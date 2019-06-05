4 Stocks With Very High Total Yield

These four stocks have a total yield (buyback yield plus dividend yield) at or above 11%. The buybacks and dividends in most cases use up 100% of their free cash flow.

The Concept of Total Yield Is Becoming More Important

More companies are employing stock buybacks as a method of rewarding shareholders (as well as management). Over $1 trillion was spent on share repurchases by public companies in 2018, according to a study by Bank of America, quoted in Yahoo! Finance. This is up 91%. Many technology and financial companies use buybacks, and the sectors are expanding that employ them, according to the study.

This article focuses on the concept of total yield, which is the combination of both dividend payments and share repurchases. Total yield takes buybacks as a percent of the market value of a company (the buyback yield) and adds it to the dividend yield (dividend payments divided by market value). Both of these payments are after-tax payments that reward shareholders.

For example, for a set dividend payout ratio each year, a company which repurchases shares will pay increasingly higher dividends per share. Remaining shareholders' stake in the companies increases. This is likely one of the reasons why managements typically spend a larger portion of free cash flow on share repurchases than dividends. Another reason is that share repurchases can more easily be increased or lowered with less effect on the stock price than changes in dividends.

A very significant advantage of the total yield concept is that by finding these stocks one can be assured a very high percentage of free cash flow is used to benefit shareholders. For example, most technology companies do not pay dividends, but many repurchase their shares. By focusing on companies that pay both dividends and do share repurchases, one can be assured that close to 100% and, in some cases, more than 100% of free cash flow is being used for shareholders. I decided to find some of these highest total yield stocks. This is not easily done since most screening software tools do not have the ability to filter out how free cash flow is used. The next section describes those we found which had a total yield of at least 11% or higher.

4 High Total Yield Stocks as of Early June 2019

Here is the list of four stocks I put together as of June 4, 2019:

Source: Hake estimates and public filings of each company

These four stocks have a median of 12.7% in total yield and use up an average of 111% of the free cash flow that each company produces.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

The table below shows that over 133% of free cash flow was used by NXPI to buy back its shares in 2018. It does this with debt and existing liquid assets.

Source: Hake and public filings

The $5 billion NXPI spent on buybacks represents 18.7% of its $26.8 billion stock market value. NXPI financed the excess of $1.25 billion spent on share repurchases ($5 billion - $3.76 billion free cash flow), and dividends ($128 million), by borrowing a net $724 million in long-term debt and reducing its cash balance by $758 million to $2.8 billion.

NXPI has continued its large share buybacks during Q1 2019. As can be seen from the cash flow statement below, NXPI produced $160 million in free cash flow. It repurchased $715 million of shares and paid $71 million in dividends:

Source: 6-K filed 4-30-19 by NXPI

NXPI paid for this shortfall of excess purchases of stock by drawing down its existing cash balance of $2.8 billion, lowering it to $2.19 billion. At this pace of buybacks and dividends ($788 million) per quarter, less $160 million in free cash flow, NXPI is spending a net $600-$620 million per quarter. Its cash balance will last only about four more quarters before it will have to borrow as it did during 2018.

Note also this implies a lower total yield based on the Q1 2019 figures. For example, the $788 million in dividend and share purchases represent a full-year figure of $3.15 billion. Based on the market value today of $26.835 billion, the total yield now is 11.7%. This is lower than last year's 19.8% but is still about the median total yield of the list.

Voya Financial (VOYA)

VOYA, a retirement, investment, and insurance company, has had very consistent growth in sales and earnings in the past six years since it went public. Even more impressive is the fact that the company has reduced its shares outstanding from over 261 million at the end of 2013, the year VOYA went public, to just under 146 million by February 2019. This is a 42% cut over 6 years or about 8% a year.

Source: Hake and public filings

The table above shows that VOYA is a bit more conservative than NXPI but still has a high total yield. It only uses 55% of free cash flow dividend and share repurchases to achieve that yield.

