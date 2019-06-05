Oncolytics Biotech's (ONCY) Co-Development Agreement with Pfizer and Merck KGaA Call (Transcript)

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Oncolytics Co-Development Agreement Call June 5, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Moore – Vice President-Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Matt Coffey – President and Chief Executive Officer

Andrew de Guttadauro – President-Oncolytics Biotech U.S. and Global Head of Business Development

Kirk Look – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Newman – Canaccord Genuity

Wangzhi Li – Ladenburg Thalmann

Tom Shrader – BTIG

Chad Messer – Needham & Company

Doug Loe – Echelon Wealth Partners

Operator

Good morning. My name is Sherry and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everybody to Oncolytics Biotech conference call to discuss the Co-Development Agreement with Pfizer and Merck KGaA. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session for analysts and institutional investors.

[Operator Instructions] I will now turn the conference call over to your hosts. Michael Moore, Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Mr. Moore, please go ahead.

Michael Moore

Thank you Sherry. Good morning ladies and gentlemen and thank you for joining us on our call today to discuss this very important Co-Development Agreement. With me on the call this morning from Oncolytics are Dr. Matt Coffey, President and Chief Executive Officer. Andrew de Guttadauro, President of Oncolytics Biotech U.S. and Global Head of Business Development and Kirk Look, Chief Financial Officer.

On today's call, Dr, Coffey will discuss the Co-Development Agreement announced this morning between Oncolytics and pharma partners, Pfizer and Merck KGaA regarding pelareorep and the checkpoint inhibitor BAVENCIO.

We'll discuss what this agreement means for Oncolytics from a clinical and business development standpoint and specifically its potential impact on our lead development program in metastatic breast cancer.

I'd like to point out certain statements made on this call, such as those relating to our clinical development plan and business development plans are forward-looking within the meaning of applicable Securities Laws. Please refer to our first quarter press release and MD&A for important assumption and cautionary statements related to forward-looking information.

I'll now turn the call over to Dr. Matt Coffey. Matt?

Matt Coffey

Thank you. Good morning ladies and gentlemen and thank you for joining us as well on our call today to discuss this very important Co-Development Agreement. With me on the call this morning from Oncolytics are myself, sorry.

We're hosting this call this morning to discuss additional details of this very exciting Co-Development agreement with Pfizer and Merck KGaA announced earlier this morning and its role in moving towards a Phase 3 registration program in metastatic breast cancer. Pfizer and Merck KGaA or EMD Serono as they're known in North America are Co-Developing Avelumab, trade named BAVENCIO a PDL-1 inhibitor across a range of indications.

BAVENCIO is FDA approved for the treatment of Merkel cell carcinoma locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma and very recently treatment of advanced kidney cancer. Our Co-Development Agreement is to conduct a study that will investigate the combination of our immuno-oncology virus, pelareorep with BAVENCIO for the treatment of hormone receptor positive human epidermal growth factor 2 negative or HER-2 positive, HER-2 negative metastatic breast cancer in a study called BRACELET 1.

The study of course, leverages pelareorep’s ability to create an inflamed phenotype which primes the immune system for checkpoint blockade. For Oncolytics the BRACELET1 study is strategically important for a number of reasons.

Firstly, it allows us to collaborate with two of the world's lead leading pharma companies, but it also provides Oncolytics with the opportunity to confirm the highly encouraging overall survival data from our Phase 2 IND.213 study conducted in the same patient population. It enables us to explore potential synergies between BAVENCIO and pelareorep on top of standard-of-care which is paclitaxel.

And third, it further validates our predictive and prognostic biomarkers to another randomized study with a leading checkpoint inhibitor. As noted in our press release. The cost of BRACELET will be divided equally between Oncolytics and Pfizer who we've been working and negotiating with over the past several months.

Andrew de Guttadauro, our Global Head of Business Development will provide additional details on the agreement and future opportunities.

The design of BRACELET-1 study is going to be the same as our successful IND 213 study in metastatic breast cancer patients with the addition of a treatment arm to include pelareorep. It's an open label, 45 patient, three arm study that captures efficacy data in real time that all three companies will have access to. This data includes biomarker and disease control rate through week-16 of each patient's treatment. Our goal is experience in order to move into a Phase 3 program in this indication. Now with that in mind we are working closely with our collaborators to determine the most realistic and rapid timeline possible and will provide an update on this after confirming with clinical investigators and trial sites.

