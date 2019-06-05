Shell Midstream: Mixed Emotions On Results

On Thursday, May 2, 2019, dropdown master limited partnership Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) announced its first quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were quite solid as the company beat the expectations of its analysts on both the top- and bottom-lines. A closer look at the company's results though left me walking away feeling completely underwhelmed. As is always the case though, there were certainly some good things in this report and there are some signs that Shell Midstream is benefiting from some of the same trends that other midstream companies have in recent quarters.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Shell Midstream Partners' first quarter 2019 earnings report:

Shell Midstream brought in total revenue of $131 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 7.75% decline over the $142 million that it had in the previous quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $65 million in the most recent quarter. This compares somewhat unfavorably to the $73 million that it reported in the first quarter of last year.

Shell Midstream's Zydeco system saw its total volumes decline to 884,000 barrels per day from 969,000 barrels per day in the previous quarter.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $140 million in the quarter. This compares unfavorably to the $156 million that it had in the fourth quarter.

Shell Midstream Partners reported a net income of $137 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 7.43% decline over the $148 million that the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2018.

It seems certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that essentially every measure of financial performance went down compared to the fourth quarter of the year. Shell Midstream Partners blamed this on two contracts for the Zydeco system that expired at the end of last year. The expiration of these contracts resulted in the partnership's counter-party sending lesser quantities of resources down the pipeline. As Shell Midstream Partners makes its money based on the volume of resources that it transports, it should be easy to see how this would reduce the company's financial performance.

The partnership also saw its revenue from the Zydeco system decline significantly during the quarter. In the first quarter, it generated an average revenue of $0.62 per barrel of liquids that moved through the system. This was quite a bit lower than the $0.76 per barrel that it had in the previous quarter. Clearly, this exacerbated the weakness on the company's performance since the lower volumes would have resulted in the company having lower revenues even if the price per barrel stays the same. Shell Midstream did not provide any specific reason for this decline, but the expiration of the two aforementioned contracts may have played a role.

The Zydeco system was not the only one to see its revenues per barrel decline, although it was perhaps the most notable. We can see that here:

The company also did not provide a reason for some of the declines here. They could very easily be a factor of the volume fluctuations though as there is not necessarily a one-to-one ratio between barrels transported and revenue per barrel.

Although the Zydeco system delivered rather disappointing volume declines, some of Shell Midstream's pipeline system did deliver impressive volume growth. One of these was Amberjack in the Gulf of Mexico, which Shell Midstream acquired last May. In the first quarter of the year, this system transported an average of 362,000 barrels per day. This was an increase over the 351,000 barrels per day that it transported in the fourth quarter. This is the continuation of a growth streak that the asset has been delivered over the past year as volumes are now up by 53,000 barrels per day, or 17% since Shell Midstream purchased the system.

The company's Mars pipeline system, which is also located in the Gulf of Mexico, has also seen impressive volume growth, although it was somewhat muted on a quarter-over-quarter basis. In the first quarter, the system had throughput volumes of 556,000 barrels of liquids per day compared to 566,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter. While this was a decline, the first quarter's volume levels were up about 19% compared to the year-ago quarter. This was due mostly to rising production activity in the Gulf of Mexico.

As some long-term readers may recall, I have discussed the rising levels of production in the Gulf of Mexico in a few previous articles. In particular, I have discussed this in articles about BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) and American Midstream Partners (AMID), which both have substantial operations in the Gulf. There are reasons to expect that this upstream production growth will continue. In particular, the U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts that Gulf of Mexico production levels will hit 2.1 million barrels per day in 2020. That represents a fairly significant increase over 1.7 million barrels per day that it saw in 2018. Shell Midstream Partners, with its significant amount of midstream infrastructure in the Gulf, is positioned to take advantage of this production growth by transporting this new production to market.

I will admit that one of the more interesting things that I noticed about these results is that the company's distributable cash flow was higher than its revenues. This does not make much sense because revenues are what supports all of the other business operations and expenses and still leave some left over for cash flow. This was due to the fact that Shell Midstream Partners generates income and receives distributions from assets that it only owns a minority interest in. The company does not include this money in its reported revenues since it does not come from its direct operations, but it does still represent money that comes into the firm and so it can be paid out to unitholders. In the first quarter, these sources represented $84 million in income.

One thing that is important to watch with these companies is ensuring that they can actually afford the distribution that they pay out to unitholders. The usual way to do this is by looking at the company's distributable cash flow. As already mentioned, this was $140 million in the first quarter. As Shell Midstream Partners declared a distribution of $0.415 per unit for the first quarter, it will be paying out $119 million to its partners. This gives the company a distribution coverage ratio of 1.20 so it does appear to be generating enough money to cover its distribution with a margin of safety.

In conclusion, this was generally a weaker quarter for Shell Midstream Partners than the fourth quarter of last year. However, there are still some reasons to be optimistic as the growing production volumes in the Gulf of Mexico do position the company well to grow its transported volumes through its asset base in the Gulf. This is a story that we should see play out over the next year or two.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.