VOYA completed $250 million in share buybacks in Q1 2019, which is roughly on par with the same amount on an annualized basis as the $1.025 billion in share repurchases VOYA did last year. Keep in mind that the market value is only $7.5 billion. So at this rate, theoretically, almost 3/7ths (43%) of the stock shares outstanding would be gone. Assuming the P/E and dividend yield ratios stayed the same, the stock would likely rise by 43%. This is a potential compound annual gain of 12.65% per annum. Here is how that math works:

Source: Hake calculations

Now, of course, things won't work exactly that way. The P/E ratio is likely to rise from its relatively cheap level of 15x forward expected earnings and the dividend yield at 0.07% could fall. This will mean the same dollar amount of stock purchases will bring in fewer shares. I estimate that at least a 20% reduction in the number of shares. Therefore, let's call it a 10% average annual gain in the stock price, on average, could be expected, as long as the same cash flow is produced by VOYA. This is the power of the total yield concept. It significantly aids you in estimating the value of the stock and its potential gains, all other things being equal. One more point, since VOYA does not pay out more than 55% of its free cash flow for dividends and buybacks, there is plenty of room for it to raise its per share dividend rate, especially since the yield is well below 1%.

Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

Source: Hake and company filings

Citrix's cloud-based software sales are growing nicely as well as its transition to a subscription and SaaS-based sales model. As a result, CTXS started paying a dividend last year and this year its expected per rate is expected to be $1.40 per share. That represents a 1.5% dividend yield. In addition, CTXS has begun significantly buying back its shares. Management believes the stock is very cheap at 17x earnings, especially since it consistently makes a 26% net income margin. Right now, its buyback program at $1.26 billion for 2018 was 131% of the stock's market value. This represents a buyback yield of 10.1%.

During Q1 2019, CTXS produced $250 million in free cash flow and bought back $93.8 million in shares, which is a $376 million annualized rate. This is much lower than the $1.26 billion share repurchases made last year. So it appears the company has decided to keep share buyback spending well below the free cash flow amounts it produces. Compare this to its spending in the last 4 quarters:

Source: Hake compilation and public filings

This shows that CTXS has kept its spending on buybacks close to 100% of its free cash flow during Q2 and Q3 last year. If CTXS keeps its buybacks at 37.5% of its free cash flow, expect that $375 million in buybacks and $180 million in dividends will be paid out this year, or $550 million. That represents 4.4% of its $12.4 billion market valuation. CTXS completed a $750 million share buyback program it announced in October 2018 during Q1 2019. So far, the company has not announced a new buyback program, but it is possible that CTXS will continue its spending on buybacks. After all, CTXS has $1.7 billion in gross cash and securities and $1 billion in net cash after deducting long-term debt. So CTXS could continue to afford to do this. Expect the total yield to range between 4.4% and 11% during 2019.

E-Trade Financial Corp. (ETFC)

Source: Hake and public filings

The table above shows that ETFC's 2018 buybacks and dividends took up 81% of its free cash flow and this represented 11% of its market value (the total yield). The next table shows that during some quarters, ETFC spends more than 100% of its FCF on repurchases (most of the spend) and dividends.

Source: Hake and public filings

In October 2018, the company began a $1 billion share repurchase program. It spent $501 million on it in Q4 2018 and $120 million in Q1 2019. That means it still has $370 million left under that program, which it tends to renew once a year. So expect that amount to be spent during Q2 and Q3 2019. I would expect another $1 billion or higher buyback program to be announced by Q4 2019. This represents 1/11.5 (i.e., $11.5 billion market value), or 8.7% of its market value. Including the 1.2% dividend yield, 9.9% of the stock market value can be expected to be returned to shareholders over the next year.

Summary and Conclusion

The value of the total yield concept is that stocks which pay both dividends and also repurchase shares tend to use up a very large percentage of the company's free cash flow on behalf of shareholders. In most cases, companies tend to spend more on share buybacks even when they are paying dividends. This is because share buybacks can be adjusted much more easily based on the variance in free cash flow. Dividends tend to be more rigidly set and changes up and down can more dramatically the stock price.

Note that there are other very high total yield stocks that don't pay a dividend. For example, AMC Networks (AMCX) has a total yield of 9.7%, but it does not yet pay dividends. In addition, other stocks like Toll Brothers (TOL) have high total yields, but its quarterly free cash flow tends to be negative except for one quarter a year. I decided to exclude these type of stocks from the list, in order to make sure that the dividends and share repurchases could be easily predicted.

The inherent assumption with high total yield stocks is that the stock price is not only doubly protected on the downside, but that the higher earnings per share and dividends per share implied from the reduced share counts will act as catalysts to push the stock higher. I recommend that investors look at buying these four stocks because they will benefit from their high total yields.

