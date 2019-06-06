YY - Great Margin Of Safety As Core Business Is Valued At 1.2x P/E

My December 2020 SOTP gives me a $117/share target price, suggesting at least ~68% upside and a significant margin of safety.

EPS revisions are about to turn positive and YY Live is a much better business than priced in, allowing for both short- and long-term upside.

With $1.7bn net cash worth, $1.8bn worth of public shares (Huya) and 100% ownership of Bigo worth ~$1.9bn, YY's core business is valued at an implied 1.2x 2019E EPS.

YY has de-rated ~25% the last few months as Chinese equities are being sold off across-the board, however, YY has limited macro exposure.

Investment Case

In this article, I argue that YY is one of the most attractive idiosyncratic risk plays out there, given the substantial discount to intrinsic value and short-term mispricing. The stock has dropped ~25% on macro worries, allowing for a great buying opportunity as my December 2020 target price is $117, based on a SOTP implying ~9x NTM P/E. My key value drivers include:

1) Margin of safety will provide limited downside for medium- and long-term investors that can sit through the swings of the market (since Chinese tech ADRs tend to be volatile). I get my estimate of the substantial margin of safety using a SOTP methodology, as YY currently consists of three major businesses (YY Live, Huya and Bigo):

a) $5.8bn in market cap (at $70/share) less: $1.7bn in net cash less: $1.8bn in publicly traded Huya shares (15% holding discount) less: $1.9bn in Bigo value (15% holding discount)

b) = $380 million or $4.6/share --> my estimated current YY Live valuation). YY Live should do ~$3.9 EPS in 2019, leaving us with an implied 1.2x P/E for YY's core business.

2) Further, YY Live is a much better business than priced in: While MAU grows single digits, paying users have been growing +30% CAGR and there is still significant room for improvements as only 10-12% of YY Live Monthly Average Users (MAUs) currently are paying.

3) Short-term upside as investor sentiment will turn around: I believe YY's earnings will show macro resilience, which is the main reason for the selloff during Q2 - this is similar to what happened in April 2018 when stock bounced >30% (see Chart 1).

4) EPS revisions should turn positive as sell-side estimates have not fully incorporated recent developments of Bigo and Huya - I estimate EPS to grow CAGR 17% 2018-'21 vs sell-side estimates of 10%.

5) My December 2020 PT of $117 implies a $55 value for YY Live (incl cash), $25 value for Huya and $38 value for Bigo. I estimate YY (incl Bigo+Huya) will reach ~$7.5bn in revenues in 2021 (vs $4.3bn sell-side estimates excl Bigo) with a 15% net margin, implying ~$13.5 EPS or a P/E multiple of ~9x at my $117 PT.

Chart 1: YY price and consensus P/E showing that fundamentals are rather stable while valuation tends to take aggressive temporary swings (more details below).

Note: All USD numbers are based on a USD/CNY of 6.9 when translated. Also, note that I have consolidated Bigo numbers in my estimates and that they are still making losses, in contradiction to most sell-side analysts.

Business Model

YY (ADR listed at NASDAQ:YY) is a Chinese streaming platform provider, with ~400m MAUs, of which ~25% are in China and 75% internationally (mainly through Bigo and HUYA). Live streaming is a relatively new industry in China, exploding post-2015 with winners including YY, MOMO and Inke (listed at HKSE: link), which together account for about 80-90% of industry revenues.

Revenues are generated through a form of revenue share with YY's streamers, where user are buying virtual gifts with virtual currency, which can be everything from flowers ($0.1-0.2) to virtual boats (~$100). The revenue split is around 50% for YY, similar to MOMO but somewhat higher than Inke. Customers are often heavily tied to certain influencers and streamers which means that competitiveness comes from successfully attracting talent to YY's platform. As is implied, this is a very profitable business model when scaled up, as the sale of a virtual gift does not necessarily become associated with any cost except a ~50% revshare (YY currently earns a gross margin of ~36% and ROE >20%), while FCF-generation is fantastic (EBIT/FCF ~100%, currently trades at an FCF-yield of ~15% on 2019E numbers).

YY has +400 million Monthly Average Users (MAU) of which ~9 million are paying users. A majority of these is coming from the recent full acquisition of Bigo, operating a communications app IMO that has +200m MAUs. Note that monetization is very early stage, with only limited revenues coming mostly from advertisements. Instead, the ~9m paying users are mainly from ~10-12% paying user conversion in YY Live and Huya (which together has ~90m MAUs). Around 15% of the paying users are significant spenders, meaning around 1-1.5 million paying users generate a significant share of total YY revenues.