It provides two opportunities to demonstrate meaningful, clinical advantage over standard of care for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, HER2 negative metastatic breast cancer patients. It provides the opportunity to determine if there is additional clinical benefit by adding Prevencio for the treatment of pelareorep plus paclitaxel. And second, as I stated, it will confirm data from IND 213 demonstrating overall survival benefit of pelareorep plus paclitaxel, versus paclitaxel alone.

In addition to safety, the combination study will also assess efficacy through the analysis of both biomarkers and clinical endpoints. These endpoints, including the biomarker data, will further derisk our planned Phase 3 registration study permitting for a smaller study with a much higher likelihood of clinical success

So why has large pharma chosen to work with Oncolytics pelareorep? One, we demonstrated that pelareorep plus standard of care, which is paclitaxel doubled overall survival in HR positive HER-2 negative metastatic breast cancer patients when compared to paclitaxel alone in our IND 213 study. We've demonstrated synergy with anti-PD1 drug class in other indications. And we identified biomarkers being evaluated in current studies that may identify likely responders at baseline with confirmation in as little as three weeks. And unlike modified viruses, pelareorep systemic approach requires no special handling or changes to clinical practice.

We believe Pfizer and their alliance partner EMD Serono recognize a significant potential of combination with oncolytic viruses and that our virus stands out for these very reasons. This represents a major milestone for Oncolytics. It is a significant, direct, co-development collaboration and it serves as a major point of validation for our technology and increases the potential for a Phase 3 registration study partnership. We look forward to working with our study partners and investigators to finalize the protocol and begin to study as soon as possible.

Lastly, I want to congratulate the Oncolytics team whose efforts brought this agreements to fruition.

And now I'll turn the call over to Andrew to go through some of the details.

Andrew de Guttadauro

Thanks Matt. To be clear, this is the most significant and unique collaboration for Oncolytics and it serves as a major point of validation of our technology and our metastatic breast cancer program. While we can benefit from positive outcomes from other checkpoint inhibitor combination studies, they don't create the same dynamic that this direct co-development opportunity does. Three out of four ongoing pharma collaborations are going through investigator sponsored studies or ISTs.

As such, these studies are designed and executed by their principal investigators, each of whom own the study IND. Unlike the ISTs, Oncolytics does hold the IND for AWARE-1 which is managed by Oncolytics in collaboration with SOLTI, for further evaluation of our biomarker program in the early stage breast cancer setting. As Matt highlighted, however, BRACELET-1 will be sponsored by Oncolytics under our own IND and co-funded by Pfizer, with drug supplied by EMD Serono.

These are two of the major oncology players that have best-in-class immuno-oncology treatments. Oversight of BRACELET-1 will be provided by development committees comprised of representatives from all three companies. While the study is ongoing and for a period of 90 days after prespecified interim analysis, data will be made available to Pfizer and EMD Serono.

During this time, they will have the opportunity to review and analyze the data to evaluate next steps in this indication. We will not initiate further clinical studies in HR-positive/HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer until the end of the 90 day period. This arrangement offers us significant freedom as we're not precluded from conducting additional breast cancer studies targeting other subtypes or even HR-positive/HER2-negative in the pre-metastatic setting.

Other tumor targets are also available for investigation during this period. This benefits Oncolytics in multiple ways. We are not restricted from continuing to pursue additional opportunities for pelareorep and other indications. The 90 day limit to review the confidential interim data provides a finite window that enables a timely decision point. This window will be triggered by the availability of the 16 week data for the last patient recruited in the study.

Positive study results may allow for either defined agreement or additional time to determine a potential path forward. After publication, Oncolytics would also have the opportunity to leverage the data with other potential partners beyond Pfizer and EMD Serono. We believe the structure is optimal for Oncolytics. It allows us multiple opportunities to move this program forward in line with our strategy to only pursue Phase 3 development in metastatic breast cancer under partnership.

As we have already stated, we do not intend to finance to study on our own. Again, this is a huge step forward for us in terms of advancing pelareorep in our lead indication. It is important to note that the vast majority of large commercial partnerships or acquisitions that have been done in the OV space began with this sort of R&D relationship. That is why we're looking forward to starting this study and reaching the next data point as efficiently as possible.

