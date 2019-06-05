Momo: Fast Growth At A Good Price

Momo (MOMO) is undervalued. It has Trailing Twelve Month Free Cash Flow of $548m at the end of Q1 2019 while the market cap was $5.72B. That means the company is valued at roughly 10.4x TTM FCF despite a 35% growth in Q1 2019. The company also had $1.8bn in the bank and $722m in convertible long-term debt at the end of March 2019.

The thesis is very simple, Momo is growing fast, profitable with plenty of free cash flow and net cash of $1.1bn. A fast-growing company that’s cheap.

The Recent Pullback

I would like to start by covering the negatives which is mainly the reasons for the recent pullback in the share price.

Late April 2019 the government in China kept up its crusade in banning apps with content it objected to, this seems to be to stay in control of the content available on the internet in China. Momo has not been the only company to be at the receiving end of a ban in recent months and a number of high-profile apps have been banned for a month and then reinstated with slightly more oversight. Even Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), the operator of WeChat, was called into the Office of Combating Pornography and Illegal Publications in October and told to clean up its acts.

What is important to note about the ban Momo received is that it affects its TanTan division, which was bought by the company last year for about $771m. If we look at the segment information for the three months ending March 31, 2019, we see that TanTan as a whole is about 7.9% of the company’s revenues as calculated from the Q1 2019 earnings.

Even if all the TanTan revenues were lost going forward as well as the investment of $771m it would not kill the company, it would be a major blow, but Momo would recover in a few quarters.

Another risk is lawsuits against the company in relation to the blocking of the TanTan apps and the disclosure surrounding them on the stock market. It is difficult for me to assess the lawsuits, but they seem to a matter of course in the USA when an unexpected event happens at a listed company. Usually, it takes several years to finish this kind of lawsuit and even if it ends up being negative I suspect that the FCF going forward will be able to take on all the penalties and costs associated. I consider it a minor problem.

Company Growth

Company growth has been slowing markedly since 2016, 2017 and 2018. Sustaining a growth that takes sales in 2016 from $534m to $1.95B in 2018 is difficult to sustain. Growth in Q1 was still a whopping 35%. The management said in its business outlook that they expect a growth of 27%-30% for Q2 2019.

If we assume the low end of that management expectations of 27% for the rest of the year sales for the whole of 2019 would still be $2.5B. That is about 2.28 P/S ratio which is very reasonable for such a fast-growing company.

In the Q1 2019 release, we also learn more about MAU. I refer to the press release for the numbers but an important takeaway is that revenue is growing faster than user numbers. That tells me that they are getting better at monetizing the apps which makes the current users ever more valuable.

As we discussed above, we know that TanTan is not a big part of the company’s revenues today, but we expect it to become a much bigger part over the coming 2-3 years. The information provided on the revenue from TanTan in the 2018 Financial Statements for previous years implies that there is a lack of commercialization of the app. Momo acquired it for cash and shares in addition to share-based payments to the founder/s based on certain performance goals which the management of Momo expect will be achieved despite the shutdown from the app stores.

One of the helpful pieces of information in the 2018 FS is the following:

Tantan. Tantan revenues were RMB418.0 million (US$60.8 million) in 2018, which mainly included value -added service revenue. After our acquisition of Tantan, we consolidated its financial information into ours.

It shows us that the total revenue for 2018 was $60.8m. With the capabilities of the Momo team in monetizing the Momo app and lending a helping hand to TanTan we can hope for a doubling or tripling of that revenue in the next 2-3 years. I expect that 2019 will be used to shore up the platform and late 2019, early 2020 will start the monetization full force. It will help ensure the sizeable growth for the group going forward.

Dividends and Match Group

On March 12, 2019, Momo declared a dividend of 62 cents per ADS or about 31 cents per ordinary share. That amounts to about $128m. A nice bonus to shareholders. The payment happened after the end of the Q1 and as such is not shown in these Financial Statements. The amount paid out does not cover the positive cash flow from Operating Activities in Q1, which totaled $175m.

This seems to imitate a move by Match Group (MTCH) from November 2018. The differences between Match Group and Momo is that Momo has more sales, is growing faster, lower debt and a lower market cap. I suggest you spend some time comparing the two when doing your own analysis.

Conclusion

To reduce the risk from this investment I would wait till the company confirms the suspension by the government has been lifted. When that has been done the company is free to monetize TanTan further and make a success of the acquisition from last year.

My strategy would be to buy and hold till the shares have passed $42, which I think they will do following reinstation of the apps and more coverage of the stock. I pick $42 as it just above the early April 2019 high of the company and it should be a realistic target in the short term for the stock to achieve. In the medium, to long-term, there is little stopping it from passing $50-55 as they start commercializing TanTan further.

Addendum: I wrote the article over the weekend but didn't have time to finish till today, Tuesday 4th June. I see the stock is up 7% today, great start to its journey back past $40!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MOMO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.