There has been quite a bit of coverage on SA of both YY and their underlying assets, including a good overview of Huya (HUYA) by App Economy Insights or a walk-through of Bigo by Alex Haak. Brian Yu also put out a good very bullish article recently on YY. Thus, I will try to stick to what I think most investors and analysts are missing, or at least not focusing enough on.

For more information: YY IR.

Buy For Great Margin Of Safety

With a SOTP approach, I will show how investors are severely misinterpreting the underlying value of YY's assets. I estimate YY Live's value in 2021 to be $55 per share, Huya $25 per share and Bigo $38 per share, which leaves a 68% upside versus today's share price of $70. First, let's check the math of the current share price:

1) The market cap of YY is ~$5.8bn assuming ~83 million outstanding shares and a $70 ADR price.

2) As per 1Q19, YY held $2.3bn in cash and cash equivalents. Adjusting for some debt and minority interest of ~$600 million, I arrive at an estimated enterprise value of YY to $4.2bn. The net cash represents ~$21 per YY share.

3) The Huya ADR currently trades at $22, which, with ~218 million shares gives us a market cap of $4.8bn. YY owns ~44.5% of the equity, which represents $2.11bn. Assuming a 15% holding discount, the Huya stake should be worth $1.8bn or ~$22 per YY share.

4) The recent Bigo acquisition valued 100% of the equity to $2.2bn. At a 15% holding discount, that leaves $1.9bn or $23 per YY share.

--> Adding these together, we arrive at an implied YY Live value of $381 million or $4.6 per share.

Chart 2: Implied value of YY Live.

Now, this is very cheap considering that I estimate YY Live to generate $323 million in net income in 2019, implying a 1.2x P/E for the YY Live business. I estimate YY Live NI to grow at 25% CAGR 2019-'21 (or 40% for YY consolidated vs 26% sell-side consensus), which gives me $504 million in 2021E net income, or a 2021E P/E multiple of 0.8x.

Chart 3: Implied valuation of YY Live

Now, this is more of a mental exercise than factual numbers, given the subjectively used holding discounts and the fact that the value of these assets might be deferred for a long time. For example, Chinese regulators have restrictions on transferring funds abroad (see e.g. SAFE or ecovis) and I do not think that the Huya acquisition will be exited shortly. Furthermore, the Bigo ownership is private and will stay that way. However, in my view, it does say a lot about the negative sentiment surrounding YY Live and what in my view is a major misunderstanding of the intrinsic value of the business. Further, even when adjusting holding discounts to 30% for Huya and Bigo, I am still only left with a 2x P/E on 2021E YY Live EPS.

So, how much is YY worth then?

Let's look at how I arrive at my December 2020 $117 target price:

1) Huya stake should be worth between $22-27 (current price and consensus TP). My TP of $25 assumes a P/S of about 1.6x given 2021E estimated revenues of $3.1bn (see Chart 5).

2) The Bigo stake should be worth between $27-48 (last implied deal price and base case as explained below). The $38 TP assumes $190m in 2021E NI, which implies a ~17x NTM P/E multiple.

3) YY Live should be worth $22 ex cash at a 10x P/E multiple (vs 12x 5y average P/E for YY).

4) My estimated net cash position in December 2020 of ~$3.2bn should be worth $2.7bn (15% discount) or $33 per share.

--> Based on this methodology, I arrive at a price range of $104-130, with my TP being at $117, or a 68% upside until December 2020.

Chart 4: Implied value of YY.

I am getting to my numbers the following way:

Chart 5: My estimates for YY is based on MAUs, paying users and ARPU as seen above. Bigo revenues are based on TAM and market share as described further down.

Chart 6: My estimates for EBIT and NI are based on contributions from YY Live, Bigo and Huya, where NI margins are in line with 2019E. 2019E numbers are distorted by high net interest income and the consolidation of Bigo, however, the normal efficient tax rate for YY is ~14%.

Chart 7: My FCF estimates are based on previous FCF-conversion vs net income, including assumptions regarding capital spend for new app developments and expansion (Bigo acquisition should drag down FCF in 2019E). This gives me my estimated $3.2bn net cash position in December 2020E.