This co-development agreement reflects pharmas growing interest in the potential of oncolytic viruses to augment the anti-tumor effect of checkpoint inhibition. We believe pelareorep is well positioned to be the oncolytic virus of choice, based on the breadth of clinical data we have and are generating.

With that, I'll turn it back to Matt.

Matt Coffey

Thanks Andrew. Again, we're thrilled to be working with Pfizer and EMD Serono and for the opportunity to study pelareorep in combination with BAVENCIO. We view this as a strong step towards gaining very important confirmatory data in the same patient population that we studied in IND 213 and where we demonstrated a significant benefit in overall survival. It will also provide significant validation of our biomarker program and as a great step in attracting a partner for our Phase 3 study.

With that, I'll turn it back to the operator for Q&A

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from John Newman with Canaccord Genuity. Please proceed.

John Newman

Hey guys, good morning and congrats on a very nice quarter to feel this morning. Just had a question, Matt, I think you mentioned that the work that you will be doing looking at T cell clonality et cetera, will be able to give your partners and yourself, sort of a real-time readout. I’m wondering if you could also comment on whether the work that will be done here will be a little bit more in depth than what you have been able to do in your prior studies. Thanks.

Matt Coffey

John, that’s a great question. In a word, yes, it will be much more in-depth, but it’s important. This study allows us to really focus sort of all of the learnings of everything that we’ve accomplished in the last year and a half, in the patient population where we saw the most activity. But it also compliments of AWARE-1 the early breast cancer study, which looks across indications, which is giving us data on the actual tissue.

So the AWARE-1 study will capture the biology at the tissue level, BRACELET-1 the study that we’re starting with our alliance partners. There’s a very strong focus on the biomarkers. And I have to say this has been the culmination of months and months of negotiation. And what I’m really excited about here is what the Joint Steering Committee and the other committees we have in place, it really allows us to leverage the immuno-oncology experience of world leaders like Pharma and EMD Serono.

So we get to leverage all of their experience across all of their departments including the biomarker. So the focus of this study at only 45 patients, really is descriptive rather than statistical. So the biomarker plan, the work that we’re doing with Pfizer predominantly, but also EMD Serono really allows us to capture the full biology of what’s happening here. So that when we move into the Phase 3, it will be much more refined, hopefully with inclusion criteria is that will speak to the T cell clonality. So that we’re only treating the patients that will derive benefit and further confirming that with the biomarker.

John Newman

Great. Thank you.

Matt Coffey

Thanks, John.

Operator

Our next question is from Wangzhi Li with Ladenburg Thalmann. Please proceed.

Wangzhi Li

Hey, good morning, and congratulations on the collaboration. Thanks for taking my question.

Matt Coffey

Good morning, Li.

Wangzhi Li

Hello, can you hear me? Hello.

Matt Coffey

Hello Wangzhi, I just said thank you very much.

Wangzhi Li

Okay, okay, great. Yes. So one question is, what is the bar for success of these trial collaboration? So for Merck KGaA and Pfizer to decided [indiscernible] what since they need to look and to see in the study?

Matt Coffey

Wangzhi, that’s a great question. Now as I said, this study is only 15 patients per arm. So it’s not powered to look, really at clinical end point. What it’s powered to look for is the changes to T cell clonality as well as the cytokine release and the engagement of the adaptive response. So the data that we presented on REO 024 our second line pancreatic cancer study where we were able to demonstrate that T cell clonality was associated with longer survival. That’s the type of analysis we’re going to be doing here.

It’s really, think of it more in terms of it being a PK study to capture the data around the biomarker that we were unable to do so on to IND 213. So we’re not trying to cross a statistical threshold. This is a descriptive study to basically demonstrate whether the BAVENCIO enhances the inflammatory effect, but that’s what we’re looking for. And as I said, this is going to be looked at in real time, we’re batching the TCR sequencing and biomarker results in subsets of three patients. So we’ll be looking at data almost immediately from when the study starts.

Wangzhi Li

Got it, and thank you. The second, yes…

Matt Coffey

I was just going to say, Andrew, if you want to speak a little bit too, what we’re trying to accomplish with this collaboration that might be sort of BD aspect or spin on what Wangzhi is asking about.

