Be Active - Dedicated REIT Investors Outperform

We discuss five simple rules that allow us to maximize total returns and dividend income.

REITs are an exception because active management has proven to be very profitable.

When you in invest in the stock market, you have two options: Active or passive investing.

Active investing involves buying and selling individual stocks in an attempt to invest only in the best opportunities and earn superior returns.

Passive investing, on the other hand, involves buying an index fund or ETF that holds all the stocks available in a benchmark and then holding this fund for a long time with minimal trading.

Most people here on Seeking Alpha seem to fit in the first group of investors and ask themselves – why buy an index fund when you can pick individual stocks and outperform?

Well, this is a clear case of investor overconfidence. Everybody assumes to be the superior investor, even when in reality they possess inferior skills and information.

There exists extensive evidence that it is almost impossible to “beat the market.” A recent study found that 95% of investment professionals can’t do it:

source

Let’s be real here for a second: If professionals cannot do it, what are your chances of making it to the Top 5% of investors? You are most likely not doing this full time, you have less resources and less knowledge.

Even Warren Buffett does not beat the market anymore and suggests that 99% of investors out there should stick to index funds. If someone believed in active investing it should be him, and yet, he is a champion of index funds.

The competition is very fierce with 1000s and 1000s of investors analyzing the same stocks and looking for the next opportunity. Therefore, the market has become very efficient and you are likely to outperform the great majority of investors by investing in index funds.

Building a portfolio around index funds isn’t really settling for the average. It’s just refusing to believe in magic. Bethany McLean

So Why Aren't We Investing in Index Funds?

We are REIT investors and alpha remains real and abundant in the REIT sector. It's one of the few remaining exceptions where active investing remains profitable to this day.

ETFs and index funds make a lot of sense for large caps (SPY), technology (NDAQ), and other mainstream sectors, but they are less desirable for REITs.

Active REIT investors have historically been able to consistently identify and exploit alpha-rich opportunities. The annual outperformance after fees has been 100-200 basis points per year, with the best investors reaching up to 22% per year compared to "just" 10% for indexes:

source

Interviewed in 2015, Ralph Block (an industry veteran) stated that even after all these years, REITs still remain highly misunderstood by most investors, including professionals. Many people who traditionally invested in real estate often do not trust or bother to understand the stock market, while most people who invest in stocks are uncomfortable with commercial real estate. Being a hybrid from both has made it difficult for investors to categorize REITs into one group and led to substantial biases as well as a general lack of interest from the investment community.

As a result, REITs remain particularly inefficient with frequent mispricings to this day. REITs still lack dedicated research specialists (relative to other sectors) and remain an obscure asset class to most generalist investors.

A Rare Opportunity for Active Investors

REITs remain the last segment of the market where investors can find bargains and outperform the market.

At High Yield Landlord, we have specialized for this niche sector in an attempt to maximize total returns while earning an ~8% dividend yield. We have been in this business for about 10 years and consistently use five simple tricks to seek alpha-rich returns:

(1) Overweight Small-Cap REITs: The average valuation of small cap REITs is just around 12x FFO, and by being selective, it's not unreasonable to find quality small caps valued at just 10x cash flow. In comparison, REIT indexe s ( VNQ IYR ) are h

(2) Focus on Superior Sectors: Rather than blindly invest in retail, office and hotels which have questionable long-term investment prospects, we are more strategic and favor sectors with more resilient fundamentals.

(3) Avoid Bad Apples: We recognize that many management teams are more worried about their own pay than shareholder returns. We skip the bad apples that cannot be trusted due poor track records and significant conflicts of interests.

(4) Buy Below NAV: We avoid overpaying for REITs by paying close attention to NAV. Many large caps such Realty Income (O) trade at up to 50% premiums to NAV, and we expect such lofty valuations to result in disappointing long-term results. We follow a value approach and seek to buy at share prices that are below estimated NAV.

(5) High Yield Now: We recognize that real estate is an income-driven investment first. By targeting an ~8% average dividend yield, we are less dependent on stock market appreciation and outperform in a flat market.

