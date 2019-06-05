Morgan Stanley - Now's Not The Time

Ultimately MS remains a highly cyclical business and as we enter what at best looks like a choppier period for markets and at worst a turn in the market cycle, this isn't the time to be buying.

However, while it currently looks very cheap on a forward P/E of just 8x there are growing downside risks to estimates that may make this "cheapness" an illusion.

And in many respects it's a bank I like, with moat-like leadership positions in equity trading and underwriting and a first class wealth management business.

Morgan Stanley has engineered one of the most impressive turnarounds of any bank in the post-GFC era.

MS's valuation is enticing

MS is trading close to 2-year lows and it has delivered the weakest year-to-date returns of the large-cap US banks (+4% vs +10% on average for JPM, BAC, C and GS).

Source: FT markets data

This has pushed headline valuation multiples down to very low levels with a 1-year forward P/E being just 8.2x against a 5-year average of 12.7x and P/TNAV of close to 1x against a 5-year average of 1.2x.

Against this, MS is expected to deliver 12% ROTE this year, a multi-year high.

Source: Y Charts

Market estimates could be way too high

The problem I have with these figures is they may well prove to be based on far too rosy forward estimates.

Hitting current estimates will require cooperative markets, which is probably a brave assumption in the later stages of a decade-long bull run and in view of recent market reversals.

Indeed MS's own strategists sound increasingly unconvinced and a recent report by Serena Tang talks of “a litany of downside risks we see for the markets" and a “phase-change” pointing to “higher chances of recession or a bear market.”

Investment banks are always amongst the hardest companies to forecast. For the sell-side analyst community trading revenues in particular remain largely a black-box, dependent on prevailing market conditions that are well-nigh impossible to forecast much beyond the current quarter.

And while it is true that MS has done an admirable job shifting its mix of revenues away from trading-dependent areas and towards more stable, annuity-style streams like wealth management, by its own categorization almost 40% of revenues in 2018 still came from volatile sources (i.e. trading and transaction revenues).

Source: MS 2018 Strategy Update

In the absence of the type of guideposts analysts have for other banks (loan volume trends, net interest margins etc) quite often forecasting for investment banks ends up being mainly an exercise in straight-line extrapolation, where present market conditions are assumed to continue uninterrupted into the future.

Clearly this is a fairly perilous approach but it appears to be what Street estimates for MS are based on.

EPS hit a record high in 2018 at $4.7, 54% higher than 2017. And it is anticipated to continue hitting new all-time highs each year out to 2021.

Indeed by 2021 Street estimates see MS's earnings being almost 25% higher than in 2018 and almost double the level of 2017.

Source: company report & accounts; Y Charts

There are some mitigating factors here. First, MS like all US companies has enjoyed a tax windfall from the Trump administration's tax reform. The company's effective tax rate fell from 31% in 2017 to 23% in 2018.

This is a step change in earnings that is unlikely to reverse and it does skew the comparison of current earnings compared to the pre-2018 period.

Equally, MS is buying back shares, which is reducing the share count by ~4% per year. This also gives an element of automaticity to EPS growth, provided the buybacks continue.

Source: MS 2018 Strategy Update

Nonetheless, buybacks and lower tax are not the primary drivers of Street expectations for uninterrupted EPS growth into the future. Rather it is an assumption of continued revenue growth.

Like EPS, net revenues hit an all-time record in 2018 at $40.1bn. The market sees this level being maintained in 2019 with further growth thereafter (3% out to 2021).

Source: company report & accounts; Y Charts

To be fair, there was nothing in MS's 1Q19 numbers to disrupt these assumptions since annualised revenues were above $41bn and annualised net profit above $9bn.

However, investment banking is characterized by booms and busts and an uninterrupted sequence of five consecutive years of record high revenues would be an almost unprecedented phenomenon.

It would take much slippage in earnings for the P/E to look a lot less compelling

I think these forecasts factor in far too little margin for error especially in light of the recent market downturn. Compounding this situation is the fact that all investment banks, including MS, are much more operationally leveraged than other banks, meaning they operate on elevated cost:income ratios even when revenues are at cyclical high points: MS's cost:income ratio in 2018 was 72% and its target is merely to remain below 73% compared to ratios of 40-50% for well run commercial banks. This makes the P&L highly sensitive to revenue swings.