Andrew de Guttadauro

Sure. Hey, Wangzhi. Yes, I think, we’re not trying to basically replicate results as much as verify them. Basically a decision has to be made on how to move forward with the trial. Whether that trial will look like the 213, which should an oncolytic virus obviously with paclitaxel, or whether there’d be additive clinical value to BAVENCIO.

What’s important to note though is given the multibillion dollar opportunity, if you have a product or combination of products that can improve overall survival in this metastatic breast cancer population, HR-positive/HER2-negative where the best you can hope for is maybe eight weeks with Halaven at the top line. The calculated opportunity for partners, billions of dollars, so really, what’s important to note is that based on those results, there’s the opportunity to move forward for us and for our potential partners, whether it’s with adding BAVENCIO or without.

Even without BAVENCIO, there’s still that multibillion dollar opportunity because there’s that great unmet medical needs. So I think it’s really about at the end of the day for the partners, for us, for everybody to determine how to best impact that opportunity to which of the two combinations that are being vetted versus standard of care paclitaxel.

Wangzhi Li

Okay. Thank you. The second question is by the timing of decision point. So I think that AWARE study will that be available late this year. And so maybe any color on this collaboration with the Pfizer and Merck KGaA, when the study will start and when you think potentially get – as you said you will see the data real time. But when you think the kind of timing for potentially to see them pouring from Pfizer and Merck on this study versus the AWARE-1 study. And you’re plan to start as a Phase 3 is waiting for both study to finish or anyone of them make a decision or any comment on that.

Matt Coffey

So, Wangzhi in terms of timing, the AWARE-1 study is currently ongoing and that’s again the study that we’re conducting with TECENTRIQ supplied by Roche. We’re collecting that data in real time, we’re actually have already put through the first group of patients and their biomarkers are actually already on test. We expect to see that data, some of that early data next week. What there’ll be as a preponderance of evidence for one of these partners to eventually pull the trigger on a partnership?

Roche will obviously be generating this data now in real time, but there’s no exclusivity that data, I mean, it’s an open-label study. We can share that with potential partners. The difference with the BRACELET study is under this co-development deal, the ability to look at the data is strictly between ourselves, Merck KGaA and Pfizer. So the three parties are the only ones that have the ability to look inside the BRACELET-1 study during the conduct of that study and for 90 days after the study is completed.

So again, it’s with the pharma partners, they’re aware that we’re working with other groups. They’re aware that there’ll be looking at the data. So it’s – when they get to a critical threshold, they will be able to make their investment partnership or acquisition decisions sort of when they get to a comfort level that they need to make that decision. But, there is a sense of urgency. People are aware that these studies are all ongoing and they’re aware now it’s very competitive.

Wangzhi Li

Okay, great. Another question that you said that Pfizer, we share the cost for this Phase 2 trial. Any further clarity is it 50-50 or what kind of cost sharing?

Matt Coffey

It’s absolutely split down the middle. Like Solomon – King Solomon’s baby, I guess. It’s a true co-development agreement. There’s steering committees in place, Merck Serono provides the product. Pfizer provides half of the financial input, we provide the other. All decisions are joint that are based on steering committee. There is a sense of urgency. We do realize that we have to get these patients onto the study. One other things, that we're discussing with our cooperative group is whether we can use the data from these patients as we step into the Phase 3 program.

So this would basically become a continuous sort of shift from a Phase 2 into a Phase 3. And I think there's a lot of enthusiasm from this with the FDA now where we're seeing seamless Phase 1, 2 and 3 programs. So this could very much become the beginning of the Phase 3 program, hopefully with the blessing of the FDA. But we're just working through those details now with the cooperative groups that were discussing as well as our alliance partners. Everybody here wants to see this get approved as quickly as we can because the market size is so tremendous. And there are so many people that are afflicted with this disease. I think everyone understands the urgency to get this done.

Wangzhi Li

Okay, great. Thanks for answering my questions.

Matt Coffey

Thank you very much for asking them.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Tom Shrader with BTIG. Please proceed.

Tom Shrader

Good morning. Congratulations. Just one clarification on what you just said. So you're getting half the cost of the trial plus free drug? Or is free drug count as support from the other side?

Matt Coffey

Tom, I'll let Andrew take this.

Andrew de Guttadauro

Hi, Tom. The agreement is such that we get free drug and that is separate from also splitting the cost of the trial 50/50. So costs are split 50/50, and we provide our drug for free for the trial, and they provide free drug as well as needed for the trial.

