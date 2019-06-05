Axsome Therapeutics: Assessing If There's Upside Left After Big Run

The gains were driven mainly by positive phase 2 results of AXS-05 in major depressive disorder, and partly by positive phase 2 results of AXS-05 in nicotine addiction.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) is up more than 700% year-to-date. I added the stock to our model portfolio in late December and this is the type of a run I envisioned for the stock, though I did not expect the upside to come in just five months. The whole 700%+ run was basically driven by the positive phase 2 results of AXS-05 in major depressive disorder and partly by the positive phase 2 results of AXS-05 in nicotine addiction and the recent regulatory updates (also for AXS-05). This suggests that the stock is being valued solely or at least mostly based on AXS-05 in depression, which I believe leaves room for further upside if we see positive data from the other two assets – AXS-12 in narcolepsy (phase 2 results due this quarter), AXS-07 in acute migraine (phase 3 results due in Q4 2019) as well as from other potential indications for AXS-05 (nicotine addiction and Alzheimer's disease agitation).

And I think Axsome may have more upside potential based on AXS-05 alone considering the size of the markets it is targeting – depression (MDD and TRD), nicotine addiction (where there is also significant unmet need with the market leader having moderate efficacy) and Alzheimer’s disease agitation, where there are no approved treatments yet.

I am not a buyer at current levels and have taken some profits on the way up but continue to hold a decent-sized position (it is still a top 10 holding in my portfolio) in anticipation of the upcoming events.

AXS-05’s regulatory path in depression is easier than we previously thought, but it still must succeed in at least one of the two phase 3 studies

AXS-05 received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA earlier this year and Axsome had a meeting with the FDA where the candidate’s path to market was made clear, easier and faster than we previously thought:

The ASCEND phase 2 trial in major depressive disorder (‘MDD’) is now considered pivotal, and this trial along with the ongoing STRIDE-1 phase 3 trial in treatment-resistant depression (‘TRD’) could support the NDA filing for AXS-05 (of course, if STRIDE-1 reports positive results) for the treatment of MDD.

Enrollment into the STRIDE-1 trial will continue in order to contribute TRD patients to the company’s planned open-label, safety extension trial, which is required to build a safety database with longer-term exposure to AXS-05. Topline results from the STRIDE-1 trial are now expected in the second half of the year.

Alternatively, Axsome may also file the NDA for AXS-05 for the treatment of MDD with the completed ASCEND trial and a placebo-controlled phase 3 trial of AXS-05, if positive. Axsome intends to launch this second trial in MDD this quarter and expects to report topline results in the second half of the year.

And finally, if Axsome wants to have TRD in AXS-05’s label, the results of the STRIDE-1 trial (if positive) plus a second study in TRD patients would be enough to get that label. Axsome is likely to make a decision about this development path after the results from the STRIDE-1 trial are announced.

So, Axsome now has two shots on goal to get AXS-05 approved for MDD, and a potential third shot on goal for TRD if STRIDE-1 trial reports positive results. And as a reminder, the TRD population is a subset of the MDD population – TRD patients are the same patients making up the MDD population but TRD patients are defined as those that have failed at least two prior treatments. Having AXS-05 approved for MDD would effectively allow for promotion across the MDD population.

If one of the two trials is successful (and better yet, both trials), Axsome plans to submit the NDA in 2020.

The design of the STRIDE-1 study in TRD patients goes in AXS-05’s favor since all patients are being treated with bupropion in the first part of the study (one of the two ingredients in AXS-05) and must fail bupropion to enter the second part where they will be treated with AXS-05 or bupropion again. I think the positive results from the phase 2 MDD study have some positive read-through for the TRD study, but I think the risk of failure may be higher than the MDD study since these are treatment-resistant patients who are not going to respond to one of the two ingredients in AXS-05.

On the other hand, I think the probability of success of AXS-05 in MDD is much higher now that we have positive phase 2 results against an active comparator (bupropion), which is, arguably, a higher hurdle than placebo since bupropion is approved for the treatment of depression.

AXS-07 in migraine – topline results in 2H 2019

Axsome announced last month, along with the AXS-05 regulatory update, that the phase 3 trial of AXS-07 in acute migraine is enrolling patients faster than expected and that we should see topline results in the second half of 2019 versus the previous guidance for data in Q1 2020.

The company also shared additional details on the trial design, which I believe make this study more likely to succeed. The MOMENTUM phase 3 trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial and will enroll patients in four arms: AXS-07 (MoSEIC meloxicam plus rizatriptan), rizatriptan, meloxicam, and placebo.

Source: Axsome presentation

The two co-primary endpoints are:

Freedom from headache pain two hours after dosing versus placebo.

Freedom from the most bothersome migraine-associated symptoms (nausea, photophobia, or phonophobia) two hours after dosing versus placebo.

Superiority of AXS-07 to the rizatriptan and meloxicam arms will be established based on sustained freedom from headache pain from two to 24 hours after dosing.

