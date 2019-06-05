Flee To Cash, Sell Your Stocks. No, Instead Reinvest In Good Ones Like CURE

Be not a “trader”-speculator! Instead you will help “shorter-term active investors” who make the most of the next few months, instead of competing with speculators.

Be sure to pocket the profits when in hand.

If you sell, put your liberated capital where it is odds-on to quickly earn capital gains at triple-digit CAGR rates. Like Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares ETF (CURE).

Those pro appraisers have their enviable jobs, reputations, and $millions of their employers’ capital at risk in expressing such outlooks.

Market pros see only about two dozen widely-held and actively-traded stocks and ETFs out of some 2500 or more (1%) as having more price downside than upside.

20th Century Run & Hide strategy

These days a broker's life is hard without panic periods painted as "preservation" of profits.

That strategy leaves its followers way behind as 21st Century markets advance. Avoid missing the odds-on likelihood of benefits from using what the market pros know while you can’t know. Put them aboard your actively-managed portfolio as unpaid consultants.

But will they tell you the truth, or just box you into fattening their employers’ year-end bonuses?

Here’s the secret: Don’t ask them.

Just let their own actions (taken only to benefit them) tell you what they are thinking.

They want their own hedging actions to protect against the risks they must take, but they lose their advantages of experience and position if they over-pay. So in being truthful to themselves, they turn out to be truthful to us.

We can (and do) check them out by seeing how well their past actions worked. Actual subsequent market prices tell the story.

First, here’s the perspective, then the details

The upside-to-downside price change prospects we want to know are present in the insurance they buy for every stock’s big-volume block trade they are called on to help make happen. Thousands of them each day. With hang-over effects from day to day.

Here is what they saw at yesterday’s market close for over 2500 actively-traded issues, stock by stock. The picture tells how few of those securities under threat of big losses had to pay up (with big Range Index costs) for protection.

Those under threat are on the right-hand side of the picture. The ones with little or no real concern are on the left hand side of the bottom scale. Or off of it.

Figure 1

The bottom scale’s 50-point mark indicates where there is as much downside price change in prospect as upside. To the right is increasing concern, to the left, not so much.

The vertical scale on the right of the picture is a count of the number of companies (stocks or ETFs) involved at each point on the horizontal scale.

All your Media market-panic advisers don’t see this Market Profile, or just hope you won’t either.

What to do about it?

If your attitude is duck-like, let the media tears roll off your back, and just wait for the storm to pass. Recovery is inevitable. All it costs is a bit of time.

But if you only have a limited amount of time to get your financial resources up to where you know they need to be, then the “storm” provides an opportunity to take advantage of those who can be convinced that “the sky is falling” and they should sell you their holdings at desperate prices.

Here are a couple of alternatives, based on where their prices are now seen to be, and what kind of recovery has been seen for them in prior forecasts like those of today.

But in the comparisons process keep these questions in mind:

How good (reliable, credible) is the data being provided?

What is the ratio of prospective gain to the potential for loss?

What are the odds that the gain will be achieved?

How large have past profit achievements been compared to the forecast?

How quickly is it likely the gain or loss will occur?

First and easiest, least risky, just buy the market average. Use the Grandmother shopping adage: “The time to buy things is when they are on sale.”

Figure 2

First, how good is the data? It is a sample drawn from the past 5 years of [all] 1261 daily forecast observations, where 41 of them had the same proportions as today’s forecast. Today the downside proportion of the whole forecast span of $261 to $305 is between the market quote of $275 and $261, or 30%. Hence a Range Index [RI] of 30. 41 similar prior forecasts is a large enough number to be fairly representative of an extreme situation without being “accidental”.

The small blue picture of the actual distribution of all 1261 prior forecasts shows that a 30 RI is at a lower extreme of experiences.

The remainder 70% of the forecast, to the upside offers a +11% gain prospect. But at what potential for loss? Prior 30 RI forecasts encountered price drawdowns at their worst point on the way trying to achieve that +11% target of an average of -5.9% during the 3 months following the forecast. The Benefit to (worst) Cost ratio is about 2 to 1. There is no certainty of -6% losses here, but the perversity of uncertain and unmanageable events guides the fickle finger of fate towards its worst impact, so the most conservative plan should at least be aware of the possibility.

On the plus side, the history of those 41 prior forecasts like todays shows that 34 of them (83%) produced profitable experiences. In the past 7 took losses, and they reduced the average % payoff from some higher expectation down to a +5.5% actual achievement, barely half of today’s +11% prospect. That comparison produces a Credibility Ratio of 0.5, less than what might be desired.

Still, the history of the 41 forecasts involved 59 market days rather than a holding period limit of 3 months (of 21 typical market days). The CAGR rate of return is +25%, about 3 times the S&P500 index’s trend gain, so “the market” may be said to be “on sale” at present.

But are there better opportunities at hand? It depends on your attitudes and preferences.

A better Cost~Benefit ratio of +32.6% to -11.3% (3 to 1) is presented by a leveraged ETF of basic materials stocks.

Figure 3

A quick check of the Win Odds tells that only 5 out of each 8 in the sample forecasts 57 experiences were profitable, and the substantial size of the loss exposure has been enough to wipe out the aggregate profits, leaving a net loss of -1.1% as a % payoff. Not surprisingly, the Credibility Ratio comparing the %Payoff with the Sell Target Potential is a complete zero, or worse.

This is not anywhere close to a good choice. Instead let’s consider some more credible alternatives, starting with a leveraged ETF of the Nasdaq Index, the QQQ, in Figure 4.

Figure 4

Here is a Benefit-to-Cost ratio of almost 2 to 1, from an adequate sample of 50 prior forecasts, 43 of which (86 out of 100) were substantially profitable at a %Payoff average of +15%. While the Sell Target was ambitious enough to constrain the forecast Credibility to a 0.6 ratio, its quicker payoff accomplishment of only a 38 market day typical holding period (7-8 weeks) boosted its CAGR to +151%, highly desirable.

Still, loss exposure is present, so concern over a -14% potential loss might dissuade the more conservative investor to be satisfied with lesser gain-speeds. Another choice rests on good underlying surroundings and utilizes the market environment to give the ordinarily attractive choice a further boost in reward with little additional loss exposure cost.

Figure 5

This healthcare ETF offers a history of 7 out of 8 profitable prior forecasts (actually 28 out of 32) with achieved %Payoffs of +12% average. Compared to the current forecast of a +15% Sell Target, the expectation is quite credible at a ratio of 0.8. And the average holding periods of just over 7 weeks spurs the annual rate of return to a +120% CAGR.

Conclusion

Periods of market weakness provide irregular opportunities to augment market-average trends with special-circumstance additions. Such events can be important boosts to investors whose pace of accomplishment to date has been disappointing.

But care needs to be taken when reaching beyond normal surroundings or circumstances. I hope that some of the considerations discussed here will be helpful in future market weakness instances.

Our present preferences encourage us to favor buys in the Direxion Daily Healthcare 3x ETF (CURE) as a way to accelerate the portfolio wealth-building pace.

