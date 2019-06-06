Philip Morris: 6% Dividend Yield, Future-Proof With 15-25% Upside

At $78.50, shares can potentially deliver a 15-25% return in the next 12 months if IQOS continues to succeed. We recommend Buy.

In IQOS, Philip Morris has a next-generation product that has taken strong share in Japan and is showing good progress in Europe.

Share price weakness can be attributed to weak reported financials in recent years, a result of the strong rise of the U.S. Dollar.

Philip Morris shares have fallen 15% since late March to less than $80, down a third from around $120 back in 2017; dividend yield is 5.8%.

Introduction

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) shares have fallen 15% since late March to less than $80, down a third from around $120 back in 2017, as shown below. At $78.50, it has a dividend yield of 5.8%, more than 3x that of the S&P 500 average. In this article, we review the safety of this dividend, and the stock's overall return potential.

PM Share Price (Last 5 Years) Source: Bloomberg Markets.

Poor Recent Financials

PM's share price weakness can be attributed to weak reported financials in recent years, with poor EPS growth and a low dividend coverage.

As shown in the charts below, PM's adjusted EPS shrunk during 2014-16 and grew only by +1.4% in 2017 and +5.4% in 2018. Its dividend cover has worsened significantly, with dividends at near 90% of EPS and taking up nearly all of PM's Free Cash Flow ("FCF"). PM also stopped repurchasing shares after 2014, after deciding it would no longer increase its debt for buybacks.

PM EPS (Adj.) & DPS (2013-18A) Source: PM 10-K filings. PM Selected Sources & Uses of Cash (2013-19E) NB. 2019E figures per mgmt. guidance. Source: PM 10-K filings.

Strong Dollar to Blame

However, PM's weak reported financials were mostly the result of the sharp rise of the U.S. Dollar, including against currencies such as the Euro, the Japanese Yen, the Indonesia Rupiah, and the Russian Ruble.

A strong Dollar is bad for PM because it generates all of its earnings from outside the U.S., particularly in Europe (mostly, the E.U.) and Asia-Pacific, as shown below. By country, PM's largest markets include Japan, Indonesia, Russia, Germany, Italy, and France.

PM Revenues & EBIT by Region (2018A) NB. Figures include Canadian subsidiary now in creditor protection (c. 5% of earnings). Source: PM 10-K filing (2018).

The sharp rise of the U.S. Dollar is shown below - in the last 5 years, it has risen 22% against the Euro, 6% against the Yen, and 21% against the Rupiah (and 90% against the Ruble); all these negatively impact its earnings.

U.S. Dollar vs. Key Currencies (Last 5 Years) Source: Bloomberg Markets

Solid Growth at Constant Currency

Excluding the negative impact of FX, PM has continued to deliver solid EBIT and EPS growth rates, as shown in the charts below.

For EPS, PM has historically targeted growth of 8-10% p.a. (in constant currency), and PM has largely achieved this.

For EBIT, PM has achieved positive growth in most years, and quickly recovering from years when it did not (due to temporary local events, of which we will explain more below).

(EBIT growth was negative in 2018, as PM took advantage of the U.S. tax cut to increase growth-related spend while still delivering on-target EPS growth.)

PM EPS Growth Y/Y (ex. FX) NB. Adjusted EPS figures are used. Source: PM 10-K filings. PM EBIT Growth Y/Y (ex. FX) NB. Adjusted OCI figures are used. Source: PM 10-K filings.

(We have used adjusted OCI, Operating Companies Income, as a substitute for EBIT above; OCI is the profit measure PM used before 2018 and differs from EBIT mainly in excluding a small amount of corporate expenses.)

Similarly, if we calculate EPS and EBIT at 2013 FX rates from PM's currency-neutral growth rates, both would have been substantially higher than the actual figures, as shown in the charts below:

PM EPS & DPS - Actual vs. At 2013 FX Rates Source: PM 10-K filings. PM EBIT - Actual vs. At 2013 FX Rates Source: PM 10-K filings.

Cigarette Declines Manageable

The strength of PM's earnings in constant currency is based on how volume declines in its core cigarettes business have remained manageable. Decline in PM's combustible volume has averaged -3.7% in the last 6 years and has fluctuated in a range between -1% and -6%, as shown on the left below. As with other tobacco companies, PM has been able to offset volume decline by price rises (typically 5-7% per year), thus keeping revenue growth positive, as shown on the right below:

PM Combustible Volume Growth Y/Y Source: PM 10-K filings. PM Net Revenue Growth Y/Y (ex. FX) Source: PM 10-K filings.

(NB. Net revenue growth rates include the contribution from IQOS in recent years. Combustible-only revenue growth at constant currency was -1.9% in 2017 and +2.3% in 2018.)

A breakdown of the combustible volume decline by region is shown below:

PM Combustible Volume Growth Y/Y By Region (2012-18A) Source: PM 10-K filings.

Fluctuations in the rate of decline tend to be due to specific regional events, from which PM eventually recovers. The most common type is excise tax increase, which has affected the E.U. several times, the Philippines (in Asia) in 2013, Saudi Arabia (in Middle East & Africa) in 2017. Others include the introduction of plain packaging (in Australia in 2012 and in the E.U. in 2016) and a poor economy (in LATAM in recent years).

