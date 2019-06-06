Micron Earnings: Brace For Impact

Investors should closely tracked its margin profile, the status of its inventory normalization and its management's views on when the company will start growing again.

Micron (MU) is scheduled to report its Q3 earnings on June 25. The chipmaker has been going through a bit of a slowdown over the last few quarters and so investors should be closely monitoring its revenue figure. But that’s not the only item to scrutinize. Investors should also closely watch its margin profile, its management's Q4 guidance, and their views on channel inventory levels, as these items are likely going to determine where the company and its shares head next. Let’s take a closer look to have a better understanding of it all.

Margin Profile

It seems like the overhang on memory prices is continuing further. DRAM and NAND spot prices continued their downward trajectory once again during May. Industry pundits were previously expecting DRAM and NAND prices to start trending upwards in H2 FY19 but clearly things didn’t turn out that way.

(Source: BQ's DRAM Tracker)

Spot prices eventually impact contract prices over the subsequent 3 to 6 months; they’re more of a leading indicator versus an absolute measure that impacts the financials of Micron and its peers going forward. The fact that spot prices have remained distressed this year only suggests that Micron and its peers could be margin and revenue challenged in Q4 FY19 and maybe even in Q1 FY20. So, this is an important metric to track.

DRAMeXchange actually issued a research note last week, saying:

TrendForce predicts contract prices will keep plunging under as monthly deals are made in May and June and decline by nearly 25% for the whole 2Q. Server DRAMs, which contribute to over 30% of DRAM shipments, will face an even heavier price pressure... We will see suppliers' profitability facing further shrinkage as industry prices continue to dive in 2Q.

I don’t think Micron’s profitability will be perfectly correlated with declining spot or contract prices for basically two reasons. First, the chart attached above highlights that spot prices fluctuate differently for every module. So, the chipmaker can always adapt and tweak its production mix between higher-value lower-margin modules to lower-value but higher-margin modules. Depending upon the quantity sold under the new mix, its revenues may suffer a bit but its margins won’t be fully correlated with falling prices.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Secondly, Micron has been undertaking a slew of cost cutting measures - such as streamlining manufacturing processes and moving to advanced 1Y nodes - to lower its cost profile. These measures boost Micron’s price competitiveness and they also mitigate the impact of falling module prices. So, I'm of the opinion that Micron’s margins should drop less than the drop in DRAM and NAND prices. This is of course based on the assumption that nothing unexpected comes up and its factory utilization rates remain unchanged.

Inventory Normalization

Investors should also closely listen to Micron management’s view on how their channel inventories have evolved over the quarter and what kind of trends it’s expecting going forward. The chipmaker’s top-brass had noted during their Q2 earnings call that they “expect growth to resume in the second half of calendar 2019 as we see improvement in our customers’ inventory position”.

However, analysts have been coming out with contrarian views - such as here, here and here - of late which really puts a big question mark around the timeliness of Micron’s prospective return to growth. The status of its channel inventory normalization would mark whether analysts under-estimated the company’s prowess to turn things around, or if the situation is worse than management’s expectations.

Also, note that Micron’s management made the above forecast in their Q2 earnings call back in March whereas Huawei, its significant customer that accounted for 13% of Micron's overall revenue during H1 FY19, was banned by US regulators during May. So, this would be an opportune time for Micron’s shareholders to get some clarity on how big of a role was Huawei playing in the chipmaker’s inventory normalization and how the ban impacts its supply chain. For all we know, Huawei may have been one of the driving forces expected to consume and drive down Micron’s channel inventory.

The normalization of channel inventories and reduction of excess supply should ideally push DRAM and NAND prices higher. Rising spot and eventually contract prices stand to boost revenue and profitability figures for Micron and its peers.

With that said, the chipmaker had actually cut its DRAM wafer starts in the last quarter due to excess channel inventories and soft demand from its customers. Its management had noted during their last conference call that “given the lower DRAM demand outlook from our customers, we have decided to idle approximately 5% of our DRAM wafer starts”.

It would be interesting to know whether Micron’s management maintains its wafer starts at lower rates or hikes it back to prior levels. It would clearly indicate management’s view about the coming quarters.

If its top brass actually believes that their channel inventories are clearing per their expectations, then they would want to resume their DRAM wafer starts at prior rates so that they’re able to fulfill growing demand. On the other hand, if they see that there’s still excess supply in the channel and inventories are not clearing as per prior expectations, then the chipmaker’s management would want to maintain or maybe even reduce their factory utilization rates further.

Wrapping It Up

Micron’s management had guided in the last earnings call that their Q3 revenue would be $4.8 billion at the mid-point, which would mark a year-on-year decline of 38.4%. The chipmaker might miss its management’s revenue guidance this time around since Huawei was banned during the quarter and several analysts have noted that its channel inventory is taking longer than previously expected to go back to its normal levels.

But with that said, Micron’s upcoming earnings call would be an opportune time for investors to separate the wheat from the chaff and get some clarity about the state of its operations. Specifically speaking, closely listen in on management’s commentary about the timeliness of the company’s return to growth, its inventory normalization, and how its margin profile is evolving.

Tracking these metrics would allow us to evaluate how escalating trade-related tensions between US and China, disrupted global supply channels, soft channel demand and sluggish DRAM and NAND prices would impact its business over the next couple of quarters. Good luck!