Tom Shrader

Okay. And then afterwards, if you guys don't start, did they have – if you decided to work with someone else, do they have most favored nation? Or do they have a right to match if you decide to work with someone else?

Andrew de Guttadauro

No most favored nation or a right of first refusal or anything like that within the agreement.

Tom Shrader

All right, perfect. And then any update to cash guidance based on this? Seems like it's good news on that front.

Matt Coffey

I'll actually let our CFO takes out one.

Kirk Look

As you can imagine, this was been in negotiations for some time, so we had incorporated this concept into our plan late last year. So our cash guidance is pretty, is expected to be the same moving forward. And we don't expect significant cash requirements for this trial, until late this year and into next year.

Tom Shrader

All right, perfect. Thanks for the answers.

Matt Coffey

Thanks, Tom.

Operator

Our next question is from Chad Messer with Needham & Company. Please proceed.

Chad Messer

Great. Congratulations on this deal. I know you guys have been working hard to get here. It's a small study and I think you've been clear that this is not really setup for any kind of statistics, but maybe you can talk to some of the scenarios that would be positive, that would get you excited. Clearly confirmation of some of the biomarker data received would be great. But obviously, we'd like to see one of the two virus arms, looking like they perform better in standard of care. Can you talk about a couple of those scenarios, just sort of good, better, best, kind of outcomes?

Matt Coffey

Absolutely, so, what I think and maybe, we should be very clear here, the IND 213 study, the hormone-receptor positive, HER2/neu negative, were in a subset of that study. So, this study was successful overall with a seven-month improvement in median overall survival compared to paclitaxel. When we dug into the data, it was then that we discovered it was the hormone-receptor positive HER2/neu group that was really deriving the benefit and survival, where we saw the doubling.

So, this study basically looks at the subset. So, this study is basically a confirmation of work that we have already done. So it’s something that we’ve already accomplished. We’re just looking to redo it again. So, with 15 patients per arm chat, as you pointed out, we’re not likely to see statistical differences between arms. but what I would like to see is from a biomarker perspective, what we know so far, agents like paclitaxel don’t generate new T-cell clones that it’s not what they do if anything, they’re very immunosuppressive.

So, what I’d like to see when we look at the reovirus arm versus a reovirus paclitaxel versus paclitaxel, like the 213. What I’d like to see is the creation of new T-cell clones as well as the expansion of existing compared to little if not nothing on the paclitaxel arm. Now, the other thing, when we looked into the 213 data, it enrolled patients, who were in the second, third, fourth, fifth line metastatic disease. So, increasingly beat up patient population. This study looks exclusively its second line only. So, they’ve come off their Bavencio and their taxing naïve and chemo naïve – pardon me, they’d come off ibrance. And so they are chemo naïve. When we look to those patients on the 213, we had a phenomenal objective response rate, because the virus paclitaxel combination was very good.

So what I’m hoping again to see in this study, where it’s exclusively second line is a trend towards seeing more objective response at 16 weeks on either the doublet or the triplets. But again, statistically, we won’t be able to say much. So, it’ll be quantification, so what we want to obviously see is enhancement of the T-cell, enhancement of the cytokine chemokine release. And with comparing the doublet with the triplet, what my expectation is, I think we’re going to get an enhancement of the expansion of the existing T-cell clones as measured by TCR sequencing. But we’ll have to tease that apart when we get our early data from animal models would suggest that the checkpoint inhibitor really does enhance the expansion of those existing T-cells in combination with the virus and we just hope to be able to replicate that. But again, I think this is a reasonably low bar trying to get ahead of paclitaxel with either the doublet or the triplet.

And I think we’ll be able to see that both with efficacy, but also I believe with, with safety, we don’t anticipate any safety issues with the first two arms, because we’ve already done that study and it was a success. and we’re not really expecting anything in the way of toxicity with the addition of Bavencio, because again, we’ve looked at chemo drug combinations with checkpoint inhibition before and we didn’t have anything of concern. So, I think this is a pretty low bar seen as it’s basically a mulligan or a do over, but an already successful study.

Chad Messer

All right, great. Thanks and good luck.

Matt Coffey

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question is from the Doug Loe with Echelon Wealth Partners. Please proceed.