While the above is my main reason for acquiring YY shares, I will account for a few other important arguments that helps me get a better conviction in buying YY shares below.

YY Live = Much Better Business Than Priced In

I believe that the market is too skeptical about YY Live's ability to grow sales and earnings in the medium- to long-run. As shown above, the market's valuation of YY Live ranges from ridiculously low to very low.

Investors have been attributing live streaming as a "soon to disappear fad" for many years now. However, MAUs have grown ~8% CAGR and paying users >30% CAGR, displaying strong underlying economics and an attractive sustainable business model. Further, since Founder Xueling Li returned as CEO in 2017, the focus has been on accelerating growth and establishing an attractive innovation pipeline. This has materialized through the launch of new categories/functions such as Host Battalion, live quizzes, pet care, social games or live streaming concerts. Another initiative that has yielded results recently is the increased focus on AI, which CEO Li mentioned had increased user average time spend with 25% QoQ on the 1Q earnings call May 29th. Since Li's return in May 2017, growth has been around 10% pa.

With 4.1m paying user in 1Q19 growing to 5.2m by 2021 (~13% CAGR) due to better customer engagement and a strong innovation pipeline, I expect YY Live's revenues to grow at a 20% CAGR and net income at a 25% CAGR 2018-'21. Since the 5y average P/E multiple of 12x (Chart 9) have been fair with the market discounting >10% sales CAGR, I argue that a lower 11x NTM EPS multiple should be fair for YY Live. With $6.1 2021E EPS this results in $55 per YY share (incl cash) for this business in December 2020.

Short-Term Upside

YY stock price is down ~25% over the last few months as Chinese equities are being sold off across-the-board (see Chart 8). My view is that YY is an idiosyncratic risk play, meaning that any macro worries (especially those that have a short-term character, such as trade barriers or tariffs) allow for good entry opportunities. I believe the macro exposure is limited due to: 1) only ~1-1.5m paying users generates a majority of the revenues, and they will not be sensitive to a smaller economic downturn (similar to the gaming industry, which I do not think is affected by short-term macro swings), 2) 75% of MAUs are outside of China and here, monetization is still in a very early stage, and 3) a cyclical downturn would be offset by continued structural growth in the form of mobile/live-streaming penetration and internet access in 2nd and 3rd tier cities.

Further, I believe the exposure to trade wars of YY Live, Huya and Bigo is limited to none. Huya's ~5m paying users generate basically all of their revenue by virtual gifts, which has no direct exposure to tariffs or other short-term effects caused by trade wars. Bigo, currently profiting from Bigo Live while making losses in short-video app LIKE and communication app IMO, has the majority of their MAUs outside of China. Growth is mainly attributable to continued penetration of their TAM as explained further down, and not really cyclical growth. Hence, in the short- to medium-term, I argue that YY has very limited to no macro exposure and that we should be opportunistic buying at these levels.

Chart 8: Chinese equities have sold off since March/April due to mostly macro worries. Generally, YY tends to correlate with other Chinese stocks, allowing for solid buying opportunities as macro exposure is very limited.

Chart 9: Forward P/E based on Bloomberg consolidated estimates (BEst) show the derating of YY business over the last few years and since peak levels in 2017, although core business still is healthy.

EPS Revision Trend Should Turn Around

While revenue growth has performed well over the last few years and quarters, growing around 30-50% YoY, earnings have disappointed the market as they have been revised down. While YY actually beat EPS estimates in all quarters in 2018 (see Chart 10), higher SG&A spend, the acquisition of Bigo (which is margin dilutive) and some other minor disappointments has led to a negative EPS revision trend as seen in Chart 11.

Chart 10: While YY beat EPS estimates in all the last five quarters, stock performance has still been poor given lower expectations going forward. Source: Bloomberg

Chart 11: The EPS revision trend has been downwards sloping the last year as costs have surprised on the upside, while the Bigo acquisition is margin dilutive (plus a ~22% dilution for current owners).

However, looking forward, I believe this trend will turn positive because of two main reasons:

1) Sell-side have yet to model Bigo contribution, which could contribute with as much as ~23% to 2021E EPS or ~27% to 2021E revenues.

2) Overly cautious estimates of YY Live given macro worries will lead to positive revisions; YY has beat estimates in 8/8 of the last quarters, with the average revenue beat being 10% and EBIT beat 6%.

