Redfin in the future, while the seller, now shopping for their new home, would want to be a competitive, unrepresented buyer for a Redfin listing. As icing on the cake, Redfin offers a rebate to the seller if they also buy with Redfin. And, since Redfin is in 80 of the largest North American markets, it is very likely that they are moving somewhere with Redfin service.

It needs to be said that this cycle of revenue is not yet real, only parts of it are real. Indeed, Redfin Direct has only been used five times in the Boston test market. That aside, Redfin’s network effect even without Redfin Direct is already materializing. Their 2018 10-K states, “we’re now seeing our customers come back to sell a home we helped them buy many years before. We had 46% more repeat transactions in 2017 as compared to 2016. The rate at which our customers return to us for another transaction is 65% higher than the industry average.”

The main point is, one phrase symbolizes the fuel that makes Redfin’s network effect explode: Listed by Redfin. It appears that Kelman is all-in on pushing this strategy, with approximately $45 million in primarily seller-side advertising expected in the first half of this calendar year. This growing network effect is without doubt aided by Redfin's laudable 49% percent net promoter score advantage over competing brokerages.

But, What About ZillowOffers, OpenPad, OfferPad, etc.

So far, I’ve built what I believe is a strong positive case for an investment in Redfin. But, as Charlie Munger demands “invert, always invert.” In other words, we need to ask what could make Redfin fail.

There are many risks to an investment in Redfin that I'll mention briefly in closing, but I feel the need to address more thoroughly the risk presented by the ibuying craze.

Many companies are raising considerable capital in an attempt to buy homes, fix them up and stage them, and then sell them at a profit. If you believe their strategy, the idea is that most people don’t want to sell a house because it is too much work and too confusing. The seller, so they say, would much rather pay a 6 to 10% fee to get quick cash. In my mind, these companies are building a business that banks on the laziness and stupidity of the consumer. As you can guess, I’m strongly negative on this business model. To me, it is a large-scale version of the tacky “WE BUY HOMES” signs that you see on street corners (Figure 4).

Figure 4. Source: har.com

My strongest argument against the ibuying craze is that it looks a lot like a race-to-the-bottom industry. The barrier-to-entry is simply the ability to get the debt and/or equity to purchase homes. Currently, these capital streams are flowing abundantly, which is why we see so many ibuyers; but low interest rates and low home inventory that makes borrowing easy and home values high will not last forever. And, since the only competitive advantage to a seller is price, the ibuyers have to take turns out-bidding each other until someone calls “chicken”. The result is a typical cost-curve scenario that you might find in a commodity industry where the lowest bidder sets the price floor. Case-and-point, Redfin is already seeing consumers play the ibuyers against each other in auctions – ouch!: “some homeowners […] are hosting auctions where they invite three or four different companies to make a bid at the exact same time and they seem to enjoy that dynamic.” - Kelman. The result, of course, is margin squeezing in crowded ibuyer markets like Phoenix.

Instead, I think that CEO Glenn Kelman has the ibuying craze check-mated.

Redfin has built two services that compete with ibuying. The first is just another ibuyer entity called Redfin Now. The other is Redfin Concierge.

I believe that Redfin Now is being used almost entirely as a defensive play. Redfin has the best tools to identify the lowest ibuying offer that would return a favorable profit. They have the best tools because they know about the local dynamics in the markets where they actually perform transactions, and because Redfin Estimate is a more accurate algorithmic appraiser. So, Redfin can enter these bidding wars and start the bidding at a low, but favorable price. Therefore, if another ibuyer wants to win the property, they have to do so at the risk of their P&L.

Then, at the same time that the ibuyers are bidding over scraps, Redfin can advertise their alternative services, which is a package that none of the ibuyers have. For instance, if the buyer doesn’t need the instant liquidity of an ibuyer, but just doesn’t want to do the work to stage a home, Redfin can offer 1% of listing for their Concierge service. Even better, Redfin can explain to the seller that their best deal is to list the home on Redfin for 1%. This seems to usually work. Kelman has said that only about one in ten buyers take the instant offer after the full service catalog has been mentioned.

The upshot is, Redfin is poised to make money whether or not the ibuying perfect conditions persist. I’ll leave that explanation to Kelman: “If you are paid truly for the risk that you are taking, where priced into the break even is the cost of weathering a downturn? Maybe. But I really think you have to be compensated for the risk that you're taking. And the reason that we do think that iBuying in our product mix is going to expand and contract as the market goes north or south is, because we have to be paid for that risk. And when that risk premium goes up I think more people are going to choose the brokerage. And when that risk premium goes down more people are going to choose iBuying. But the idea that we'd be buying houses to subsidize the rest of the business is untenable.”

Final Thoughts

I had a ton of fun researching this company and listening to interviews with CEO Glenn Kelman, who I find inspiring, sensible, and caring. That’s the main reason why the length of this article got away from me! I hope you found it useful. That said, I have left many risks unanalyzed.

I'll briefly comment on some of these here. One, there are litigation risks for Redfin including the disbandment of MLS's, Redfin Direct perhaps being too close to acting as both a buyer and a seller, and a recent lawsuit by concierge contractors demanding benefits as full-time employees. Two, there are execution risks showing up in the recent margin declines to do entry into ibuying, the decision to under-load agents last year, the general expansion into multiple services, and a recent high-spend advertising campaign. Three, Redfin recently took on new debt through convertible notes, illustrating that to compete with the recent influx of capital into this sector Redfin will likely have to raise capital through debt and secondary offering, instead of using bootstrap funding. And finally, Redfin's valuation is not cheap given that it is neither cash flow positive or in the same "castle-in-the-sky" peer group as other technology companies (that somehow Zillow has been adopted into). These are risks that demand thorough analysis before an investment.

For me, I consider RDFN a strong buy and hold because I believe that Redfin Direct is a trojan horse-like sneak attack that has just been unleashed on real estate. I think that Redfin's story is evolving, and the broader market either does not yet believe it (more likely), or does not yet know about it (less likely). Eventually, I will not be shy to make RDFN my largest holding, but I plan to build the position slowly if the story continues to progress along its current trajectory. Luckily, we can monitor this story regularly by checking Redfin’s webpage to get real-time updates of the number of Listed by Redfin homes in major markets. So long as that number increases and the 10Qs continue to be positive, I will build my position approximately quarterly.

BEDEVERE: …Hrm, well if we built this large wooden badger…

Yes, build it!

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDFN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an independent, self-taught investor with no formal training or certificates as a financial adviser or investment researcher. I could overlook common trappings that professionals are more equipped to recognize. Stocks that I consider buys could considerably underperform the market.