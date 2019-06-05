Tableau Software: Poster Child For Tech Firms Fooling Investors By Ignoring GAAP Accounting

Not only is that quite high for a business growing 15-20% annually, upon closer inspection (using GAAP financials) we can see that the business actually makes no money at all.

First of all, I have no doubt that data analytics software maker Tableau Software (DATA) has a solid product offering that its customers like, and that the market for data visualization will continue to grow nicely over the coming years. As a Seattle-based firm, where I currently live, I hope they do well. This article has nothing to do with the underlying business. Instead, it is a warning that Tableau (and many others in the tech space) are giving "earnings" guidance using non-GAAP accounting that gives the illusion that they are making money, when in fact they are not. This is a problem because investors looking for growth companies in the technology sector might be fine paying 65 times earnings for a 15-20% annual grower, and therefore are buyers of DATA shares after their recent pullback. Unfortunately, even though the midpoint of DATA's 2019 earnings guidance is $1.72 per share, they will actually lose money this year under GAAP rules. So the $1.72/sh the company points to is not a real reflection of the economics of the business.

To dive into this further, let's look at Tableau's financial results. Below I have copied their actual GAAP financials for 2018 directly from their SEC annual report filing, versus the non-GAAP numbers they use, and have also included actual results for Q1 2019 and guidance for full year 2019. The yellow and orange highlighted figures are meant to show how non-GAAP net income is correlated with free cash flow, whereas GAAP net income correlates with free cash flow less compensation paid out in stock (rather than cash).

As you can see, although Tableau's GAAP earnings for 2018 came in at a loss of 93 cents per share, the company instead touted its own non-GAAP figure of a profit of $1.56 per share. That is an increase in profit of $212 million for a business that generated revenue of $1.15 billion last year, so this is far from just a minor adjustment.

The gap stems largely from the fact that the company pretends it does not pay its employees in stock when it reports earnings to its investors. Stock-based compensation for 2018 was more than $238 million. So they figure if they just ignore it (since it is not an actual cash outlay), they can magically turn their $77 million loss for 2019 into a huge profit. Unfortunately, investors are falling for this. Even the analysts covering the company are publishing earnings estimates that exclude stock compensation.

It might be one thing if the stock being doled out was a tiny fraction of overall compensation, and therefore not really material to the business's overall finances, but we can clearly see this is not the case. In fact, to put that $238.7 million of stock compensation into perspective, you might find it interesting to know that during 2018, DATA averaged about 3,800 employees, meaning that on average, each and every employee was paid more than $62,000 in stock. That amount was equal to the total median household income in the United States last year!

For the first quarter of 2019, DATA reported earnings of 2 cents per share, even though its income statement showed a loss of $1.04 per share. The company's 2019 profit forecast of $1.58-$1.85 per share seems great, but the actual GAAP figure will almost assuredly come in at a negative number because stock compensation is running north of 20% of total revenue, far in excess of actual cash flow generation.

Normally, investors would be arguing whether DATA was worth 65 times 2019 earnings. Unfortunately, that conversation is moot because DATA is not actually making money, and therefore has a negative P/E ratio. That is not to say they will never make money (I am almost sure they will), but investors are left guessing when that might be and how much they could ultimately earn... not an easy task.

Lastly, it was interesting that the company during its latest quarterly conference call projected a long-term goal of 25%-plus free cash flow margins. During the first quarter stock-based compensation amounted to 23% of revenue, which means that even when the business matures in a few years and the company is earning more normalized margins (free cash flow in 2018 was just 12% of sales), it would barely be profitable assuming steady compensation levels. That should be a scary thought for DATA bulls, who likely envision far higher margins over the long term given the company's impressive gross margins of over 80%. It seems that expenses are going to stay high for a while (and maybe forever?).

All in all, it is important for investors to keep a watchful eye on tech companies that pay out huge amounts of employee pay in stock, and then turn around and try to convince Wall Street that none of it should be considered a cost of doing business. Tableau is not alone, it is just one of the more dramatic examples out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.