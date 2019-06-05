Chegg: Great Company, But Too Expensive

Chegg is slated to become increasingly profitable, but they trade at a forward P/E ratio of 62.65, far above the industry average.

Intro:

Throughout high school and college campuses, Chegg (CHGG) is a resource that students are becoming increasingly reliant on. With this, Chegg’s business has seen significant growth in both of their major segments; Chegg Services and Required Materials. Although they do face competition, these divisions are expected to grow at a rapid pace, and because of this, I would be a long-term buyer, but only if Chegg can come down to a more reasonable price.

Core Business:

Chegg’s business model presents itself to a fairly small number of people, currently available only to students across America. Although Chegg can be purchased by anyone, they target high school and college students through Chegg Services and Required Materials.

Chegg Services includes a section that gives answers to homework questions, helps with writing, offers tutors, and has a math solving app. This segment is responsible for 79% of their total revenue and featured 38% growth from fiscal year 2017 to fiscal year 2018. This is by far their biggest growth driver, and they expect this trend to grow as they are currently only serving 3.1 million students out of the 31 million college and high school students in America. Chegg has an advantage in being a recognizable name across schools as 87% of students recognized Chegg. Now, all Chegg needs to do is capitalize on these potential customers. This service typically runs around $15/month, so Chegg would see a steady set of revenues stemming from this product.

Their marketing campaign seems to be revolved around remedial students and their tutoring service that they offer, but they are missing out on a large portion of customers who could benefit from this service.

To give a personal anecdote, Chegg became very popular on my college campus because of their plethora of detailed answers. When studying for a test, professors would give multiple problems from a textbook that did not have a stated answer in the book, and if they did, it would not show the correct process to complete the problem. This is where Chegg Services saved hours of time hunting through a textbook to find the model problem, and it gave us students a higher degree of certainty when answering a test question.

This was all possible because Chegg has over 23 million answered questions and 5 million detailed responses, which they continue to expand as their user base grows.

As for competition, services like CourseHero.com and OneClass.com offer the same homework answers that Chegg does which could slowly take away market share.

Although tutoring sessions are included with the purchase of Chegg Services, this area is diluted with a plethora of products spanning from Tutor.com to assistance from local students. Again, the multiple services offered for tutors could lessen the appeal of purchasing Chegg Services.

As for their Required Materials division, they sell textbooks and other materials to students and offer an interesting deal to promote Chegg Services. After purchasing a textbook, students automatically receive a free trial of their Services, and this has the potential to bring in additional customers. The textbook industry is incredibly competitive with major players like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) entering this space and offering very competitive prices. The Required Materials division is not going to be Chegg’s growth driver as it has already seen flat revenue growth from fiscal year 2014 to fiscal year 2018.

High Margin Business:

Although their Revenue Services division isn’t incredibly impressive, Chegg Services helps them feature a gross margin of 75%. This is because of the lack of competition in the services industry, and they should be able to tap into a decent portion of the 31 million student market. These high margins are expected to continue to grow in the coming years and hopefully sustain a consistently profitable business. Right now, they have huge costs associated with research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative costs. These operating costs have been increasing on pace with revenues, but the cost of revenues only increased by 15.3% for a net revenue increase of 26.6%. This disparity between revenues and cost of revenues should create a consistently profitable business as Chegg starts to acquire more customers.

Source: Chegg quarterly report

Balance Sheet:

As for their balance sheet, the three months ended March 31st, 2019, Chegg showed significant growth quarter-on-quarter growth in their assets. This was attributable to an increase in senior notes from 283,668 in Q1 2018 to 789,380 Q1 2019. These notes increase their cash supply and leaves Chegg ample room to expand their products by adding more tutors, answering more textbook questions, and expanding their marketing campaign.

Source: Chegg quarterly report

Valuation:

As of June 3rd, Chegg has a forward P/E ratio of 62.65, compared to the 35.9x multiple the average application software has. This means that Chegg is trading at a significant premium compared to the rest of the sector, but this is because of their ability to have sustained growth and continue providing their products at a high margin. Chegg is relatively difficult to price because there are no immediate competitors that will affect its core business of Chegg Services.

With this said, we can use their estimated EPS to determine what an appropriate price at the sector average would be. Analysts are projecting an EPS of $.59 for this year and an EPS of $.79 for fiscal year 2020. This would represent a 33.9% increase, and this growth can be extrapolated over the next few years to produce an increasingly positive EPS as seen below:

2019 Projected EPS: $.59

2020 Projected EPS: $.79

2021 Projected EPS: $1.06

2022 Projected EPS: $1.42

Four straight years of constant 30%+ growth in EPS would be difficult, but it may be possible if Chegg can reign in more students to use their services and expand internationally.

We can then use these projections and multiply them by the sector P/E ratio average of 35.9 to get a better idea of the potential price.

2019: $21.18

2020: $28.36

2021: $38.05

2022: $50.98

After getting a general idea of what the prices could be in the next four years, we need to discount these values to get the present value.

Discounted @10%/year

2019: $21.18

2020: $25.52

2021: $30.82

2022: $37.16

Conclusion:

With Chegg currently trading at $35.60, I would wait for a significant drop in this stock to have the proper risk/reward ratio. I do believe in the long-term potential of this stock, but at its current prices, it is valued too high. I will keep this ticker on my radar, and if this stock ever enters the high-$20 range, I will start a position.

