Cigna Bottomed This Time

When I last covered Cigna (CI) on March 20, the stock traded at $168. Since then, the company reported first quarter earnings and the stock continued sinking further. The stock is unable to break its downtrend so long as the market is in sell-off mode. The S&P 500 (SPY) fell 4.6% in the last month while Cigna traded mostly flat in that time. Although the stock shows a technical “double bottom,” investors need two positive catalysts to get the stock on an uptrend. First, it needs fundamental reasons to support my view the stock is deep value. Second, the negative sentiment against healthcare stocks and healthcare plan companies, in particular, must end.

Cigna Shares Just Bottomed

Source: Finviz

As shown above, Cigna shares signal a “double bottom” at around $145. Should the market’s latest two-day rally, driven by the usual trade war resolution hope plus talk of a rate hike, take hold, Cigna will enjoy a technical rebound. As a fundamental value investor, I look to the company’s latest quarterly earnings report for signs of strong business growth ahead.

Cigna Raises Outlook

Cigna reported strong first quarter results and yet markets completely ignored the numbers. Per Seeking Alpha earnings news:

Cigna ( CI) Q1 results: Revenues: $33,429M (+192.9%). Net Income: $1,368M (+49.5%); EPS: $3.56 (-4.3%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $1,498M (+48.3%); Non-GAAP EPS: $3.90 (-5.1%).

Cigna raised its full-year 2019 revenue guidance by $1 billion and expects net income to come in by up to $40 million above previous estimates:

2019 Guidance: non-GAAP Revenue: $132.5B - 134.5B from $131.5B - 133.5B; non-GAAP Net Income: $6.24B - 6.4B from $6.2B - 6.4B; non-GAAP EPS: $16.25 - 16.65 from $16.00 - 16.50; Medical Care Ratio: 80.5% - 81.5% (unch).

Markets choose instead to price in the political risks of the U.S. government wanting to clamp down on healthcare costs. Savvy investors know better: Cigna is creating value from its businesses as the landscape changes. In the first quarter, organic medical customer grew 9%. Integrated Medical grew 13%.

Cigna is promoting affordability for its customers while combining the Express Scripts acquisition to accelerate its innovation. Its patient assurance program is an example of an initiative that promotes affordability for people suffering from diabetes. Despite keeping prices at no more than $25 - $30 a day, the company still reported strong revenue growth and expects better full-year results.

Cigna, through Express Scripts, launched an outreach program called Health Connect 360 to deliver personalized clinical support for its patients and clients. From an IT perspective, the initiative integrates data to its care insight hubs. Staff may more readily access key data and deliver better service for its customers.

Energized Staff

Cigna highlighted its 96% - 98% client retention is driven by its talented and engaged staff. It continues to aim for higher staff retention which will, in turn, lead to net customer additions. Plus, it will deliver on medical and pharmacy cost savings for clients. Cigna ended the first quarter with 17 million global medical customers, up 224,000 from the previous quarter.

With strong customer growth of 300,000 – 400,000, Cigna forecast full-year 2019 earnings of between $16.25 - $16.65. Revenue will come in the range of $6.24 billion - $6.4 billion. Express Scripts’ pharmacy scripts will grow 2-3% for the year.

Debt Reduction

In the first quarter, Cigna repaid $1.9 billion in debt and still had plenty of FCF to buy back 2.5 million shares for $462 million. At an average cost of $184.80, the company’s buyback plan will benefit from its stock price falling further or holding current levels. At this level, Cigna stock is more likely to recover from here, especially with the Healthcare Integrated Medical business driving the raised guidance.

Risks

Markets may be unwilling to pay more for Cigna shares on worries over its integration with Express Scripts. But so far, the combined firm faced no service disruption or degradation in customer service during the integration process. Cigna added 800,000 behavior relationships, 600,000 additional dental relationships, and 1.7 million more pharmacy relationships. With strong retention and customer growth, Cigna is unlikely to miss its higher expectations.

Your Takeaway on Cigna

Cigna stock trades at below 15 times earnings which are too low for a company that is integrating Express Scripts so well. Near-term uncertainties plague the stock but long-term fundamentals are better than ever. The stock may finally have bottomed recently and could start an uptrend from here.

Thank you for your time in reading this article. For a limited time, I am inviting you to sign up for risk-free trial access to DIY (do-it-yourself) investing. This invitation will close after reaching capacity. Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted healthcare stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.