Doug Loe

Yes. Thanks very much and good morning gentlemen. Congratulations on the deal here. So, just kind of reflecting on some of the work that Pfizer and EMD Serono have done on Bavencio in breast cancer, see most of their work has been focused on triple negative disease and less on hormone-receptor positive disease.

So, I just wanted to, maybe, this is a question for Pfizer, but I’ll – if you have any insight on whether or not there is – there’s any pre-existing data on Bavencio as the monotherapy or in combination with other therapies in hormone-receptor positive disease that might give us some sense of how well it could augment the activity that you’re seeing in the – in that breast cancer category with reo and paclitaxel. So that’s the first thing.

And then second of all, I was wondering if Pfizer had done any work on its own with adaptive to see if there’s any T-cell clonality that is germane to Bavencio responsiveness in this disease category. So that’s the second thing. And then thirdly, just Pfizer couldn’t theory of partnered with any number of other cancer biologic developers, including other oncolytic virus developers. So, I just wonder if there’s any sort of commentary you have on any sort of mechanistic underpinnings and why you might predict that Bavencio on specifically pelareorep could be – could be relevant in this disease market, including any maybe preclinical data that you or Pfizer have generated as you were fostering the alliance. And I’ll leave it there. Thanks.

Matt Coffey

Thanks, Doug. Those are again towards a business lendings, I’ll ask Andrew to go ahead and answer that three-part question.

Andrew de Guttadauro

Yes. So that, can we do one, and so if you could start with your first question again, just briefly, please. I just think I can answer.

Doug Loe

Yes. I just wonder if there was any data you could point is to on Pfizer doing any work with Bavencio in hormone-receptor positive disease. I mean, I guess, you guys see most of their focus has been on triple negative disease. So, just kind of what wanted to know if there – if there’s any data underpinnings that we can use to sort of in former sense on how well as a combination of work in this trial?

Andrew de Guttadauro

Yes. I don’t think there has been anything that we’ve heard mentioned by them that obviously we’re not pretty to everything that goes on at our labs. But I think why you haven’t seen what likely they haven’t mentioned it is, as Matt can also explain HR-positive, HER-2-negative really doesn’t lend itself well to using a checkpoint inhibitor on its own or in combination with chemo to try and get to that combination. All of the checkpoints have really struggled there. They’ve really done best as much as they’ve done well at all. And triple negative and specifically, as we saw with Roche ultimately with the PD-1 positive TNBC.

So, all of that devolve basically focused on TNBC for that reason, more so than the HR-positive, HER2-negative, because you really do need something to inflame the phenotype, in which case, you need an oncolytic virus. And the reason that ours is attractive for companies looking at breast cancer is obviously when you’re in the metastatic setting; you need an IV oncolytic virus in order to be able to get at those tumors. You can’t really inject a patient repeatedly with an intratumoral agent. So, to get into the HR-positive, HER2-negative, you need to inflame the phenotype, because it’s a metastatic tumor. You need to be systemic in your administration. And I think that really is what resonated with choosing ours for this particular type of trial. I don’t know if that answers some of your questions.

Doug Loe

Perfect. Absolutely does, thank you.

Andrew de Guttadauro

Yes.

Matt Coffey

Is there second question, Doug?

Doug Loe

Yes. What was – so I’m just wondering if there was any work that you were aware of on relevance of T-cell clonality to Bavencio monotherapy and then the third part, which is just – yes, and then the third part, which is sort of asking about mechanistically all the things you know about pelareorep’s biological mechanisms of action. Just wondered if you could – if you had any sense on the relevance to Pfizer of specifically partnering with on pelareorep in comparison to other oncolytic viruses that’s certainly in the public domain and in some cases have been acquired by other pharma friends.

Andrew de Guttadauro

Yes, I guess.

Matt Coffey

And Andrew, I’ll grab this one. We really can’t speak to Pfizer, EMD Serono’s clinical perspective. However, based on conversations with other collaborators and proven IV route of administrations over 900 patients. The ability to create an inflamed phenotype required for checkpoint blockade. And the fact that it's unmodified bivarus mean and it's just a level or Biosafety Level 2. And that, there’s no change to clinical practice, I think is what really made it attractive.

