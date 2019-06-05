Tesla Likely Needs A Miracle June

While there are still about four weeks to go in the second quarter, it's already been a tough Q2 for Tesla (TSLA). The company announced a large Q1 loss, had a capital raise that has not gone well for investors, and is facing numerous questions about its future. With shares currently at multi-year lows as seen below, it looks as if the company will need a miracle June to meet its guidance for the period.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

With the race on to not only produce but deliver every car it can, the company has a number of conflicting items that impact demand currently. On one hand, it has lowered prices for multiple vehicles around the globe, like the recent price cut for the Performance Model 3 version in Norway from 533,600 krone to 508,700 krone. In the US, leasing for the Model 3 has started, and sales might tick up a little before the next halving of the Federal Tax credit. On the other hand, will consumers in China buy a Tesla during the ongoing trade war, especially since the company announced a much cheaper version will be available in 6-10 months when Gigafactory 3 is online?

As a reminder, Tesla management is on the record guiding for 90,000 to 100,000 deliveries from the Model S, X, and 3 this quarter. Most of that range would represent a record from Q4 2018, the current best delivery quarter. To get an idea of if the company can get there, I've combined the site estimates for sales/registrations in Europe and the US in the Q4 2018 months versus what we have seen reported in this quarter in the table below.

(Source: InsideEvs monthly scorecard, TMC Europe registration tracker. *May 2019 Europe figures are estimates based on currently known data.)

If we compare the first two months of this quarter to Q4 2018, Tesla appears to be down about 11,000 units in the US and Europe. While China and other countries will make up some of the gap, that's still a large decline for Tesla's two biggest markets. As the table also shows, December 2018 was estimated to be the largest delivery month ever, so that's a really high bar to overcome. Given what was seen in the first two months, the US numbers will be really difficult to replicate. It's also tougher when your second biggest market from Europe last year has almost zero sales this year after tax breaks wound down as seen below.

(Source: TMC Europe page linked above)

The other thing you have to consider is the makeup of this quarter's sales versus that prior record quarter. Model S/X sales are down quite a bit, which hurts both average selling prices as well as margins. Model 3 selling prices are also expected to be lower than Q4 2018 as Tesla has moved to cheaper variants around the globe as well as cut prices. Finally, several thousand units in the US are likely to be leased Model 3s, which is good for gross margins but means a fraction of the revenue. Thus, even if Tesla has the same amount of deliveries as Q4 2018, it could easily see total automotive revenues down 10% or more given these items.

In the end, it appears that Tesla will need a miracle June to meet its quarterly delivery guidance. With estimates for May coming in for the US and Europe, the company seems to be about 11,000 vehicles behind Q4's record pace. While China and some other countries will help bridge that gap somewhat, Tesla also faces lower selling prices around the globe, and it is likely that margins will be pressured. If the company announces more discounts or other promotions like lifetime free supercharging to drive sales during June, another large loss could be in store.