--> Thus, I am 15% above on consensus 2019E EPS and 26% above 2021E EPS.

To expand a bit on my assumptions regarding the Bigo contribution, I model it the following way (due to very poor information regarding current contribution potential):

1) In 2018, revenue was ~$550 million and net income negative ~$50 million, where Bigo Live did a positive $70 million profit and LIKE did a $120 million loss (approximate numbers estimated from management and sell-side guidance).

2) With a $5bn TAM, including primarily US, Middle East, and India, Bigo should be able to reach a ~40% market share, translating into ~$2bn in revenues 2021, or a 2018-'21 sales CAGR of 54%. The high market share is made possible through a very good scale, where Bigo currently is ~3x the size of its closest competitor. Serving as anecdotal proof of concept is IMO, reaching +200 million MAU in 1Q19, or the continued +10% QoQ growth of LIKE.

3) Heavy investments in innovation and user acquisition will weigh on profits, but management is guiding for positive margins post-2019. Assuming similar app economics as YY, I estimate a 10% net profit margin in 2021, translating into ~$190m in net profits. This is generally not in sell-side numbers.

4) With 83m shares, the contribution is ~$2.3 per YY share, which I in my SOTP approach attribute a ~17x EPS multiple to, leading to my Bigo December 2020 TP of $38. In a bear case, I assume 2021E revenues of $1.7bn and a NI margin of 6%, implying a 25x multiple on my low end $27 TP. In a bull case, I assume $2.2bn in revenues and a 14% NI margin, implying a 15x EPS multiple for my bull case TP of $48.

Risks: Regulation, Technology & Competition

The key risks I see in YY is fairly straight forward: 1) Chinese streaming regulation, 2) innovation need and industry sustainability, and 3) potential competition.

1) Chinese regulation, especially regarding censorship, is known to be very hard to predict (see e.g. the Kuaishou ban or Huoshan controversy. Previously, streaming platforms have seen significant scrutiny, leading to partial bans or high penalties for showing inappropriate content. However, larger platforms like YY and Momo have very good internal controls, reducing such risk. Further, the Chinese government is incentivized to maintain a consolidated industry with a few large players that have close contact with regulators rather than a fragmented industry, which is much harder to regulate and control.

2) Need for innovation and potential "hype" industry is other worries often expressed by investors. My view is that live streaming fulfills a clear demand gap, where it is the easiest way of 1) connecting people with common interests, and 2) allow for easy, interactive access to influencers, streamers and other popular "icons". This is, in my view, especially true in China where many social platforms (such as Youtube, Facebook etc) are restricted allowing for other interactive platforms. Regarding the need for innovation, YY has plenty of capital, a solid pipeline of new features and a loyal customer base, reducing the innovation need significantly in the short-term.

3) New competitors keep turning up and disrupting the oligopoly currently in place. These include Douyin/TikTok, Kuaishou or Bilibili (BILI). However, this has been the situation over time, and considering the stable growth in YY paying users, this actually speaks for a solid moat as platforms and streamers become fairly sticky and assure stable paying user growth.

Investment Summary

I think YY presents one of the best margins of safety for any investor willing to take some volatility, given the great margin of safety (YY Live implied valuation of 1.2x 2019E EPS) and promising short-term prospects (EPS revisions and macro sell-off). My SOTP suggests a December $117 PT, representing 68% upside or ~41% IRR. At my PT, P/E would be 9x, which seems more than fair given >20% ROE, 24% revenue CAGR 2019-'21 and a market leading position in a very interesting market.

Let me know your thoughts below, happy to discuss.

Further, I would like to add some quick conclusions from some proprietary work I have done on the stock:

1) While YY isn't seen as the hottest hype app in Chinese streaming, this is actually a good thing. While smaller hype apps sees quick growth, they tend to deteriorate rather quick as well. YY has a loyal customer group in the mid-teens and upwards, which remains loyal as YY maintains large streamers from pretty lucrative contracts (as YY has enough MAU and actively work for better customer retention).

2) There is significant headroom for further growth. Not only can YY drive current asset utilization (longer average time spent on the site, higher monetization of customer base etc), but they can also keep benefiting from secular growth as second- and third-tier cities in mainland China expands (which is where YY has their strongest standing).

Disclosure: I am/we are long YY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.