Going into this, I think we can safely say, we're the only Oncolytic virus that demonstrated a survival advantage in a randomized study in a very tough to treat patient population. I think in terms of systemic delivery, ourselves and Transgene are really the only companies that had really focused on a systemic approach to treating cancer. Our peers have largely looked at intratumoral injection, and to be just blunt about it, intratumoral injection isn't going to work in metastatic breast cancer. It has to be a systemic approach.

What we do know, and there's growing evidence and you'll see it coming out throughout the year. The virus provides some really critical solutions to the problem that are posed by checkpoint inhibition. They're suggesting, and this is huge, checkpoint blockade is going to end up doing 25 billion in sales in 2022. It's astounding. Now consider it only works in one in five patients. What we think reovirus provides is a number of solutions to increase that number to two and five to three and five, maybe even as high as four and five patients. Checkpoint inhibition to work, you have to have preexisting T-cells that recognize and can target the tumor. All the checkpoint blockade is doing is taking the brakes off of your immune system so that it can reattach or retrigger and expand to the threat that is cancer.

If you don't have those preexisting cells, checkpoint blockade doesn't do anything. The beautiful thing about the virus is because it engages innate immunity followed by adaptive. It generates tens of thousands of new T-cells that recognize the tumor to varying degrees. Now, some of these will be fantastic. It's like throwing 10,000 darts in the wall. Some of them are going to go right through the wall. Some of them are going to bounce right off. But again, with our immune system, there's a clonal expansion. So we know the virus in those patients that can respond to checkpoint blockade. It now enables them to have a repertoire of T-cells that the checkpoint inhibitors can act upon.

The second thing that we're coming to understand, and we had some publications coming out, the viral infection remodels the tumor architecture in a way that allows large immune cells to access the tumor. Now this is huge for something like HER2 positive breast cancer disease, because it's not inflamed. I mean it's not typically been a target for checkpoint blockade, because inflammatory cells can't access that tumor very easily. The virus or enables those cells not only to enter it, but it actually it swings the door openings, welcomes everybody in. It’s a great way of relocating your immune system to the tumor.

And lastly, all of the interferon that’s released from an infected cell has huge profound effects on the tumor micro environment, but also what’s expressed on the cell. The virus causes PDL-1 to be expressed on cells that don’t normally express it. It also causes PDL-2 to be expressed. It causes CTLA-4 to be expressed. It causes iodo [ph] to be expressed, so it changes radically what a tumor looks like to the immune system.

And I think this is the promise. I mean what we’re doing here is recreating the study that we’ve already done, but have added our arm now too it that should now be active. And what we really want to get to is a point where pelareorep treatment is a standardized backbone across checkpoint blockade whether it would be an anti-PD1 and anti PDL-1 like we’re using here or even CTLA-4. The economics of being able to transform, nonresponsive patients into those that are responsive is astonishingly large. And I think that’s really the promise that this offers.

Doug Loe

That’s great feedback Matt. Thanks a lot.

Matt Coffey

Doug, you had a question about Pfizer working with Adaptive. I think in the last six months everybody works with Adaptive. So I know as a fact that they’re very aware of these protocols. When I presented the data to the folks at Pfizer, they knew the scientist by his first name. So there’s a lot of familiarity with this assay. I think this is going to be the go-to assay for immuno-oncology.

Doug Loe

Perfect. Thanks a lot.

Operator

We have reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the call back over to management for closing remarks.

Matt Coffey

Well, I think as we can tell, we’re pretty excited. This I think really sets us on the path to partnership. It really creates – I think an environment that there’s a lot of tension on the wire. All of our partners realize this data now is coming in. We’re very excited. We’re very excited to be able to leverage the expertise to run these studies very efficiently in a way that gets us into the registration study.

And as I said, we are exploring to see whether or not this study can be basically the first part of our Phase 3 program and using these patients to get us to that registration end point. We do need input from the FDA, but this is becoming the model that we’re seeing more and more.

We’re very excited about this. We hope our shareholders are excited as we are. But as Andrew pointed out, I think this sets us on the road to having those Phase 3 partners. So that we can non-dilutably get this over the finish line and into the patients. And I’d like to thank the entire Oncolytics’ team. I’d like to thank our shareholders and I’d very much like to thank the families and friends, who have participated in our clinical studies who have got us thus far.

Operator

Thank you. This does conclude today’s conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time and thank you for your participation.