The Iron Bull Is Out Of The Pen

Don't be surprised if BHP and Rio Tinto are hesitant to expand capacity, which could mean this iron bull runs higher and hotter for longer.

The Iron Ore Deficit Is A Big Deal

To start this post with an iron ore price reference point, here is a weekly logarithmic chart of 62% iron ore (click to enlarge):

chart courtesy of barchart.com

As you can see here, the weekly price of iron ore continues to push higher and has likely not peaked yet.

In a recent article on iron ore, I wrote the following:

Accounting for the Vale supply that has been taken off the market and expected to remain off the market for the foreseeable future, I see a deficit of 142 million tonnes in 2019, 119 million tonnes in 2020, and 111 million tonnes in 2021.

I have since gone back to my iron ore database, reviewed it, and made some revisions based on new data and market expectations. I now see seaborne iron ore deficits of 100.4 million tonnes in 2019, 57 million tonnes in 2020, and 67.4 million tonnes in 2020.

Some basic addition gives us a cumulative deficit of 224.8 million tonnes for 2019-2021. Let us put this in perspective:

It amounts to roughly 4.5% of the average annual global seaborne supply for 2019-2021.

This is almost the equivalent of the largest copper mine in the world (by annual production) - BHP's (BHP) and Rio Tinto's (RIO) Escondida mine in Chile - going offline. Imagine what that would do to copper prices.

224.8 million tonnes of iron ore is worth roughly $22.5 billion at the current price.

Assuming an average annual deficit of 75 million tonnes and $100 per tonne of capital intensity, it would take $7.5 billion of capital to develop the capacity to cover this shortfall.

Hopefully, these points demonstrate that this is a big deal. This deficit will not be surmounted absent a serious capital commitment from one or more of the world's largest iron producers - and there are only a handful of them.

I estimate 2019 seaborne iron ore production to be 1.548 billion tonnes and about 71% of this will come from BHP, Fortescue [FMG.AX] (OTCQX:FSUGY), Rio Tinto, and Vale (VALE). Fortescue has already announced a new project. However, this will not have a material impact until 2022. Vale is a mess, and they already have a major new high-grade project (S11D) underway. I listened to a Wall Street Journal podcast the other day on a run where their investigative reporting uncovered the fact that employees had been warning management that there were problems with the tailings damn and management ignored them. The sad thing was that it was hard for the WSJ to actually find these employees because many were killed in the accident. I expect the Brazilian government to be all over this company for a long time to come, which could weigh on their financial capacity. This leaves BHP and Rio Tinto. Rio Tinto has a bit more capacity, so I see them guiding 2020 production at least 20 million tonnes higher. BHP apparently does not have much of any additional capacity. However, I am going to analyze that matter in a separate article on the company.

This deficit situation has been dumped on an iron ore industry that has been expanding production for years. Until now, the seaborne iron ore market had been in surplus every year since the global financial crisis. I imagine that there could be some Board fatigue at BHP and Rio Tinto regarding another significant iron ore expansion. Do not be surprised if these guys set back and let this thing run higher and hotter than expected. There will be no objection from the Australian government since they are now raking in $billions of additional corporate tax revenue because of this.

My observation has been that, for years, many analysts have been consistently overly-bearish on Chinese steel production and iron ore prices, and this has helped reinforce a psychology that Chinese steel production has peaked, and iron ore prices will remain permanently lower. Meanwhile, Chinese steel production has not peaked and continues to break new records, all while exports have even been decreasing.

Chinese Port Stocks Signaling A Hot Summer

As I mentioned in my last article on iron ore, Chinese port stocks are the world's last bastion of extra supply. Keeping in mind that annual Chinese seaborne iron ore imports are roughly 1.134 billion tonnes, port stocks were 128 million at the end of May, down from 147.6 million at the end of March. Doing the math shows that the Chinese have been drawing down port stocks by about 10 million tonnes per month, which reinforces my new estimate of a 100.4 million tonne deficit in 2019.

Bloomberg ran an article earlier this year that discussed how Chinese port stocks below 100 million tonnes are a danger zone that could trigger price swings (i.e., a price spike in this situation). The following chart from that article shows this:

Source: Bloomberg

Given the trajectory, we could be there this summer, and the price of iron ore continues to rise as if anticipating this scenario.

China does have some capacity to increase its own domestic iron ore production, especially when prices are above $100 per tonne. The following chart shows the iron ore mining capacity of China's State Owned (SOE) and Private iron ore producers:

Source: SMM

The story of this chart is that Chinese domestic iron ore capacity is only at about 50%. However, there are issues with Chinese domestic supply. It is extremely low grade - 10% to 20% Fe content depending upon whose data you are looking at. Reported domestic Chinese production varies significantly between sources because the iron content is so low and poor that it is difficult to measure. When your Fe content is this low, you have to mine 5-10 times as much material to get the same amount of iron. This means high costs. The following graphic shows that it takes an iron ore price of roughly $80 per tonne to incentivize half of Chinese domestic production:

Source: Wood Mackenzie

The $70 range is where the price has been in recent years, which confirms the accuracy of these charts showing that half of domestic capacity is offline.

Many industry observers also view the potential for Chinese production increases as more constrained due to increased environmental restrictions.

I see the Chinese adding 20-30 million tonnes of annual production in 2019-20, taking them to around 155 million tonnes annually, as a base case. However, if port stocks keep falling into that "Danger Zone" shown on the above chart, then the price of iron ore could spike and stay even higher to spur more domestic production increases.

An iron ore price above $100 per tonne has other implications. Notably, it would flood the coffers of BHP, Rio Tinto, and Fortescue, which could also fuel acquisitions of (especially) copper miners. It could also move the Australian dollar higher as there tends to be a strong correlation between the two.

Strategic Conclusion

I have adjusted my iron ore price forecast to $85 per tonne in 2019, $80 per tonne in 2020, and $75 per tonne in 2021, with the price then falling to $70 per tonne thereafter.

The iron bull has been unleashed, and it will take some serious capital commitments to bring him down. I suspect that tentativeness in the boardrooms of the iron ore masters may keep him running higher for longer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Fortescue is a holding in some client and family portfolios that I manage. I have an economic interest in the stock. I may initiate a position in Rio Tinto at any time. I'm an investment advisor and owner of True Vine Investments, a Registered Investment Advisor in the State of Pennsylvania (U.S.A.). I screen electronic communications from prospective clients in other states to ensure that I do not communicate directly with any prospect in another state where I have not met the registration requirements or do not have an applicable exemption. Any investment advice or recommendations involving securities referenced in this article is general in nature and geared towards a readership of sophisticated investors. This article does not involve an attempt to effect transactions in a specific security nor constitute specific investment advice to any particular individual. It does not take into account the specific financial situation, investment objectives, or particular needs of any specific person who may read this article. Individual investors are encouraged to independently evaluate specific investments and consult a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. All data presented by the author is regarded as factual; however, its accuracy is not guaranteed. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own comprehensive analysis. Positive comments made regarding this article should not be construed by readers to be an endorsement of my abilities to act as an investment advisor.