(Exceptions where PM's combustible volumes have not recovered are: Eastern Europe, where the Russian market has been consistently weak; and Japan, where the growth of PM's IQOS has cannibalised cigarette sales.)

Looking forward, PM management expects industry volumes to decline with a CAGR of 2-3% which, when offset by price increases, will give PM a revenue CAGR of at least 5% (in constant currency). In our view, even if volume declines were to be worse, revenue should be at least flat.

Less Vulnerable to JUUL

JUUL's (JUUL) vaping product has grown dramatically in the U.S., accelerating cigarette volume by 50-150 bps each quarter, and this has been a key reason behind the share price weaknesses at the likes of Altria (MO), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY). (JUUL's vaping products are fundamentally different from PM's IQOS, which is a "heat-not-burn" product.)

However, PM is far less vulnerable to JUUL, as PM has no US presence, and a large part of its earnings are in Emerging Markets where JUUL's products will not be a good fit for price or taste reasons. (Similarly, PM's current business is also immune from any action by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.)

PM's markets in the E.U. have thus far not seen any impact from JUUL, which launched its products in key European markets in summer 2018. As shown below, PM's combustible volume declines in key European countries have remained normal except in France, where the government is raising the price per pack to €10 by 2020:

PM Combustible Volume Change Y/Y - Key EU Countries (2018) Source: PM results press release (18Q4). PM Combustible Volume Change Y/Y - Key EU Countries (19Q1) Source: PM results press release (19Q1).

(NB. 19Q1 volume declines larger in Germany and Italy due to inventory moves; excluding inventory, declines were -1.0% and -1.7% respectively.)

JUUL's vaping products in Europe are partly hamstrung by E.U. regulations, limiting the amount of nicotine in vaping products to 20 mg/mL, vs. 59 mg in the U.S.

Next-Generation Products

PM's more interesting than just a stable cigarette business; it has a large potential upside if its next-generation, heat-not-burn product IQOS succeeds. IQOS provides a more sustainable revenue stream and an opportunity for PM to take market share from other tobacco companies.

IQOS revenues were already 13.8% of PM's total revenues in 2018, from 41.4bn of consumable units shipped. PM aims to double the shipment volume to 90-100bn by 2021, implying a large revenue opportunity.

IQOS already has 17% of Japan tobacco market and remains the clear leader in the heat-not-burn category (23% of tobacco market) there. In Europe, IQOS's share of the tobacco market is steadily rising, despite having been launched only in selected markets, and IQOS now has a significant share in key countries. Details of these are shown below:

IQOS Share of Japan Tobacco Market Source: PM results presentation (19Q1). IQOS Share of E.U. Tobacco Market Source: PM results presentation (19Q1).

IQOS Share of E.U. Tobacco Market - Key Countries Source: PM results presentation (18Q4).

Strong Commitment to Dividend

PM's management is strongly committed to the dividend, currently at $4.56 per share (annualised) and implying a 5.8% yield. CEO Andre Calantzopoulos publicly re-affirmed this commitment in an interview on Bloomberg News in January:

Interviewer: Would you ever freezing increases or even cutting the dividend? CEO: The dividend is very sacrosanct for us. Obviously you know we have the Board's decision, but we have increased the dividend every year since the spin-off and, you know, we have a very significant increase this year, so, you know, dividend is very important to us as a company and we have absolutely the cash flow to fulfil our dividend promises to the shareholders. And I think that is the most important part for Philip Morris shareholders, short-term and long-term.

PM's 2019 FCF guidance of $8.4bn is sufficient to pay the $7.1bn needed for the dividend, and current net debt/EBITDA of just over 2x also allows the use of debt to bridge any temporary shortfalls.

Medium-Term Outlook

PM's 2019-21 outlook is net revenue CAGR to be at least 5% and EPS CAGR to be at least 8%, including for full year 2019, as shown below:

PM 2019-21 CAGR Outlook Source: PM investor day (Sep-18). PM 2019 Guidance Source: PM results presentation (19Q1).

Valuation

With respect to 2019 guidance, PM shares are on a 15.4x P/E and a 6.9% FCF Yield, as shown below. Dividend yield is 5.8%. This means PM stock is now cheaper than for many years.

PM Net Income, Cashflow & Valuation Source: PM 10-K filings & 19Q1 presentation.

Conclusion

PM's share price weakness in recent years can be attributed to the strong U.S. Dollar negatively impacting PM financials. Its core cigarette business remains solid, it is not exposed to the challenged U.S. market, and it is likely to deliver at least flat revenues from cigarettes for the foreseeable future. In IQOS, PM has a next-generation product that can potentially deliver a more sustainable revenue stream and market share gains, which represent a large upside.

At $78.50, PM shares are trading on a 15.4x P/E, a 6.9% FCF Yield, and a 5.8% dividend yield, the cheapest level for many years. Should IQOS continue to succeed, the 5.8% dividend yield and the medium-term outlook for "at least 8%" EPS CAGR would together give a high teens IRR with the same valuation multiples as today, and more if the shares re-rate upwards.

Key risks for our investment case include: a runaway success of JUUL in the E.U., more government excise increases and an even stronger U.S. Dollar. However, we believe PM should deliver at least flat revenues, which would enable the 5.8% dividend yield to continue.

PM shares offer good downside protection and could return 15-25% in next 12 months. We recommend Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM,IMBBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.