As of today, our Core Portfolio has a 7.75% dividend yield with a comparable 69% payout ratio despite a yield that's almost double the index. Beyond the dividends, the core holdings are trading substantially below intrinsic value at just 9.5x FFO - providing both margin of safety and capital appreciation potential:

In this sense, our alpha is expected to come from many different angles (higher yield, deeper value, better sectorial composition, stronger and better aligned managements, etc…).

Why Be Active? It Works

Below we share notable public recommendations that we have made on Seeking Alpha by following this strategy for each year since we started writing (2016-2019).

Buy right: Priced at a large discount to NAV Income first: High but sustainable dividend yield Long-term orientation: Quality operations

2019 example: Brookfield Property REIT (BPY, BPR) temporarily traded at a 50% discount to NAV back in late December 2018. We bought heavily and shares are up by over 35% in three months:

2018 example: Medical Properties Trust (MPW) traded at an estimated ~20% discount to NAV back in May of 2018. Total returns are upward of 50% since then:

2017 example: Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) crashed in May 2017 after disappointing quarterly earnings. We recognized an opportunity to buy quality net lease assets at an estimated 30% discount to NAV. Total returns are approaching 50% in a less than two years holding period - from low risk assets.

2016 example: Dream Global (OTC:DUNDF) is an international REIT that owned highly desirable German properties back in October of 2016, and yet it was offered at a ~20% discount to NAV. The total return over the two and half year holding period is ~80%:

To be clear, not all investments perform so well. We are not bulletproof, and we occasionally also suffer losses (e.g. CBL, UNIT). That said, three of the four above names have been sizable positions in our portfolio in recent years. It shows the potential of active REIT investing and how it can result in market outperformance.

Most Opportunities are in the Small-Cap Segment

Today, large-cap REITs have more than 700 institutional investors on board, whereas small-cap peers have less than 200. Moreover, while large caps are on the coverage list of nine professional analysts (on average), small caps commonly have two or less - in some cases zero coverage.

source

The consequence for investors is that small caps tend to present a lot more opportunities. This segment is less crowded, more obscure, and pricing inefficiencies are frequent.

A Recent Example:

Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) is a small-cap industrial REIT ($1.3 billion market cap) that recently traded down for reasons that we believe to be unwarranted. As a result, the company has become deeply undervalued at just around 13.5x FFO while comparable large-cap peers trade at 22x FFO.

There's no reason to justify a discount of this magnitude. In fact, we consider MNR to be one of the highest-quality REITs in the world:

Its track record is exceptionally strong: MNR ranks in the top 15 REITs in terms of total returns in the past 10 years and it has never cut its dividend, not even in 2008.

MNR ranks in the top 15 REITs in terms of total returns in the past 10 years and it has never cut its dividend, not even in 2008. The portfolio quality is among the best in its sector: Youngest assets, class A quality, consistently high retention rate, longest average lease term at eight years.

Youngest assets, class A quality, consistently high retention rate, longest average lease term at eight years. The balance sheet is conservative: The LTV is at ~35% and the company enjoys the longest average debt maturity at over 10 years.

The company has historically been a strong outperformer with 3x higher total returns than REIT benchmarks:

source

It's by targeting this type of small-cap REITs that we believe investors can outperform the passive indexes.

Passive vs. Active Investing: Decide Wisely

Whether you decide to invest in an index fund or venture into building your own portfolio of undervalued REITs, you should know your limits.

Quite frankly, if you know that you have little access to research, do not possess the expertise, or the time, you are most likely be better off going the index route.

However, if you know what you are doing, have access to quality insights on the best opportunities of the moment, and are not scared to occasionally open an annual report, then the reward potential can be drastically improved in the REIT sector.

High Yield Landlord, The #1 Service for REIT Investors We are the largest community of REIT investors on Seeking Alpha with over 500 members on board. We spend 1000s of hours and well over $20,000 per year researching the market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. Join Us Today Before Price Increase! Don't let tenants, toilets and trash ruin your life. Beat the price hike and become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% yielding diversified Real Estate Portfolio. DON'T WAIT, SIGN UP FOR FREE TRIAL TODAY

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNR; BPR; SRC; MPW; UNIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.