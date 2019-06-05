TOTVS: Watch This Brazilian Leader In ERP Software

TOTVS (OTC:TTVSF) is the Brazilian leader in ERP software and controls over 50% of the market in Brazil. Growth has been OK, but the company recently sold a division for a huge loss. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and SAP (NYSE:SAP) dominate ERP. The company would have to show higher growth for the stock to be interesting.

Source: Company website

The stock trades for 39.04 reis, there are 163.61 million shares, and the market cap is 6.3 billion reis. Earnings per share were 0.23 reis and the price to earnings ratio is 169. The dividend is 0.31 and the dividend yield is 0.7%. Not a cheap stock.

Sales grew from 1.9 billion reis in 2015 to 2.3 billion in 2018. Not bad top-line growth for a Brazilian company. Earnings fell from 195 million to 59 million. Earnings have not kept up with costs. Free cash flow was 359 million reis last year and the free cash flow yield is 5.7%. That's a great free cash flow yield. Still, the stock is expensive for its growth.

The balance sheet shows 467 million reis in cash and 402 million in receivables. The liability side shows 71 million reis in payables and 659 million reis in debt. Strong balance sheet. Fitch rates the company's debt as AA. I'd agree with that.

TOTVS started off in 1983 as a company named Microsiga. Since that time, the company has acquired several other software companies. Nine years ago, TOTVS passed one billion reis in sales. The company controls 50% of the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software market in Brazil. The company's software is used in logistics, agriculture, legal, educational, manufacturing, and many other industries.

TOTVS's Fluig provides portal software for business. As an example, a farmer or construction company will have its own portal on the internet that will jive with employee's smartphones. The goal is to increase productivity and to keep track of data. The Carol division uses machine learning algorithms that will constantly analyze your data, bringing the best insights to your business.

Management at TOTVS recently made a massive mistake. TOTVS sold its Beatech division to Elgin for 25 million reis. It was purchased a short four years ago for 550 million reis. Wow! Talk about capital destruction! Beatech was supposed to focus on the internet of things. How about focusing on the making money of things?

Recently, the company raised one billion reis and offered 27 million new shares. Secondary offerings are dilutive to shareholders and don't make sense unless management can really put that cash to good use and earnings accrete to shareholders.

The Brazilian equivalency of Social Security owns almost 10% of TOTVS. I found the stock by perusing IVA Funds holdings. I also noticed that FPA International (FPIVX) owns shares. Here is what FPA had to say in its latest Shareholder Report:

Based in Brazil, Totvs is the country's leading provider of enterprise software solutions. It typically targets small- and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs"). We started investing in the company at a uniquely difficult time for Totvs. Given its domestic focus, large-exposure to SMEs, and natural correlation with employment, the business was hit by the most recent multi-year economic downturn, along with inflationary pressure on both tech wages and payroll taxes. During this period, Totvs also went through the integration of a sizable acquisition, along with a broader reorganization of its operations and management. Lastly, like most providers of software solutions, the group was shifting its business model from selling upfront licenses to offering subscriptions. While the long-term effect of this migration is an increase in the present value of the firm's customer relationships, the short-term impact is a decline in profitability. Even under normal economic conditions, such a transition can span and depress profits over multiple years. The confluence of so many challenges put significant downward pressure on the group's results, which in turn negatively impacted Totvs' share price because of the market's short-term focus. The decline was further aggravated by weakness in the national currency."

I looked at the top ERP software companies in the U.S. As I thought, Oracle was at the top of the list. There are hundreds of companies in this space and many specialize in certain industries. Oracle trades at a whopping $178 billion market cap and a forward price to earnings ratio of 13.8. That's a much more reasonable valuation. German SAP is another big player. It trades at a forward price to earnings ratio of 21.

FPA's comments are very interesting. The company is transitioning from upfront fees to subscription. FPA thinks that this will depress earnings in the short term. It also notes the weakness of the reis.

As for the Brazilian economy, it has been choppy. The reis is almost four to one with the U.S. dollar and has depreciated about 1/3 in just a few years. The former President and several high ranking politicians and business leaders are going/in jail for bribery. Crime is high. Commodities are low which hurts the economy as the country is a big exporter. Rio Tinto (RIO) had an iron ore tailings dam breach and over two hundred people died recently. Having stated all of this bad news, things could get better in Brazil. China has replaced much of its soybean imports from the U.S with Brazilian grains. If the country could get its act together, it could portend good things for TOTVS and the economy.

TOTVS is an interesting company. FPA's views really shed some light on what is happening. The idea is that short-term profits are down because of the switch from upfront fees to subscription. I'm going to watch TOTVS and you should too!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.