I had previously assumed AXS-07 needs to beat rizatriptan on the primary endpoint which makes for a high hurdle since rizatriptan is a very efficacious drug. I now think AXS-07 is more likely to succeed - there is a decent chance the synergistic effects of the two AXS-07 components (rizatriptan and MoSEIC meloxicam) provide superior relief compared to placebo. The patient population in the study is also enriched as it is enrolling only difficult-to-treat patients which make a high placebo response rate unlikely. However, I would caution against being too bullish on this trial's outcome since we have not seen proof of concept phase 2 results of AXS-07 (Axsome went straight to phase 3) and the company did set a high hurdle for success.

AXS-12 phase 2 results in narcolepsy coming up

AXS-12 is a highly selective and potent norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor and Axsome believes it has the potential to address the key symptoms of narcolepsy.

However, clinical evidence of AXS-12’s effects on narcolepsy is limited. Reboxetine, the active ingredient in AXS-12, has an extensive safety record in Europe, where it is approved in over 40 countries for the treatment of depression (it is not approved in the U.S. for any indication). The scientific rationale for the trial is based on:

The relationship with norepinephrine reuptake inhibition and cataplexy (as mentioned above, reboxetine is a highly selective and potent norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor). This is a study in dogs, so there is no confusion.

Source: Axsome presentation

Positive effects in genetic mouse narcolepsy model. Reboxetine dose-dependently reduced the number of narcoleptic episodes in hypocretin (orexin)-deficient mice.

Source: Axsome presentation

Positive open-label pilot trial. 12 narcolepsy patients were treated for 2 weeks with reboxetine (up to 10mg) and experienced a 71% decrease in the cataplexy subscore. Of 7 patients with cataplexy at baseline, 5 improved and 3 patients got to 0. Patients experienced a mean increase of 54.7% in sleep latency on the MSLT with 8 out of 12 patients experiencing an improvement of at least 65%.

Source: Axsome presentation

Fellow contributor Biotech Beast wrote a very good article on Axsome earlier this year and shared data on narcolepsy that reinforce my positive view on the chances of success of AXS-12 in narcolepsy. Here is what Biotech Beast revealed in the article published on Seeking Alpha:

Reboxetine is not a very good anti-depressant but does well to keep patients awake, as evidenced by high rates of insomnia. Biotech Beast believes this has positive implications for Axsome’s narcolepsy study. Of course, that’s not the same as treating narcolepsy patients, and this is not the type of evidence that necessarily makes me more bullish on AXS-12.

Biotech Beast noted two studies of pitolisant (and modafinil), where placebo response was very modest, suggesting it may not interfere as much with AXS-12’s efficacy in the proof of concept or pivotal trials.

Additional considerations

In addition to the above-covered trials, AXS-05 has two additional shots on goal:

Smoking cessation where AXS-05 was better than active comparator bupropion, which is approved for smoking cessation (see my previous article for additional thoughts on AXS-05 in this indication).

Alzheimer’s disease agitation. Phase 2/3 results are expected in 1H 2020.

Insider and institutional ownership

On the ownership side, we have seen positive signals in the last few months.

Insiders have not sold a single share – CEO Herriot Tabuteau is holding 7.3 million shares and there have been a few small insider purchases in the last three months:

Chief Financial Officer Nick Pizzie purchased 5,400 shares in March, paying $12.58-12.69 per share.

Director Mark Coleman paid $12.18 per share for 5,100 shares in March.

Director Mark Coleman bought another 4,650 shares in May for $21.44 per share.

Director Mark Saad purchased 3,500 shares for $22.33 per share last week.

Institutional investors took notice as well. Below are some biotech-focused funds that bought in the first quarter:

Ra Capital – 3.3 million shares, a 2% stake for the fund.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners – 1.64 million shares, a 7.8% stake for the fund.

Baker Bros – 1.2 million shares, 0.1% stake.

Risks

The risks to the thesis are obvious – one or all candidates could fail in the clinic or fail commercially if approved. It is unlikely that all candidates will be successful in each of the ongoing trials.

Axsome claims a cash runway into Q1 2021 based on its current plans, but the cash balance is low for my taste ($42.6 million at the end of Q1 2019) and I would like the company to raise cash sooner rather than later. The company has a new $50 million ATM to opportunistically raise more cash (I would say current prices offer that opportunity) and management noted on the Q1 earnings call they have no plans to do a secondary offering before clinical trial readouts of AXS-05 later this year.

Conclusion

While Axsome delivered a strong run, there are no shortage of catalysts in the next 12 months and I think it has more room to run even if some of these trials fail:

AXS-12 phase 2 results in narcolepsy this quarter.

AXS-07 phase 3 results in acute migraine in 2H 2019 (likely Q4 2019).

AXS-05 phase 3 results in TRD in 2H 2019 (likely Q4 2019).

AXS-05 phase 3 results in MDD in 2H 2019 (likely late 2019).

AXS-05 phase 2/3 results in Alzheimer’s disease agitation in 1H 2020.

Of the 2019 readouts, I believe the two depression trials will have the most impact on Axsome’s share price (both up and down), while AXS-07 and AXS-12 readouts are likely to have less of an impact on the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AXSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects the author's personal opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.