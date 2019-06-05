Natural Gas Trading: Pricing In The 'Highly Improbable'

This Thursday, we expect EIA to report 1,979 bcf of working gas in storage for the week ending May 31.

The current natural gas price is consistent only with the most bearish view. The market is pricing in the highly improbable scenarios and it is, therefore, destined to be disappointed.

Some of the most bearish arguments that we heard over the past few days are:

1. U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) will plunge as China hits back at U.S. with new import tariffs on energy.

The truth is > China has never been a major importer of U.S. LNG. In 12 months to the end of March 2019, only 6% of all U.S. LNG went into China. Furthermore, given that all U.S. export terminals are located on the East and Southeast coast, East Asia has never even been the most obvious export destination. The buyers in Latin America, Europe, and South Asia are more promising.

2. U.S. pipeline exports into Mexico will plunge as Mexico hits back at U.S. with new import tariffs on energy.

The truth is > instead of dropping, pipeline exports into Mexico are actually likely to increase once Sur de Texas natural gas pipeline comes online by the end of June. Unlike China, Mexico is a major importer of U.S. natural gas. In fact, in 12 months to the end of March 2019, Mexico bought 50% of all natural gas exported from the U.S.

3. The weather is bearish, U.S. market is oversupplied and end-of-season (EOS) storage is heading towards 3,700 bcf.

The truth is > U.S. dry gas production has been flat for the past six months and weather neutral supply-demand balance is tightening (slowly) - see the chart below. Furthermore, under the current spread between natural gas and coal, powerburn is likely to hit a new all-time record in July. Indeed, should prices continue to fall, we are likely to see storage draws next month (during peak summer consumption) - akin to the one we've seen in July 2016. Our EOS season index currently stands at 3,456 bcf (239 bcf below market expectations).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations. The forecast is updated on a daily basis.

Production + imports - exports = Weather-Neutral SD Balance (WNSDB - yellow curve on the charts above). It remains above last year's level (+5.68 bcf/d) but is projected to tighten slowly. However, by August 9, 2019, it is still projected to remain looser (relative to 2018) by around +3.51 bcf/d. IMPORTANT: LNG export estimates are based on vessels tracking system (not on the liquefaction flows) and, therefore, are likely to be revised higher.

Total Demand

On average, the latest numerical short-range weather prediction models are showing below-normal amount of TDDs over the next 15 days (June 5-June 20). Despite, below normal TDDs, total demand is expected to average 79.8 bcf/d over the next 15 days (some 14.4% above 5-year average), supported (in part) by strong exports - specifically, into Mexico - but also by robust LNG sales.

Natural gas consumption is also supported by a number of non-degree-day factors such as coal-to-gas-switching. We estimate that at the current spread between natural gas and coal, coal-to-gas-switching must be averaging approximately 7.0 bcf/d (1.6 bcf/d above the norm). At the same time, other non-degree-day factors, such as rising nuclear outages, weaker hydro inflows, and normal wind speeds are boosting natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector by no less than 100 MMcf/d compared to the previous year. Please note that because the share of renewables (particularly, wind and solar) in the overall energy mix is growing, the traditional competition between natural gas and coal may soon become a thing of the past. Observing wind speeds and calculating solar output may become just as important as studying the amount of cooling-degree days.

Production

Dry gas production has been essentially flat year to date. U.S. dry gas production reached an all-time-high on April 20, 2019 - 91.3 bcf/d (+120 MMcf/d from the previous all-time-high, reached on March 29, 2019). Pipeline nominations (a proxy for production) are still trending down, but yesterday's flows were revised higher. As of today, production is estimated at 89.5 bcf/d, down 2.1% from a recent all-time high. Daily rate has not set a new all-time-high for 46 consecutive days now. Dry gas production has averaged 90.2 bcf/d over the past 46 days. We currently expect U.S. Lower-48 dry gas production to average 90.07 bcf/d over the next three months (June-July-August), 0.23 bcf/d lower than the latest EIA estimate of 90.30 bcf/d.

Total Balance

While, in absolute terms, total demand remains strong, it is still projected to remain mostly below total supply, resulting in looser SD balance compared to 2018 (see the table below). Notice that, while SD balance is bearish (vs. 2018), the current price (and the forward curve) is already down as much as $0.50 cents y-o-y. We believe that July contract is extremely undervalued.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations. The forecast is updated on a daily basis.

Storage

This week, U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a relatively smaller change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see a build of 112 bcf (in line with the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 19 bcf larger than a year ago and 10 bcf larger vs. 5-year average for this time of the year).

Next three EIA reports are expected to confirm the contraction of 5-year average deficit by a total of 38 bcf and confirm the expansion of annual surplus by a total of 33 bcf.

Our EOS storage index has dropped to 3,456 bcf (239 bcf below market expectations), which is a bullish signal (with all other things being equal). Favorable fuel switching economics, strong projected power burn, and rising liquefaction flows are some of the key reasons why EOS storage index remains relatively low. However, should pipeline nominations start rising and production rate increases, our EOS storage index would start moving up again. Another factor, which may push the index higher is the price itself. We estimate that at $2.700 per MMBtu, coal-to-gas switching is likely to drop below the norm, which will exert a bearish (i.e., upward) pressure on our EOS storage index.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.