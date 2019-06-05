IPO Update: G Medical Innovations Readies U.S. IPO

GMVD has promising technologies but the IPO is extremely high-priced; investors may wish to watch list the stock and look for a lower entry point post-IPO.

Quick Take

G Medical Innovations (GMVD) has filed to raise $15 million in a U.S. IPO of its ADSs, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is commercializing cardiovascular monitoring solutions.

GMVD has begun commercializing its lead product, but the IPO appears overpriced; interested investors may wish to exercise patience and wait for a potentially lower price after the IPO.

Company & Technology

Tel Aviv, Israel-based G Medical was founded in 2014 to provide a suite of e-health software solutions and mobile monitoring devices that help clinicians increase the level of support and care while supporting preventative medicine.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director Yacov Geva, who has been with the firm since 2014 and has previously founded LifeWatch.

G Medical has developed the Prizma Medical Smartphone Case, a phone case that allows individuals to turn their phones into medical monitors and share their information with their doctors, including:

Source: Company registration statement

The company's Extended Holter Patch System represents a wearable multi-channel biosensor patch that collects ECG data for up to 14 days.

Additionally, GMVD is developing the Wireless Vital Signs Monitoring System, a biosensor that is expected to provide continuous, real-time monitoring of various vital signs. The solution is the combination of four units for different parts of the body - chest, arm, ear, and wrist units.

Below is an overview graphic of GMVD's business model:

Source: Company registration statement

Below is a brief overview video of the G Medical smartphone monitor cover:

Source: G Medical

In the UK and US, GMVD is focused on providing arrhythmia monitoring services for the professional healthcare industry, alongside vital signs services in the business-to-business [B2B] and business-to-consumer [B2C] concierge medicine as well as chronic care management markets.

In 2017, the company acquired CardioStaff Corporation, an Austin, Texas-based Independent Diagnostic Testing Facility [IDTF] that enables physicians and hospitals with non-stop remote cardiac monitoring services, utilizing event, Holter, extended Holter, and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring devices.

Moreover, in November 2018, G Medical acquired Telerhythmics, another IDTF based in Memphis, Tennessee and focuses on providing its services in Southeastern US, providing hospitals and physicians with heart monitoring services, including mobile cardiac telemetry [MCT], event monitoring, Holter monitoring, and pacemaker analysis.

Management's strategy for commercializing its products are as follows:

Our current activities are focused on investing in cardiac monitoring service centers in the United States, and the United Kingdom; commercializing the Prizma and VSMS Extended Holter monitoring solution in the United States, China and other markets; completing the development of our Wireless Vital Signs System; and cultivating various channels of distribution. Such channels include hospitals, insurance companies, chronic care management companies, concierge medicine groups, Telcos, specialized MVNOs, distribution houses, ODM handsets and wireless design centers.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the global arrhythmia monitoring devices industry was valued at $5 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $8.41 billion by 2025, representing a CAGR of 6.8% between 2018 and 2025.

The main factor driving market growth is the continuous focus on research and development of new techniques and technologies for the safe monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias.

The North America region dominated the market in 2017 due to rapid regulatory approvals of related medical devices while the US arrhythmia monitoring devices industry is expected to grow at a steady rate, as shown by the graphic below:

Arrhythmias can come in episodes that don't often occur during a doctor's office visit, thus potentially risking improper diagnosis, the lack of such when needed or ineffective treatment.

The mobile cardiac telemetry segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, due to the need for mobile and more effective cardiac monitoring solutions.

Major competitors that provide or are developing cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices include:

BioTelemetry (BEAT)

iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Preventice Solutions

GE Healthcare (GE)

Philips Healthcare (PHG)

Mortara Instrument

Welch Allyn Holdings (HRC)

AliveCor

Qardio

Tytocare

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

GMVD's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing top-line revenue from a small base

Swing to small gross profit and slightly positive gross margin

High but decreasing operating losses

Increasing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $ 3,062,000 2709.2% 2017 $ 109,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) 2018 $ 68,000 2017 $ (6,000) Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 2.22% 2017 -5.50% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2018 $ (17,184,000) -561.2% 2017 $ (26,521,000) -24331.2% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2018 $ (16,976,000) 2017 $ (27,247,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 $ (15,456,000) 2017 $ (8,289,000)

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $2.6 million in cash and $16.8 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was a negative ($17.8 million).

IPO Details

GMVD intends to sell 1.4 million ADSs representing underlying common stock at a midpoint price of $10.50 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $15.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $74.7 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 20.9%.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $4 million to scale up the sales force and marketing; approximately $2 million to continue the development of our products and next generation products, including clinical trials and other regulatory approval processes; and the remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes and possible future acquisitions.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Commentary

G Medical is a cardiac monitoring firm that is already public on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The company is seeking to obtain capital from U.S. investors with its proposed Nasdaq listing.

The firm's financials indicate a company that has recently started commercializing its lead product. While it has impressive growth in percentage terms, in absolute terms, the company is still tiny.

The market opportunity for improved cardiac monitoring systems is large and forecasted to grow robustly in the next five years, so GMVD has positive industry trends in its favor.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is the sole underwriter and there have been no IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay quite a high price for its stock, with a proposed EV/Revenue multiple of more than 24x. Compared to publicly held BioTelemetry, this premium is excessive and unjustified.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 2019.