One way of thinking about the sensitivity is to ask what level of revenue reversal would be required for MS's P/E ratio to revert from its exceptionally cheap level of 8.3x today to its much less compelling historic average of 12.8x. The answer is not very much.

The table below sketches out such a scenario, working backwards from a 12.8x P/E multiple. At the current share price of $40.7 this would require EPS to decline to $3.2 versus the $4.7 level reported in 2018. While this is a sizeable EPS decline of 33% the level of revenue reversal needed to deliver it is only 11%. And to give some additional perspective, revenues in this scenario of $35.6bn would still be the third highest annual level in the company's history, after 2017 and 2018.

Of course, it's possible the company could flex costs more than I have assumed to offset some of the revenue pressure, although an 81% cost:income ratio in a bearish revenue scenario doesn't seem unreasonable.

But the bigger point of this exercise is simply to demonstrate that, given the operational leverage inherent in the business, MS's revenues wouldn't need to fall by much at all for Street EPS estimates to be way too high - 35% too high in this case.

Source: calculations based on company-reported data, Y Charts consensus

CCAR is an additional near-term risk

A prolonged spell of weak market conditions is the main threat I see to MS. However, nearer-term there is also CCAR to think about.

The Fed is due to announce the 2019 CCAR results by the 28 June. MS did not fare well last year, receiving only a "conditional non-objection" to its capital plan, meaning total payouts had to be maintained at around 2017 levels as the company posted a leverage capital ratio that was below the 4% minimum required for the exercise under the "severely adverse" scenario.

CCAR has been slightly softened this year by the removal of some previously conservative assumptions, for example allowing buy backs and dividends to be scaled back under stress as well as assuming flat growth in assets. This might help MS to avoid a repeat of last year. But it's also worth noting that MS's leverage ratio, its Achilles heal last time, hasn't improved much since. The 2017 ratio, off which last year's CCAR was run, was 6.4% while the 2018 ratio, off which this year's test will be conducted, was 6.5%.

Longer-term this is an attractive and well run business

None of the above is to dismiss the highly impressive turnaround MS has achieved in recent years. And indeed there are many aspects of MS's business model that I like, including the following:

MS continues to reorientate its business away from volatile earnings streams like fixed income trading and towards more stable contributors, especially wealth and asset management. WM and AM accounted for 44% of group net profit in 1Q19 and their share continues to grow. Over time, this mix shift should see MS's valuation multiples gravitate upwards.

Source: MS 1Q19 10-Q

MS is outperforming peers in Wealth Management. I've covered the comparison to UBS (arguably MS's closest peer) in a previous article. One of the remarkable facts of this comparison is that MS has now surpassed UBS's WM pre-tax margin, with the gap widening to 5bps in 1Q19. This is a seismic event given all the profitability advantages the Swiss banks have historically enjoyed by dint of their very large offshore franchises.

Source: company report & accounts

MS continues to win market share in its core IB franchise. Wallet share of the global investment banking fee pool (underwriting and advisory) is estimated to have hit 14% in 2018 while MS has a c.21% share of global equity sales and trading revenues. These are the "sweet spots" in investment banking as they consume far less regulatory capital than fixed income, meaning returns are structurally higher.

Source: MS 2018 Strategy Update

MS has delivered a substantial improvement in returns. This is the outcome of all of the previous points with MS successfully increasing ROTE from 8% in 2013 to 13.2% last year. The company's target is to maintain ROTE in a range of 11.5-14.5%.

Source: MS 2018 Strategy Update

Conclusions

MS is a good company, run by a management team with an exceptional track record and with core franchises that have moat-like characteristics given MS's scale and brand advantages.

However, it is also an inherently cyclical business, meaning there are times to own it and times not to own it. My view is we are currently entering a period of the latter.

Street estimates appear to be underpinned by an unjustifiably rosy view of markets and the revenue outlook for investment banks more broadly. Given MS's operational leverage, relatively small disappointments on revenues could result in sizeable downward EPS revisions that would quickly erode the stock's current valuation appeal. CCAR is an additional near-term risk where outcomes are very hard to predict.

This is a stock I will always have on my watchlist but in view of the downside risks I'll be staying on the sidelines for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.